Adaptyx Raises $14M in Seed Financing to Launch Wearable Platform for Continuous Multi-Analyte Molecular Monitoring

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptyx Biosciences, a biowearables company developing the first platform for continuous, multi-analyte molecular monitoring, today announced it has raised $14 million in seed financing, bringing total funding to $23 million since inception. The round was led by Interlagos, with significant participation from Overwater Ventures, and joined by Starbloom Capital, Stanford University, the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, Hyperlink Ventures, Cantos Ventures, Humba Ventures, and Seaside Ventures.

Adaptyx’s biowearable platform redefines continuous health monitoring, moving beyond glucose to capture a much wider range of human biochemistry – including small molecules, electrolytes, hormones, drugs, and proteins – making visible what has long been hidden between lab visits. By pairing continuous molecular sensing with AI-powered analytics, the platform transforms these data streams into actionable insights, enabling earlier detection of health trends and timely interventions before issues escalate.

“Healthcare suffers from a data deficit,” said Vijit Sabnis, Ph.D., CEO & Co‑Founder, Adaptyx. “Lab tests are only snapshots of health and don’t capture the body’s changing physiology, leaving blind spots that prevent addressing many of today’s health challenges. Adaptyx gives patients and clinicians a continuous view of what’s happening inside the body, transforming previously unseen molecular signals into empowering insights. Our mission is to expand continuous monitoring beyond glucose to include the many molecules that drive human health, creating a rich data pipeline that guides patients and clinicians to make the best decisions at the right time. We're starting with life-saving clinical applications and will ultimately bring this capability to everyone.”

At the core of Adaptyx’s proprietary technology are programmable molecular switches — laboratory-made DNA bioreceptors designed to bind target molecules with high sensitivity and specificity. Upon analyte recognition, they undergo a predictable and reversible structural change, enabling continuous, precise tracking of diverse biomarkers and establishing a new class of modular biosensors that extends far beyond today’s continuous glucose monitors.

Adaptyx’s Molecular Switch Foundry accelerates biosensor development by integrating automated molecular design, parallelized screening, and AI‑driven optimization to compress development timelines from years to weeks. “Each new switch generates structured datasets that make the system smarter and faster, rapidly expanding the analyte library and powering new applications,” said Alex Yoshikawa, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder, Adaptyx. The company aims to add hundreds of biomolecules to its continuous monitoring capabilities and establish a foundational molecular data platform needed for personalized medicine.

Applications in development include:

Heart Failure Management: Continuous monitoring of electrolytes, kidney function markers, and cardiac biomarkers enables safe medication titration, early detection of abnormalities, and prompt intervention before decompensation occurs.

Hormone Optimization: Continuous hormone and metabolite profiling reveals rhythms and imbalances, supporting precise management of endocrine health, from metabolic disorders to fertility care.

Care Delivery Augmentation: Real-time monitoring of drug levels and critical care biomarkers ensures optimal dosing, rapid clinical response, and reduced risk of complications.

Real-time monitoring of drug levels and critical care biomarkers ensures optimal dosing, rapid clinical response, and reduced risk of complications. Personalized Wellness: Continuous tracking of molecular health markers provides visibility into stress, metabolism, and recovery, enabling proactive lifestyle adjustments and healthier aging.

"After 17 years developing this technology in academia, we're ready to bring continuous molecular monitoring from the lab to real patients," said Professor H. Tom Soh, Co-Founder and Scientific Advisor, Adaptyx. "The ability to continuously track multiple biomarkers simultaneously is a breakthrough that will transform how we understand human health and improve care for everyone."

Proceeds from the financing will accelerate R&D and product development, expand the molecular switch pipeline, and support on-going clinical trials towards the company’s first application. Adaptyx will also scale its team across engineering, data science, and clinical operations.

"Adaptyx's technical expertise in the science of molecular sensing is the bedrock of the business. Engineering a novel device to sense biological datasets fundamentally transforms the way we will measure and deliver healthcare." said Achal Upadhyaya, Founder and CEO of Interlagos Capital and Adaptyx board member.

“Adaptyx is exactly the kind of category-defining innovation healthcare has been waiting for. This team isn’t chasing incremental change—they’re re-architecting how we observe physiology, continuously and at scale,” said Kristina Simmons, Founder and General Partner, Overwater Ventures. “By delivering multi-analyte molecular data in a wearable format, Adaptyx turns monitoring into a living layer of care rather than a periodic event. That step-change sets a new bar for what technology can do for patients and clinicians.”

Adaptyx was founded in 2022, building on more than a decade of innovation at Stanford University and the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub by Professors H. Tom Soh and Joseph M. DeSimone. The company holds an exclusive license to the intellectual property from this research, establishing a strong foundation for its technology and future growth.

Adaptyx’s continuous monitoring technology is investigational and not yet available for sale.

About Adaptyx

Adaptyx is pioneering a programmable biowearable platform for continuous, multi-analyte molecular monitoring through a small wearable patch. At the core of Adaptyx’s technology are synthetic DNA-based molecular switches that enable continuous, lab-grade molecular sensing. This sensing capability powers the patch’s ability to collect and stream continuous biochemical data, supporting earlier interventions and more precise, AI-assisted care across both clinical and everyday health applications. Founded in 2022 and based in Menlo Park, CA, the company is pursuing FDA clearance for clinical applications initially, with plans to expand into broader health and wellness markets. For more information, visit www.adaptyx.bio.

