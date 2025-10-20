Maxus Mining Announces Appointment of Robert Eckford as Technical Advisor & Marketing Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. (“Maxus” or the “Company”) (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Eckford as a Technical Advisor to the Company.

Robert Eckford is a seasoned mining executive and financial strategist with a strong track record of leading transformational transactions in the gold sector. He brings deep expertise in mergers, acquisitions, and operational integration, having played key roles in over $2.5 billion in mining deals over the past decade.

Mr. Eckford commented, “I’m thrilled to be joining Maxus at such a pivotal time. The Company has built an impressive and diverse portfolio centered around critical minerals—resources that are essential to the future of global industries. I look forward to contributing my technical background to help drive these projects forward and support Maxus’s growth in this vital sector.”

Beginning his career as a finance professional with EY, Eckford quickly advanced into the mining sector, where he was instrumental in building companies such as Leagold — acquired by Equinox Gold — and Aris Mining (TSX:ARIS). As CFO of Aris, he led complex financings, asset acquisitions, and a major merger that positioned the company as a leading gold producer in Colombia.

Scott Walters, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “It is our pleasure to welcome Robert Eckford to the Maxus team. With a strong technical background and a proven track record in evaluating and executing strategic transactions, Robert will be instrumental as we continue to advance and expand our critical minerals portfolio through value-driven growth opportunities.”

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

On October 17, 2025, the Company granted a total of 350,000 stock options (the “Options”) to purchase common shares of the Company to certain consultants pursuant to the Company’s equity incentive plan (the “Plan”). Such Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company, at an exercise price of $1.12 per share, for a period of two (2) years from the date of grant. All of the Options vested on the date of grant. The Company also granted an aggregate of 300,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") to a certain director of the Company. The RSUs will vest as follows: (i) 25% will vest four (4) months after the date of grant; (ii) 25% will vest eight (8) months after the date of grant; (iii) 25% will vest twelve (12) months after the date of grant; and (iv) 25% will vest sixteen (16) months after the date of grant. The Options and RSUs are governed by the terms of the Plan and the RSUs and Options, and any common shares issued upon the exercise of, are subject to a four month hold period from the date of grant in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Marketing Agreement

The Company also announces that it entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with RMK Marketing Inc. (“RMK”) on October 17, 2025, (address: 41 Lana Terrace, Mississauga, Ont., Canada, L5A 3B2; e-mail: Roberto@rmkmarketing.ca) to provide marketing services for a term of six (6) months, commencing October 22, 2025 (the “Term”).

RMK is an independent company which will, as appropriate, co-ordinate marketing actions, maintain and optimize AdWords campaigns, adapt AdWords bidding strategies, optimize AdWords ads, provide project management and consulting for an online marketing campaign and create and optimize landing pages (the “Services”). The promotional activity will occur by Google.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will compensate RMK $250,000, with an option to increase the Budget up to $500,000 (the “Budget”) during the Term. The Term will expire at either the end of the relevant time period or when the Budget is fully spent. The Company will not issue any securities to RMK as compensation for the Services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, RMK (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company.

About Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and if warranted, developing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is working towards progressing its diverse portfolio of exploration properties which now includes approximately 15,098 hectares of prospective terrane comprising 8,920 hectares amongst three antimony projects, 3,123 hectares encompassing the Penny Copper Project & the remaining 3,054 hectares comprising the Lotto Tungsten Project.

The Penny Copper Project covers approximately 3,123 hectares and has seen exploration activity throughout the last 100+ years with recent work including rock sampling and minor geological mapping†. The Penny Copper Project is located near the major past producing Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that has stimulated both junior and major exploration company activities in the past year. Additionally, the Penny Copper Project saw a 2017 work program return 17 grab samples, which returned copper values up to 1,046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1,808 ppm Cu (TK17-28) and 2,388 ppm Cu (TK17-12)†.

At the Quarry Antimony Project, in well-established British Columbia, Canada, one historical sample taken assayed 0.89 ppm Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, and 0.65% ppm Ag and 20% Sb‡. A selected grab sample taken in 1980 at the Lotto Tungsten Project from a quartz vein with scheelite assayed 10.97% WO 3 §. Additionally, the Alturas and Hurley Antimony projects are strategically positioned; Alturas Project had a recent antimony discovery which saw high-grade naturally occurring antimony with assays up to 69.98% Sb¶; Hurley neighbours Endurance Gold Corp.’s Reliance Gold Project which saw antimony results from 2024 work programs include 19.2% Sb and 2.16 ppm Au over 0.5 m encountered during the 2024 drilling program‖.

1 - Endurance Summarizes Antimony Results From The Reliance Gold Project, BC - Best Intervals Include 19.2% Antimony And 2.16 gpt Au Over 0.5 m In 2024 Drilling – February 24, 2025 - https://endurancegold.com/news-releases/endurance-summarizes-antimony-results-from-the-reliance-gold-project-bc-best-intervals-include-19.2-antimony-and-2.16-gpt-au/

2 NI 43-101 – Technical Report on the Penny Property British Columbia, NTS 82G/12 49° 55° North Latitude -115° 90° West Longitude, Derrick Strickland P.Geo., August 14, 2024 .

3Open File 1992-11, Map Number 10.

4MILFILE No: 082FSW228 – Loto 3, 1980 Grab Sample – https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/report.aspx?f=PDF&r=Inventory_Detail.rpt&minfilno=082FSW228

5Equinox Resources – November 8, 2024, ‘Ultra High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb’ – https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02878498-6A1236703

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Scott Walters

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 374-9699

info@maxusmining.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “would”, “could”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Maxus’, future growth potential for Maxus and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Maxus’ ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the expected benefits of appointing Robert Eckford as advisor to the Company; the provision of the Services by RMK under the Agreement. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.