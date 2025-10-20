XBP Global Partners with the New York City Department of Finance for Enhanced Parking Violation Payment Processing

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a workflow automation leader that leverages decades of industry experience, global footprint and agentic AI to rethink business process automation and digital transformation, has partnered with the New York City Department of Finance to deliver advanced payment processing solutions for parking violation tickets. The department selected XBP Global through a competitive bidding process to augment its payment processing capabilities with XBP Global’s Lockbox Services. The Company’s platform will be utilized to streamline financial transactions for parking violation tickets, thereby enabling the department to reduce cycle time and provide faster and more user-friendly payment experiences.

This strategic partnership will deliver a range of tangible improvements for residents of New York City, including more payment options, reduced processing times, and increased security and has an initial term of six years.

"We are honored to partner with the New York City Department of Finance to enhance and simplify payment processing systems for the Parking Violations Program,” commented Lakshmi Narayanan, President – Bills and Payments of XBP Global, adding, “our solutions are designed to simplify transactions, strengthen security, and improve the overall customer experience with reduced cycle time for all consumers. This win showcases our commitment to pioneering innovation in the public sector. With our new brand and global footprint, we expect to pursue similar opportunities going forward."

This new partnership enables a key Public Sector agency and the people it serves to benefit from secure, efficient, and modern digital payment technologies. Working in close partnership with the Department of Finance, XBP Global will continue to help set new standards for convenience and accessibility in the city's payment services.

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent business workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 11,000 professionals, XBP Global partners with over 2,500 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to accelerate digital transformation, elevate customer experiences, and drive measurable outcomes.

Our proprietary platforms, AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries such as banking, healthcare, insurance, utilities, and the public sector enable clients to modernize their operations and strengthen financial performance. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and thrive in a connected world.

