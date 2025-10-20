Rubicon Organics Announces Health Canada Cultivation License For Cascadia (Hope, BC) Facility

40% increase in cultivation capacity expected to drive revenue and EBITDA growth in Rubicon’s premium cannabis products



The Company also announces the naming of cultivation facilities to Pacifica (previously “Delta Facility”) and Cascadia (previously “Hope Facility”).





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics”, “Rubicon”, or the “Company”), Canada’s leading premium licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified, premium and super-premium cannabis products, today announced the Cascadia facility, located in Hope, British Columbia, has received its license to cultivate, process, and store cannabis from Health Canada.

The license will enable Rubicon to begin cultivating cannabis at the 47,500 square foot, purpose-built indoor facility, already equipped with advanced cultivation technologies. This new facility will provide an additional 4,500kg of production capacity, representing an incremental 40% on existing capacity, bringing our total annual capacity to 15,500kg of premium cannabis.

Operations at the Cascadia facility are now underway. The Company expects first revenue in the first half of 2026.

“The receipt of this license is a significant step in the transformation of Rubicon Organics. This additional 40% capacity will allow Rubicon to meet currently unmet demand for our award-winning premium products in Canada and in additional markets.” said Margaret Brodie, CEO. “Our newly-licensed Cascadia facility will also provide us with an indoor cultivation environment in which I expect certain cannabis strains will perform well, as well as additional capacity to begin addressing the international market opportunities for premium branded Rubicon product.”

Naming of Facilities - Pacifica and Cascadia



Rubicon Organics is also pleased to announced the naming of the existing Delta, B.C. and Hope, B.C. facilities, to Pacifica and Cascadia, respectively. This naming reflects the company’s legacy West Coast culture and expanded domestic and international focus.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply Bare™ Organics, 1964 Supply Co.™, Wildflower™, and Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company’s production base is anchored by its Delta, BC Facility, and is now complemented by the acquisition of its Hope, BC facility which will expand production capacity by over 40% and support future growth in both domestic and export markets. With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.

As the Canadian market continues to rationalize and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon’s disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company’s focus on premium quality, innovation, and operational execution has driven consistent revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

