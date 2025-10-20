Create a Snap for Change to improve road safety in your community

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the launch of Snap for Change, a Canada-wide initiative run by Parachute, Canada’s national charity dedicated to injury prevention, to highlight local road safety issues.

Snap for Change invites people of all ages across Canada to share their voices and advocate for road safety measures in their communities. Simply snap a photo or video of a road safety issue in your neighbourhood, propose a solution and reach out to a community influencer (e.g. mayor, local councillor, police department, school administration) to advocate for the chance to receive a $100 gift card.

For instance, is there an area in your neighbourhood that feels unsafe to walk, bike, scooter or drive? Maybe it’s an intersection with poor visibility or a street without sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, or an area where the speed limit is higher than 30 km/h. Maybe you would love to bike to the grocery store or to see your friends, but there aren’t enough separated bike lanes on your route.

Canadian Olympic gold medalist Maude Charron, who is training to be a police officer, and City TV traffic reporter and on-air host, Stephanie Henry, founder of She Auto Know, are working with Parachute to promote the Snap for Change initiative.

All our Snap for Change activities are made possible by our road safety partners, Desjardins Insurance and the Honda Canada Foundation, and are part of our year-round road safety initiatives. A pilot project over 2024-25 for Snap for Change drew more than 40 entries: highlights from these are featured on our Snap for Change Map at https://parachute.ca/en/program/snap-for-change/snap-for-change-map/

Our Snap for Change launch coincides with Canadian Youth Road Safety Week, which runs October 20 to 26, 2025. This awareness week focuses on all youth road users, including drivers, passengers, pedestrians, cyclists and transit users, with the goal of empowering youth ages 15 to 24 to become more involved in road safety issues, to create and support road systems in our communities that are safe and equitable.

“Transport incidents, such as motor vehicle collisions, are the second-leading cause of injury hospitalizations and third-leading cause of unintentional injury deaths in Canada,” says Pamela Fuselli, President and CEO. “Snap for Change and Canadian Youth Road Safety Week are but two of the activities we do to raise awareness and reduce the number of injuries on our roads, all under the Vision Zero umbrella, where we are committed to the vision of zero serious injuries or deaths from road collisions.”

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, it takes all of us working together to create safer streets and communities," says Valérie Lavoie, President and COO, Desjardins General Insurance Group. "At Desjardins, we’re proud to support Parachute and the Snap for Change as it empowers Canadians to speak up and take action. When we listen to local voices and collaborate on solutions, we move closer to a future free from serious road injuries. Because one injury, one death, is one too many."

"Honda envisions a future where serious collisions are a thing of the past. That’s why Honda Canada Foundation is pleased to partner with Parachute to promote road safety and empower youth to take action," says Steve Hui, Chair of Honda Canada Foundation. "The Snap for Change initiative invites youth to take an active role in their communities, and we're proud to help support their voices, ideas and actions for safer streets."

For more information on Parachute, visit parachute.ca.

To enter Snap for Change, fill out the submission form available at parachute.ca/en/program/snap-for-change/

About Parachute



Parachute is Canada’s national charity dedicated to reducing the devastating impact of preventable injuries. Injury is the No. 1 killer of Canadians aged 1 to 44 and the financial toll is staggering, with injury costing the Canadian economy $29.4 billion a year. Through education and advocacy, Parachute is working to save lives and create a Canada free of serious injuries. For more information, visit us at parachute.ca and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter ) and LinkedIn .

About Desjardins Group



Desjardins Group is the largest co-operative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $501.3 billion as at June 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World’s Best Banks 2025 by Forbes. The organization has more than 57,200 skilled employees. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world’s strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Honda Canada Foundation



Established in 2005, Honda Canada Foundation (HCF) aims to enable the realization of dreams through various annual philanthropic activities and funding to non-profit registered charities across Canada where Honda customers and associates live, work and play. HCF focuses on five key pillars – Education, Environment, Mobility, Traffic Safety and Community, and endeavors to donate more than $2 million each year to groups in need. More than 6.5 million Canadians have benefited from Honda Canada and Honda Canada Foundation funded charitable programs. For more information, please visit www.hondacanadafoundation.ca.