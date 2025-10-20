Turn Therapeutics Launches Webinar Series for Ongoing Shareholder Engagement, First Session October 22, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turn Therapeutics (Nasdaq: TTRX) today announced the launch of a broad communications initiative, featuring a recurring webinar series for shareholders and a forthcoming Founder Blog authored by patient-turned-founder and CEO, Bradley Burnam.

“It is an uncommon step to maintain constant engagement with shareholders, partners, and the broader healthcare community,” said Bradley Burnam, Founder and CEO of Turn Therapeutics. “But this company was built by a deeply engaged community, and we intend to continue that conversation as we grow.”

The Founder Blog will publicly share ongoing company updates, research insights, and perspectives on Turn’s growth and innovation. Further details about the blog will be announced later this week. The webinar series will provide live discussion covering ongoing programs, strategic milestones, and upcoming developments. The first live session will take place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET via webcast.

Recordings and materials from webinars will be posted immediately following each session to the investor relations section of the company website.

October 22, 2025 live webinar:

Time: 2PM EST

Location: Click here to join

RSVP/Registration: Not required

About Turn Therapeutics

Turn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for dermatology, wound care, and infectious disease. The company has received three FDA clearances for its proprietary wound and dermatology formulations and is advancing late-stage clinical programs in eczema and onychomycosis. In addition, Turn is pursuing global health initiatives in thermostable vaccine delivery designed to serve underserved areas worldwide, reflecting its commitment to public health innovation.

