VEPO Solutions Promotes Tom Moore to President to Drive Continued Growth and Innovation

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VEPO Solutions, a leading provider of smart water utility software and field services , proudly announces the promotion of Tom Moore from Vice President of Operations to President.

In his new role, Moore will oversee companywide operations, strategic initiatives, and market expansion across all divisions. His appointment reflects VEPO Solutions’ ongoing commitment to operational excellence, innovative technology , and unparalleled customer service in the utility industry.

A founding member of VEPO Solutions in 2017, Moore has played a key role in the company’s rapid growth and success. He has led efforts to streamline operations, enhance customer experience, and strengthen relationships with utility, manufacturing, and distribution partners nationwide. His strategic leadership has been instrumental in advancing the company’s mission of providing reliable, high-quality metering, compliance, and analytics solutions.

Beyond driving software innovation through VPie and Cross Connex, Moore will expand and elevate VEPO’s field services division as President—strengthening the company’s presence across the water, wastewater, electric, and gas sectors and solidifying VEPO Solutions’ position as a premier partner in utility modernization and infrastructure advancement.

“Tom has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of our business and customers,” said Alan Seiler, Managing Partner of VEPO Solutions. “His passion and vision make him the ideal person to guide our next chapter of growth.”

In response to his promotion, Moore stated, “I’m honored to take on this role and continue building on the success our team has achieved. Together, we’ll strengthen VEPO Solutions’ position as a trusted leader in smart utility services and technology.”

For more information about VEPO Solutions, visit the official website https://www.veposolutions.com/ .

About VEPO Solutions

VEPO Solutions provides innovative software and field services for utilities nationwide, offering comprehensive solutions in metering, compliance, and analytics. Since 2017, VEPO has been committed to advancing smart infrastructure and operational efficiency for water, electric, and gas utilities.

