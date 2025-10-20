OneMedNet Welcomes Our Latest Subscriber mlHealth360

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq:ONMD) (“OneMedNet” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered Real-World Data (RWD) announced today that mlHealth360, a healthcare AI and analytics innovator, has chosen OneMedNet as its Real-World Data provider – marking another key milestone in the expansion of OneMedNet’s subscription-based business model.

Under the new multi-year agreement, mlHealth360 will subscribe to OneMedNet’s iRWD™ platform, providing continuous access to regulatory-grade, de-identified imaging and clinical data for AI model development, validation, and deployment. The subscription provides mlHealth360 with ongoing access to curated, X-Ray and CT datasets sourced from over 1,750 healthcare provider sites and 131 million+ clinical studies across multiple therapeutic areas.

The addition of mlHealth360 further strengthens our growing base of subscription customers,” said Aaron Green, President and CEO of OneMedNet. “Their decision to choose OneMedNet reinforces the trust and confidence organizations place in our ability to deliver multimodal, LIVE Real-World Data that fuels healthcare AI innovation. Our subscription business continues to scale through high-value relationships that build annual recurring revenue and drive long-term growth.”

“We partnered with OneMedNet to strengthen mlHealth360’s access to high-quality medical imaging data, which is key to advancing patient care,” said Kumar Surender Sinwar, CEO of mlHealth360. “Our early work together on Intracranial CT Head datasets produced outstanding results, and that success encouraged us to expand into new areas, including Xray and CT imaging. OneMedNet’s reliable and compliant Real-World Data helps us accelerate our AI model development and broaden our reach into critical healthcare segments where better access and faster decisions can save lives.”

The collaboration underscores OneMedNet’s strategy to expand its subscription-based data delivery model through partnerships with leading AI and analytics companies. It highlights the growing market demand for high-quality, multimodal Real-World Data (RWD) — including imaging, EHR, and outcomes data — that supports model training and regulatory-grade validation.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,750 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

About mlHealth360

mlHealth360 is a healthcare AI and analytics company dedicated to transforming the future of medical imaging through secure, HIPAA-compliant, cloud-native solutions. Our advanced platform acts as a force multiplier for radiologists, delivering intelligent case triage, anomaly detection, and automated report generation—reducing diagnostic turnaround times and enhancing clinical decision-making. Designed for seamless integration with existing hospital systems, mlHealth360 offers scalable deployment across both cloud and on-premises environments.

With a growing network of healthcare partners across North America and Asia, mlHealth360 is driven by its core philosophy of Infinite Insight—turning complex medical data into actionable intelligence that empowers clinicians and improves patient outcomes.

Learn more at www.mlhealth360.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

