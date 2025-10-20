Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos Invites to Join Investor Webinar Regarding Bond Issue

Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos invites investors to join the Investor webinar scheduled on the 21 October 2025 at 14:00 (in English) and 10:00 (in Lithuanian) (EEST/Baltic time).

During the call UTIB UAB Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos (Issuer) Investment Company Manager Mantas Auruškevičius and Orion Securities (Issue organizer) Head of Investment Banking Mykantas Urba will present bond issue details and answer investor questions.

21 October 2025 at 14:00 (in English) Register here.

21 October 2025 at 10:00 (in Lithuanian) Register here.

Key bond issue details:

Issuer: UTIB UAB Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos

UTIB UAB Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos Coupon rate: 8.5%

8.5% Maturity: 13 months

13 months Coupon payment rate: semi-annual

semi-annual Total bond programme size : up to EUR 50m

: up to EUR 50m Size of the first series and tranche: up to EUR 25m

up to EUR 25m Subscription period of the Bonds: 15-31 October 2025

15-31 October 2025 Issue price of one Bond: EUR 1,000

EUR 1,000 Minimum investment amount: EUR 1,000

EUR 1,000 Use of proceeds: Refinancing existing bonds or financing, in part or in full, acquisition, development and construction of projects in renewable solar and wind energy and related infrastructure.

Refinancing existing bonds or financing, in part or in full, acquisition, development and construction of projects in renewable solar and wind energy and related infrastructure. ISIN: LT0000135840



The existing bondholders of UTIB UAB Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos bonds (ISIN LT0000405938), maturing on 14 Dec 2025 will be able to exchange these bonds to newly issued ones through the Nasdaq CSD securities exchange offer.

For more information and full documentation click here.