AAMI and TechNation Collaborate to Survey HTM Field

Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soon, the health technology community will have fresh insights and previously unknown data about some of its most essential workers. The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) and MD Publishing’s TechNation have joined forces to thoroughly survey the professionals who make up the healthcare technology management (HTM) field.

In the first-ever edition of the State of HTM Survey, both AAMI and TechNation are collaborating to collect the most accurate possible data about the professionals who maintain, repair, and service medical devices in the United States.

This survey builds upon insights from AAMI’s 2021 HTM Demographic Survey and will assess salary and compensation, work conditions, demographics, and certification.

If you work as a biomedical equipment technician, clinical engineer, third-party service provider, or in any other capacity in the HTM profession, you can serve your industry by filling out the survey.

Once the survey data is completed, AAMI and TechNation will publicly share their findings with the field. The survey is expected to yield the most up-to-date information available on the many facets of the HTM field, including information on salary trends and certifications. The data will be an invaluable resource for HTM professionals faced with important career decisions and is expected to assist organizations such as independent service providers and health care delivery organizations as they make important decisions about career advancement and worker retention.

AAMI Vice President of HTM Danielle McGeary said, “AAMI is truly gratified to have the chance to serve the HTM community by conducting this survey. We eagerly anticipate distributing our findings to the entire HTM field so that they can learn more about their chosen profession. Our sincere thanks to our friends at TechNation and to all the HTM professionals who fill out this survey.”

“This survey is crucial as we partner with AAMI to enhance the HTM industry, a sector vital to us all,” added MD Publishing President John Krieg. “The survey will gather direct, primary data from a large sample size, covering key behaviors and data points. This invaluable information will empower decision-makers to implement necessary changes within individuals and departments, fostering greater efficiency, refining policies, and elevating standards. Ultimately, these improvements are critical for providing superior patient care. We are thankful for the opportunity with AAMI and excited to see the final results.”

Please participate in the 2025 State of HTM Survey today! The survey will remain open until October 31.