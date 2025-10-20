IMUNON Hosts R&D Day Highlighting Progress on OVATION 3 Study in Pursuit of First Frontline Immunotherapy for Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Investor event to provide update on pivotal Phase 3 study of IMNN-001 to be held in New York City on November 10, 2025

Program will feature presentations from ovarian cancer thought leaders, Phase 3 study investigators, oncology and statistical experts

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNN), a clinical-stage company in Phase 3 development with its DNA-mediated immunotherapy, today announced that it will host an R&D Day for investors at the Harvard Club (35 West 44th Street) in New York City on November 10, 2025, beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The investor event will feature ovarian cancer thought leaders, principal investigators from the Company’s Phase 3 OVATION 3 Study and Phase 2 minimal residual disease (MRD) clinical trial, conducted in partnership with Break Through Cancer Foundation, statistical experts and members of IMUNON’s management team, delivering updates on new IMNN-001 data and discussing progress with the OVATION 3 Study and IMNN-001’s potential role in transforming the treatment landscape for women with advanced ovarian cancer. There will be a live Q&A session and networking opportunities with the speakers and IMUNON management team following the formal presentations.

Featured Presentations and Speakers:

Title: Advancing Ovarian Cancer Care: IMNN-001’s Potential to Transform the Microtumor Environment from Cold to Hot in Phase 3



Presenter: Premal H. Thaker, M.D., David & Lynn Mutch Distinguished Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Chief of Gynecologic Oncology, Director of Gynecologic Oncology Clinical Research, Professor in Gynecologic Oncology, Washington University School of Medicine

Title: Unveiling Progress: Safety, Tolerability, and Translational Insights for IMNN-001

Presenter: Amir Jazaeri, M.D., Vice Chair for Clinical Research, Director, Gynecologic Cancer Immunotherapy Program, Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center



Unveiling Progress: Safety, Tolerability, and Translational Insights for IMNN-001 Amir Jazaeri, M.D., Vice Chair for Clinical Research, Director, Gynecologic Cancer Immunotherapy Program, Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Title: OVATION 3 Probability of Success & the Statistical Properties of Phase 3 Trial Design

Presenter: Giorgio Paulon, Ph.D., Director & Senior Statistical Scientist, Berry Consultants, LLC



OVATION 3 Probability of Success & the Statistical Properties of Phase 3 Trial Design Giorgio Paulon, Ph.D., Director & Senior Statistical Scientist, Berry Consultants, LLC Title: Phase 3 OVATION 3 Trial Update

Presenter: Douglas V. Faller, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, IMUNON



To register to attend the event in person, please RSVP by clicking here.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA technology across its modalities. The first modality, TheraPlas®, is developed for the gene-based delivery of cytokines and other therapeutic proteins in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising. The second modality, PlaCCine®, is developed for the gene delivery of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response.

The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer that has completed multiple clinical trials including one Phase 2 clinical trial (OVATION 2) and is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial (OVATION 3). IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company has completed dosing in a first-in-human study of its COVID-19 booster vaccine (IMNN-101). The Company will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance, either directly or through partnership, the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information, please visit www.imunon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

IMUNON wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the timing of enrollment of the Company’s clinical trials, the potential of any therapies developed by the Company to fulfill unmet medical needs, the market potential for the Company’s products, if approved, the potential efficacy and safety profile of our product candidates, and the Company’s plans and expectations with respect to its development programs more generally, are forward-looking statements. We generally identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, uncertainties relating to unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials, including the fact that interim results are not necessarily indicative of final results; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time and risk of failure in conducting clinical trials; the need for IMUNON to evaluate its future development plans; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in IMUNON’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IMUNON assumes no obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.



Contacts: