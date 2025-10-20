IDI Announces Integration with TazWorks to Expand Access to IDI’s Best-in-Class Identity Intelligence in the Background Screening Industry

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactive Data, LLC (“IDI”), a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and leader in identity verification and risk mitigation, today announced an agreement for a new integration with TazWorks™, the creators of TazCloud™, a leading independent technology platform for the background screening industry and part of MeridianLink, a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies. TazWorks’ powerful solutions—designed to make screening services more accurate, efficient, and profitable for the consumer reporting agency (CRA) business—run on a robust, cloud-based network that is instantly scalable to meet the needs of screening agencies of any size. This strategic relationship will expand access to IDI’s best-in-class solutions tailored to support the background screening industry and CRAs that seek to improve client trust and satisfaction while increasing profitability.

IDI will join the TazWorks partner ecosystem, which is built on a commitment to open integration and delivering elite solutions for background screening agencies. Leveraging IDI’s leading consumer identity graph consisting of proprietary, public record, and publicly-available data covering nearly 100% of the U.S. adult population, and powered by IDI’s cloud-native, AI/ML-driven technology platform, IDI’s suite of solutions help to identify critical pointer data to support internal background screening processes while improving match rates of screened individuals.

idiTRACE™, the premier address and verification solution, helps background screeners uncover an applicant’s potential address and alias history using customized searches by name, alias, SSN, and date of birth.

idiCRIM™, a leading national criminal history database covering court, arrest, warrant, watch list, fugitive, and sex offender records, helps reduce false positives, make manual reviews more productive, and streamline internal background screening processes.

idiALIAS™ combines address trace and national criminal database searches to deliver criminal results for all subject aliases, boosting efficiency and outcomes.

“We’re excited to partner with TazWorks to expand access to IDI’s powerful identity intelligence solutions,” said James Frasche, Chief Operating Officer at red violet. “This collaboration carries on IDI’s innovation and investment in the background screening industry and makes it easier than ever for CRAs to obtain IDI’s essential insights. Together, we’re helping CRAs and the employers, property managers, and other organizations that rely on their screening services function with greater efficiency and confidence.”

“We’re thrilled to add this integration to our top-tier software, as it represents another step forward in our mission to empower screening agencies with the industry’s most advanced and flexible technology,” said Jake Shapiro, TazWorks Director, Product Management. “By connecting TazWorks with IDI’s identity intelligence, our mutual customers gain access to deeper insights, faster verifications, and more reliable results—all within the TazWorks platform they already trust.”

About IDI

At IDI, we deliver innovative identity intelligence solutions. Our proprietary technologies and advanced analytical capabilities empower organizations to operate with confidence, providing real-time identification and location of individuals, businesses, assets, and their interrelationships. With a focus on identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition, our intelligent platform, CORE™, caters to organizations of all sizes, transforming data into intelligence for frictionless commerce, safety, and reduced fraud.

For more information, please visit www.ididata.com.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification software solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.

TazWorks, part of MeridianLink, offers turnkey screening solutions and growth strategies to organizations who provide background screening as a service. TazWorks is the creator of TazCloud – an end-to-end technology solution for the background screening industry.

For more information, please visit www.tazworks.com.

