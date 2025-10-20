ProQR Receives CTA Authorization for AX-0810 and Announces Virtual Investor and Analyst Event on November 3, 2025

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through transformative RNA therapies based on its proprietary Axiomer™ RNA editing technology platform, today announced that following review under the new European Medicines Agency (EMA) centralized review process, the Central Committee on Research Involving Human Subjects (CCMO) has authorized ProQR’s Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for a Phase 1 study of AX-0810 in healthy volunteers. AX-0810 is the Company’s lead investigational editing oligonucleotide (EON) targeting NTCP, which is being developed for the treatment of cholestatic diseases like primary sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

With this CTA approval, ProQR is authorized to begin dosing in its Phase 1 study, which is being conducted in the Netherlands. The Phase 1 study will evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) via biomarkers to establish proof of target engagement.

In connection with this milestone, ProQR will host a virtual Investor and Analyst Event entitled:

“Entering the Clinic with AX-0810: Establishing Safety, PK, and the Biomarker Roadmap for Proof of Target Engagement”

The event will take place on November 3, 2025 beginning at 10 am ET and will feature presentations by ProQR Management and Key Opinion Leader Professor Henkjan J. Verkade, MD, PhD, a pediatric gastro/hepatologist at the Beatrix Children’s Hospital of the University Medical Center Groningen.

Event Details and Registration

Title: Entering the Clinic with AX-0810: Establishing Safety, PK, and the Biomarker Roadmap for Proof of Target Engagement

Date & Time: November 3, 2025 beginning at 10 am ET until approximately 11:30 am ET

November 3, 2025 beginning at 10 am ET until approximately 11:30 am ET Virtual format: Webcast presentations and Q&A with covering analysts and Management

Webcast presentations and Q&A with covering analysts and Management Registration: https://lifescievents.com/event/agp29t7j/

KOL Biography – Prof. dr. Henkjan J. Verkade, MD, PhD

Professor Henkjan J. Verkade, MD, PhD is a pediatric gastro/hepatologist at the Beatrix Children’s Hospital of the University Medical Center Groningen, The Netherlands. He received his PhD degree in Medicine cum laude at the University of Groningen on the thesis entitled “Lipid absorption and metabolism”. He was a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada. In 2005 he was appointed Professor of Pediatrics, pediatric gastroenterology/hepatology, at the University Medical Center Groningen.

Professor Verkade combines clinical work in pediatric gastro/hepatology with clinical and fundamental research projects. His main research interests include intestinal lipid absorption and hepatic lipid metabolism; bile acid transport, metabolism, and signaling in health and pediatric liver disease; mechanisms and treatment of pediatric cholestatic liver diseases; development of biomarkers and novel therapies for rare inherited liver disorders. He has authored more than 300 peer-reviewed publications and more than 15 book chapters. Since 2019, he is associate editor of the Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition.

About AX-0810

AX-0810 is a first-in-class investigational RNA editing oligonucleotide (EON) that harnesses the body’s endogenous ADAR enzymes to selectively modulate NTCP function. Through this novel mechanism, AX-0810 aims to reduce toxic bile acid accumulation in the liver and improve outcomes in cholestatic diseases, which are characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and progressive liver failure. By targeting a key pathogenic process that drives disease progression, AX-0810 has the potential to be disease-modifying. AX-0810 is the first program from ProQR’s Axiomer™ RNA editing pipeline to enter clinical development and is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers focused on safety, pharmacokinetics, and biomarkers of target engagement to inform future studies in patients.

About Axiomer™

ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA base editing technology called Axiomer™, which could potentially yield a new class of medicines for diverse types of diseases. Axiomer™ “Editing Oligonucleotides”, or EONs, mediate single nucleotide changes to RNA in a highly specific and targeted way using molecular machinery that is present in human cells called ADAR (Adenosine Deaminase Acting on RNA). Axiomer™ EONs are designed to recruit and direct endogenously expressed ADARs to change an Adenosine (A) to an Inosine (I) in the RNA – an Inosine is translated as a Guanosine (G) – correcting an RNA with a disease-causing mutation back to a normal (wild type) RNA, modulating protein expression, or altering a protein so that it will have a new function that helps prevent or treat disease.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies. ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA technology called Axiomer™, which uses a cell’s own editing machinery called ADAR to make specific single nucleotide edits in RNA to reverse a mutation or modulate protein expression and could potentially yield a new class of medicines for both rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

Learn more about ProQR at www.proqr.com.

Forward Looking Statements

