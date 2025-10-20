US Integrated Resource Planning (IRP) Training Course: Methods, Models, Policy Shifts and Technological Complexities in Repeatable, Defensible Planning Processes (Houston, Texas - Dec 9th-10th, 2025)

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Resource Planning (Houston, United States - Dec 9th - Dec 10th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. energy system is changing faster than most organization's planning cycles, and new clean energy policies, evolving reliability standards, rapid load growth from data centers, electrification, and a flood of distributed resources are reshaping what a "least-cost, least-risk" portfolio looks like.

Mastering Integrated Resource Planning (IRP) is no longer optional - it's how utilities, regulators, and advisors make capital decisions that stand up to scrutiny, deliver reliability in extreme conditions, and keep bills affordable while meeting environmental commitments.

This seminar explains how to turn policy shifts and technological complexity into a repeatable, defensible planning process. You'll learn the methods, models, and software that top IRP teams use to translate goals into portfolios; then into procurement and execution.

Who Should Attend:

Among those who will benefit from this seminar include utility consumer advocates, regulatory staff, energy and electric power executives; attorneys; government regulators; traders & trading support staff; marketing, sales, purchasing & risk management personnel; accountants & auditors; plant operators; engineers; and corporate planners. Types of companies that typically attend this program include energy producers and marketers; utilities; banks & financial houses; industrial companies; accounting, law firms; municipal utilities; government regulators and electric generators.

What You Will Learn

Module-1: Overview of Integrated Resource Planning - Big Picture

Module-2: Emerging technologies in IRPs - Recent trends

Module-3: Recent IRP Case Studies

Module-4: IRP Methods and Modelling Tools

Module-5: IRP Modelling, Calculation, and Simulation Examples

Module-6: IRP Forecasting

Module - 1: Overview of Integrated Resource Planning - Big Picture

Duration: 90 minutes

Description

Integrated Resource Plans are not new to the utility industry. What is new is planning for the change in resource mix and capacity needs in the backdrop of a plethora of emerging technologies and state policies. The overview will cover the following

Why IRP?

IRP purpose, principles, and lexicon (capacity vs. energy, net load, portfolios)

Hybrid Resources Capacity Credit

Energy Storage Policy

Distributed Energy Resources

Microgrids

Least cost planning

Production Cost

Effective Load Carrying Capability

Stacked Services Emulation

Clean Energy Competitive Auctions

Reliability Criteria

Renewable Portfolio Standard

End to end process map: scoping data, modeling, portfolios, filings, procurement

IRPs in wholesale markets

IRPs in States that do not have organized markets

Role of State Commissions in IRPs

Citizen and Consumer Advocates concerns

Role of renewable auctions and PPAs

Hybrid Project PPAs and Business Models

Clean energy standards (RPS/CES), emissions caps, carbon pricing, and offsets

Interplay with rate cases, cost recovery, and prudence standards

What Will You Learn

Role of IRP in states with and without organized markets

Role of state commissions and regulatory staff in IRPs

Role of intervenors including consumer advocates

How renewable auctions and PPAs are modelled in IRPs

Module - 2: Emerging technologies in IRPs - Recent trends

Duration: 90 minutes

Description

There is no doubt that renewable technologies and other emerging technologies such as energy storage, distributed energy resources are providing capacity needs on the grid. This module will dive deep into technology characteristics and methods to represent emerging technologies in integrated resource plans.

Federal Policy Changes

Role of energy storage in IRP models

Role of DERs in IRPs

Hybrid Resources

Microgrids

Virtual Power Plants

Capacity credit for resources

ELCC calculations

Demand-side options modelling

What Will You Learn

How are emerging technologies modelled in the IRPs?

What are the key characteristics that need to be modelled in the IRPs?

How to calculate capacity credit for Hybrid Resources?

How do the models need to change to incorporate characteristics of emerging technologies?

Module - 3: Recent IRP Case Studies

Duration: 90 minutes

Description

There is a lot to learn from current and former IRPs. In this module, we discuss the following IRP key takeaways, as well as a comparison of IRP, approaches:

Islands and Bird Curves

Islands - Barbados, Puerto Rico

Duke Energy (Carolinas)

Dominion Energy Virginia

Texas LTSA

Long Island Power Authority

New York

PacifiCorp (6 - state utility)

Idaho Power

Puget Sound Electric

Arizona Public Service

Xcel Energy

Platte River - Colorado

Lafayette Utilities

Detroit Edison (DTE) Energy

Basin Electric

Evergy

Nebraska Public Power District

Northwestern Energy

What Will You Learn

What are the general trends of IRPs?

Hits and misses of the recent IRPs?

How are mini - grids modelled in IRPs?

How is reliability handled in IRPs?

How were renewable Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) incorporated in IRPs?

How to show the rate impacts from meeting 100% renewable goals?

How solar advocates voiced their concern with IRPs?

Module - 4: IRP Methods and Modelling Tools

Duration: 90 minutes

Description

With the introduction of renewables and distributed resources, IRP models are also changing with the times. This module extensively discusses the inputs, outputs, and modelling methodologies of IRP framework tools.

Unit commitment/economic dispatch basics and typical constraints

Planning Reserve Margin Calculations

Least Cost Capacity Optimization

Production Cost Simulations

Reliability Calculations of LOLE, LOLP, EUE

Expected Load Carrying Capability (ELCC)

Modeling demandside resources and storage

Emissions accounting and policy constraints in optimization

Stacked Services Dispatch

Transmission deliverability, congestion, interconnection queues and lead times

Distribution planning, hosting capacity, locational value of DERs

Non-wires alternatives (NWAs) and T&D deferral valuation

Net Present Value

Forecasting Fuels, Demand, and Renewables

Forecasting Electricity Prices and Revenues

System Inertia Evaluation

Critical inputs to IRP models and typical input data sources

Scenario framing (policy, technology, macroeconomics, weather)

Sensitivities vs. scenarios vs. probabilistic analysis

Key outputs from IRP models and Results Metrics

What Will You Learn

What are the major IRP modelling frameworks?

What are all the typical inputs into IRP models?

What outputs should be expected?

How to build a lean set of decision - useful scenarios & sensitivities?

What are the challenges with these software models?

How to represent emerging technologies in the modelling tools?

Module - 5: IRP Modelling, Calculation, and Simulation Examples

Duration: 90 minutes

Description

The integrated resource planning modelling, calculations, and simulations can become detailed and complex, where this module carefully goes through workflow processes with real - world examples of integrated resource plans.

Reliability Calculations of LOLE, LOLP, EUE

Planning Reserve Margin Calculations

Least Cost Capacity Optimization Expansion Cases

Nodal Production Cost Simulations

Expected Load Carrying Capability (ELCC)

Stacked Services Dispatch

Costing frameworks: NPV, present worth revenue requirements, levelization

WACC, financing structures, rate base vs. PPA/contracted resources

Forecasting Fuels, Demand, and Renewables

Ratepayer impact analysis

What Will You Learn

What is the workflow process steps for IRP studies?

What are the procedures for developing IRP cases?

What are the steps in running the simulations of IRP tools?

How to interpret the results of IRP models?

What are IRP metrics to focus on?

Module - 6: IRP Forecasting

Duration: 90 minutes

Description

In this module, you will learn about different forecasting techniques and forecasting requirements for clean energy integrated resource planning. There many underlying forecasts that flow into the integrated resource plan process such as fuels prices, demand, renewables, energy, and ancillary services prices, technology costs, and others. The module will go through the sources, shaping, scaling, methods, and outputs of the following forecasts.

Demand Forecasts

Fuel Price Forecasts

Renewables Forecasts

Energy and Ancillary Price Forecasts

Revenue Forecasts

Technology Cost Forecasts

Other Forecasts

What Will You Learn

What are the methods for forecasting and shaping demand forecasts?

What are the typical sources for forecast input data?

Where are the underlying forecasts used in integrated resource plans?

How do IRP planners rely on forecasts in actual IRP's?







Key Topics Covered:





Day 1:

Module-1: Overview of Integrated Resource Planning - Big Picture

Module-2: Emerging technologies in IRPs - Recent trends

Module-3: Recent IRP Case Studies

Module-4: IRP Methods and Modelling Tools

Day 2:

Module-5: IRP Modelling, Calculation, and Simulation Examples

Module-6: IRP Forecasting

Speakers:



Randell Johnson

CEO

Acelerex



Dr. Johnson is CEO of Acelerex and has expertise and experience in the Valuation, Design, Procurement, and Operations of Grid Batteries Dr. Johnson has been involved in the Energy Storage Road Map for the Maldives, Bermuda Energy Storage Sizing Study, New York Energy Storage Road Map, Massachusetts State of Charge Study, MISO Energy Storage Study, Ontario Energy Storage Study, and numerous other energy storage studies.

He was selected by the World Bank to study 100% carbon-free grids with energy storage and Acelerex software and methods were selected by the International Renewable Energy Agency for increasing penetration of renewables with energy storage. Dr. Johnson has invented and developed software for battery analytics and battery real time control. He is expert at power markets and valuation of energy storage to maximize utilization of existing transmission systems and co-optimization of transmission and other resources in addition of co-optimization of energy and ancillary services.

A Harvard Business Case has been written for energy storage that includes methods pioneered by Dr. Johnson. Dr. Johnson holds a Ph.D. in Power Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MS in Economics from Cass Business School, UK, and a Utility Corporate Finance Certificate for Gas and Electric Utilities from UConn Business School. Dr. Johnson has background in strategy, regulatory finance, economic optimizations, quantitative finance, electricity and energy markets, public policy, technical grid design, real-time optimizations, and high-performance computing.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihgzvc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.