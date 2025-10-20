Kenya Financial Services Industry Report 2025, Profiles of 60+ Players Including Absa, KCB, NCBA, I&M, Equity Bank, Diamond Trust Bank, Suma, Faulu, Salaam, TAI Sacco Society

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Services in Kenya 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on financial services in Kenya includes information on the central bank, commercial banks, bank representative offices, microfinance banks, merchant banking, co-operative banks and development finance institutions.

There is information on the size and state of the industry, including banking financials, non-performing loans, mobile money and diaspora remittances and fintech companies.

The report includes notable players, corporate actions and developments such as new minimum core capital requirements. There are profiles of 62 companies such as the central bank, major banks such as Absa, KCB, NCBA, I&M, Equity Bank and Diamond Trust Bank, microfinance banks such as Suma, Faulu and Salaam, and SACCOs such as TAI Sacco Society.

Introduction

Kenya is regarded as the largest economy in East Africa, and its financial services sector plays a significant role in the region and in the country's economy.

The banking sector is highly competitive and characterised by the presence of local and foreign players.

There are 39 licensed commercial banks, and 15 are more than 50% foreign-owned.

The banking sector is dominated by Tier 1 large banks.

Total banking assets and pre-tax profits increased marginally in 2024.

Challenges include high operational costs, high non-performing loan ratios, cybersecurity risks and customers demanding more digital and personalised services.

Market Trends

A significant increase in the adoption of digital technology due to demand for digital banking channels. This has resulted in an increase in licensed digital providers and growth of digital credit.

Collaboration between traditional financial institutions and fintech companies are becoming common.

Expansion by local banks into Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Cote d'Ivoire.

Financial institutions are increasing their focus on SMEs financing.

Financial institutions are venturing into sustainable finance focusing on green financing.

Increased investment in cybersecurity measures to protect financial institutions' infrastructure and customers' data.

Kenya's financial sector is becoming increasingly integrated with global financial markets.

Several regulatory changes such as new core capital requirements aimed at improving stability and security of the banking sector.

Significant progress in financial inclusion through expanding mobile money, fintechs and affordable banking products.

The rise in fintechs, increasing competition with traditional and microfinance banks.

There is a noticeable shift towards cashless transactions driven by the convenience accessibility and security of digital payments.

There is significant growth in diaspora remittances.

Market Opportunities

Bancassurance is creating opportunities for sales and product development roles.

Digital banking and fintech, including mobile money and virtual banking solutions.

Financial institutions are focusing on improving customer experience, leading to opportunities in relationship management, customer service and marketing.

Inclusive banking to cater for the unbanked and underbanked areas and expanding access to finance for SMEs.

There is growing demand for banks to invest in green projects.

With increasing regulations, there is need for professionals with expertise in compliance, anti-money laundering and financial crime prevention.

Market Challenges

A shortage of skilled professional in digital technology.

A significant portion of the population remains unbanked, particularly in rural areas.

Consumers are demanding more digital and personalised services putting pressure on banks to adapt.

Fintechs have to navigate a complex regulatory landscape.

Kenya is prone to frequent droughts and floods which cause significant damage to banks' infrastructure and physical assets.

Microfinance institutions are highly vulnerable to instability and economic pressures.

Regulatory changes can impact operations and profitability.

The non-performing loans ratio has been on the rise, reflecting economic pressures and impacting asset quality.

The rise of fintech companies is disrupting traditional banking models and creating challenges for established Kenyan financial institutions.

The traditional banking sector faces increasing competition from fintechs and other non-traditional financial institutions.

Vulnerability to cyberattacks, which comprise financial data and disrupt operations.

Market Outlook

The Kenyan banking sector is projected to remain stable and resilient.

Favourable macroeconomic conditions are expected to encourage private sector lending, which will drive growth in loans.

Non-performing loans are expected to remain high in the near term due to significant public-sector spending and extended loan repayment periods.

New minimum core capital requirements may result in risks for smaller banks.

Increasing adoption of mobile money and a young tech-savvy population will drive the growth of fintechs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. COUNTRY INFORMATION

3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry

4. LOCAL

4.1. State of the Industry

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Key Issues

4.4. Notable Players

4.5. Corporate Actions

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

5. AFRICA

6. INTERNATIONAL

7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. Unforeseen Events

7.2. Economic Environment

7.3. Labour

7.4. Environmental Issues

7.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

7.6. Government Support

7.7. Mobile Devices

7.8. Input Costs

7.9. Cybersecurity

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

8.3. Barriers to Entry

9. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

10. OUTLOOK

11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

12. REFERENCES

12.1. Publications

12.2. Websites

ANNEXURE 1 - Relevant Legislation

APPENDIX 1 - Summary of Notable Players

COMPANY PROFILES

ABSA Bank Kenya Plc

Access Bank (Kenya) Plc

African Banking Corporation Ltd

Bank Of Africa Kenya Ltd

Bank Of Baroda (Kenya) Ltd

Bank Of India Kenya (Kenya Branch Of Bank Of India)

Branch Microfinance Bank Ltd

Caritas Microfinance Bank Ltd

Central Bank Of Kenya

Choice Microfinance Bank Ltd

Citibank Kenya (Kenya Branch Of Citibank N.A.)

Co-Operative Bank Of Kenya Ltd (The)

Commercial International Bank Kenya Ltd

Consolidated Bank Of Kenya Ltd

Credit Bank Plc

Development Bank Of Kenya Ltd

Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Ltd

DIB Bank Kenya Ltd

Ecobank Kenya Ltd

Equity Bank (Kenya) Ltd

Family Bank Ltd

Faulu Microfinance Bank Ltd

Guaranty Trust Bank (Kenya) Ltd

Guardian Bank Ltd

Gulf African Bank Ltd

Habib Bank Kenya (Kenya Branch Of Habib Bank Ag Zurich)

HFC Ltd

I&M Bank Ltd

Ilam Fahari I-Reit

Junction Forex And Money Remittance Ltd

KCB Group Plc

Kenya Women Microfinance Bank Plc

Kimisitu Dt Sacco Society Ltd

Kingdom Bank Ltd

LOLC Kenya Microfinance Bank Plc

M-Oriental Bank Ltd

Middle East Bank Kenya Ltd

Muungano Microfinance Bank Plc

Mwalimu National Cooperative Savings And Credit Society Ltd

NCBA Group Plc

On It Microfinance Bank Ltd

Paramount Bank Ltd

Premier Bank Kenya Ltd

Prime Bank Ltd

Rafiki Microfinance Bank Ltd

Rentworks East Africa Ltd

Salaam Microfinance Bank Ltd

SBM Bank (Kenya) Ltd

Sidian Bank Ltd

Simba Corporation Ltd

SMEP Microfinance Bank Plc

Stanbic Bank Kenya Ltd

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd

Standard Investment Bank Ltd

Stima Dt Sacco Society Ltd

Sumac Microfinance Bank Ltd

TAI Sacco Society Ltd

U & I Microfinance Bank Ltd

UBA Kenya Bank Ltd

UMBA Microfinance Bank Ltd

Vehicle And Equipment Leasing Ltd

Victoria Commercial Bank Ltd

