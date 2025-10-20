Consolidated Lithium Metals to Host Live Webinar to Discuss Corporate Update

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (TSXV: CLM | FRA: Z36) (“CLM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a corporate update presentation with analysts and investors via live webinar on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time). Participants can register to attend at the following web address:

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/97-DDgRsQ0qxA4CbpSCuhw

Specifically, the webinar will feature CLM’s Chief Executive Officer, Richard Quesnel, to discuss updates on the Company’s business developments.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “CLM” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “Z36” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of critical mineral projects in stable jurisdictions. The Company is committed to supporting the energy transition through the responsible development of critical mineral supply chains.

For more information:

Rene Bharti, Vice President Corp. Dev.

Email | info@consolidatedlithium.com

Phone: +1 (647) 965 2173

Website: www.consolidatedlithium.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.