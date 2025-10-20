PMGC Holdings Inc. Announces Over $711,000.00 in Sales Backlog at AGA Precision Systems LLC and Provides Corporate Update

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB) (“PMGC” or the “Company” or “we”), a diversified public holding company executing a targeted roll-up strategy in U.S.-based manufacturing, today announced that its operating subsidiary AGA Precision Systems LLC (“AGA”) has reported a sales backlog of approximately over $711,000 in current orders logged into its Material Requirements Planning system, Sage100. AGA has also confirmed that it is actively bidding on additional Request for Quotations totaling over $700,000 from new customers. PMGC believes AGA’s current backlog and pending orders reflect robust demand, underscoring AGA’s growth momentum and the strong relationships it continues to build with both existing and new customers. PMGC also believes the backlog and pending orders strengthen AGA’s position to expand its precision machining capabilities within the aerospace and defense sectors. The backlog and quotation figures referenced herein are internally prepared, unaudited, management estimates and remain subject to change.

AGA’s milestones during the current fiscal quarter included:

Capability Expansion: AGA has expanded its manufacturing capabilities with the purchase of the following high performance machinery (delivery expected in Q4 2025):

YCM RX65 5 Axis

CMZ TA30Y High Performance Turning Center

These machine’s state-of-the-art Computer Numerical Control (CNC) systems are designed for true 5-axis simultaneous machining, reducing setups, improving accuracy, increasing throughput, and enabling the production of complex geometries in a single operation.

The RX65, part of YCM’s RF/RX series, is built on a rigid RAM-type structure for maximum stability, thermal control, and repeatability. This CNC platform allows operators to turn, mill, and drill complete parts in one setup producing more complex components faster and with higher precision. Engineered for power, rigidity, and accuracy, it is ideally suited for both heavy turning and fine milling, resulting in reduced setups, shortened lead times, and improved part quality.

PMGC believes this machinery can expand AGA’s machining capabilities across aerospace-grade materials, including inconel, titanium, steel, and aluminum. We expect these advanced technologies, following delivery, to enhance AGA’s ability to meet the demanding technical requirements of its aerospace and defense customers, and improve production precision and accelerating delivery times.

Team Growth & Community Impact: AGA now employs more than 15 full-time personnel across machining, quality assurance, and operations. The company anticipates doubling its production capacity over the next year, creating additional skilled manufacturing jobs within the California, Santa Ana community and contributing to local economic growth.



Rebranding: AGA has completed a corporate rebranding, including a new logo and improved website at www.AGAPrecision.com.

About AGA Precision Systems LLC

AGA Precision Systems LLC is a specialized CNC machine shop focused on high-tolerance milling, turning, mold manufacturing, and machining of complex metals including titanium and Inconel. The company serves customers across the aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors, delivering precision components to demanding technical specifications.

Founded over a decade ago, AGA has built a strong reputation for quality and reliability, having grown its business exclusively through referrals and repeat orders without a formal sales or marketing function. Its long-standing customer relationships and niche capabilities have supported consistent operating profitability from its base in California.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

