SharpLink Bolsters Senior Executive Team with Appointments of Industry-Leading Institutional and Digital Asset Experts

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ether (“ETH”) and prominent industry advocate of Ethereum adoption, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with three key appointments that further strengthen and enhance SharpLink’s executive bench of world class institutional and digital asset experts. Specifically, SharpLink has named industry veterans Matthew Sheffield as Chief Investment Officer, Mandy Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer and Michael Camarda as Chief Development Officer – all of whom will report directly to the Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer Joseph Chalom, effective immediately.

Commenting on the new appointments, Chalom stated, “The caliber of talent joining SharpLink underscores the strength of our vision and building the most trusted and institutional management team in the digital asset treasury space. Matt, Mandy and Michael each bring world-class expertise and proven track records at the intersection of digital assets and institutional finance.”

Executive Leadership Appointments

Matthew Sheffield, Chief Investment Officer

Sheffield brings extensive institutional trading and digital asset investment experience to SharpLink. Most recently, he served as Head of U.S. Spot Trading at FalconX, a leading institutional digital asset prime brokerage and trading firm. In that capacity, he led a team of traders running one of the largest OTC desks in the industry, played a key role deploying the firm into digital asset treasury investments and started their digital asset treasury strategic advisory initiative.

Earlier in his career, Sheffield worked at Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest and most respected institutional asset managers, where he contributed to the development, improvement and implementation of systematic trading strategies across global rates and credit markets.

At SharpLink, Sheffield will help lead the firm’s capital markets strategy, capital deployment, yield optimization and strategic investment initiative aimed at enhancing ETH Concentration and maximizing ETH’s treasury performance.

Mandy Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer

Campbell joins SharpLink from Bain Capital Crypto, where she led marketing for their dedicated digital asset and early-stage crypto venture funds, and collaborated with portfolio teams. Prior to Bain Capital, Campbell led content and brand operations for OKX, where she drove growth of the global crypto exchange during a period of accelerated expansion. Earlier roles include strategic positions at GitHub, Lyft and Facebook, where she scaled creative and content functions, and helped forge brand identity in competitive markets.

At SharpLink, Campbell will lead the Company’s global brand strategy, marketing and communications efforts across institutional, retail, and crypto-native audiences.

Michael Camarda, Chief Development Officer

Camarda previously joined SharpLink from Consensys, one of the world’s leading Ethereum software companies and SharpLink’s valued strategic partner, where he led corporate development initiatives across capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital investments. Earlier in his career, Camarda worked at J.P. Morgan, where he held positions in both the Investment Banking Division and the firm’s principal investments group. There, he advised clients on capital raises and M&A transactions and executed venture capital and growth equity investments on behalf of the bank. This blend of institutional finance and onchain expertise uniquely positions Camarda to help bridge the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance.

At SharpLink, Camarda is responsible for building and scaling SharpLink’s capital markets and corporate development strategy, including the design and execution of innovative financing structures, tokenization initiatives, and institutional partnerships.

Strategic Focus

SharpLink’s strategy centers on accretive ETH acquisition and active treasury management designed to outperform passive ETH exposure vehicles. Through staking, restaking and innovative DeFi engagement – and by leveraging the deep expertise of our strategic partner Consensys – the Company aims to deliver superior ETH-denominated returns, enhanced capital efficiency and robust risk-adjusted performance.

The expanded senior leadership team will help SharpLink execute its long-term plan to scale its treasury platform, strengthen institutional partnerships and earn global distinction as the leading publicly traded DAT company offering investors direct, transparent exposure to the value, yield and innovation of the Ethereum ecosystem.

About SharpLink Gaming, Inc

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) is one of the world’s largest publicly traded companies to adopt ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset – a move that aligns the Company with the future of digital capital and gives investors direct exposure to Ethereum, the world’s leading smart-contract platform and second largest digital asset. Learn more at www.sharplink.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s anticipated benefits of new leadership appointments, expectations and responsibilities with respect to Matthew Sheffield’s appointment as new Chief Investment Officer, Mandy Campbell’s appointment as Chief Marketing Officer and Michael Camarda’s appointment as Chief Development Officer, goals and expectations regarding the Company’s strategy and other statements accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to repurchase shares of SharpLink’s common stock, if any, in the open market through its stock repurchase program, potential use of the Company’s ATM facility, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, fluctuations in the market price of ETH that will impact the Company’s accounting and financial reporting (see accounting rules discussed below), government regulation of cryptocurrencies and online betting, changes in securities laws or regulations, customer acceptance of new products and services, the demand for its products and its customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company, changes in applicable laws or regulations, and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the SEC. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, entities are generally required to measure certain digital intangible assets at fair value, with changes reflected in net income each reporting period. Changes in the fair value of crypto assets could result in significant fluctuations to the balance sheet and income statement results. Additionally, for other certain types of crypto assets that are considered digital intangible assets, the Company uses the historical costs less impairment model. This model may require the Company to record an associated impairment charge reflected in net income as a result of a decrease in the market price of ETH below the cost value at which the Company’s ETH are carried on its balance sheet. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

