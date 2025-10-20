TRUNNANO Launches Next-Generation Spherical Silica SiO2 Powder, Leading the Way in Materials Technology Innovation

LUOYANG, China, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUNNANO, a leading global nanomaterials manufacturer, officially announced that its R&D team has achieved a breakthrough in the preparation technology of spherical silica SiO2 powder, successfully launching a new generation of high-performance spherical silica SiO2 powder. This marks a technological leap for TRUNNANO in the field of fine chemicals and will provide superior material solutions for multiple key industries worldwide.

Spherical silica SiO2, a fundamental functional material, is widely used in electronic packaging, composite materials, coatings, adhesives, and advanced ceramics due to its high purity, excellent chemical stability, and tunable physical properties. However, traditional production processes have long faced challenges in controlling particle sphericity, surface smoothness, and batch consistency. TRUNNANO's newly released next-generation spherical silica SiO2 powder successfully overcomes these long-standing technical bottlenecks through its unique synthesis and refining processes.





Spherical Silica SiO2 Powder

Mr. Roger Luo, CEO of TRUNNANO, stated, "We have always viewed technological innovation as the core driving force behind our company's development. This breakthrough in spherical silica SiO2 technology stems not from a simple process improvement, but rather from our deep understanding and reinvention of the underlying principles of materials science. Our goal is to provide cutting-edge materials that not only meet current market needs but also lead future industry upgrades."



Test Items Unit Typical value Test Method Chemical Composition

SiOB 2B % 99.9 Weight Method FeB 2B OB 3B ppm 105 Spectrophotometer Moisture % 0.08 Weight Method Whiteness % 94.5 Whiteness Meter Extraction Water

Ec μS/cm 13.0 Conductivity Meter Na+ ppm 0.7 Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Cl- ppm 0.4 Auto Electric Potential Titrator pH / 4.2 PH Meter

Technical Parameter of Spherical quartz powder Spherical SiO2

Technical Breakthrough 1 - Ultimate Sphericity and Smooth Surface

This new technology ensures that each silica particle exhibits a highly perfect spherical structure with an exceptionally smooth surface. This near-ideal geometry significantly reduces inter-particle friction and stress concentration, enabling denser packing and more uniform dispersion in composite systems.

Technical Breakthrough 2 - Customizable Surface Properties

Based on a deep understanding of surface chemistry, TRUNNANO's technology allows for precise surface modification of spherical silica SiO2 powders. Customers can obtain products with varying surface activity and compatibility based on their specific application requirements, making them easier to integrate into various complex application systems and achieve optimal performance.

Catalogue Spherical silica

No.

Brand

Particle size Package

D50，μm D100，μm 1 TR-SS1005 0.3 ≤1.0 20kg/bag 2 TR-SS1035I 3.5 / 20kg/bag 3 TR-SS1040G 4.5 / 20kg/bag 4 TR-SS1120D 12 / 20kg/bag 5 TR-SS1175D 25 / 25kg/bag 6 TR-SS1300D 30 / 25kg/bag 7 TR-SS1450D 40 / 25kg/bag 8 TR-SS1560 60 / 25kg/bag 9 TR-SS1800A 80 / 25kg/bag

Specification of TRUNNANO Spherical Quartz Powder Spherical SiO2

Furthermore, TRUNNANO strives to achieve exceptional batch-to-batch consistency, ensuring high consistency across key physical properties across different batches, providing a solid guarantee for product stability and yield for downstream customers.

"The launch of this new product is expected to create new development opportunities for industries with demanding material performance requirements, such as 5G communications, advanced integrated circuits, new energy vehicles, and high-end coatings and adhesives," added Roger Luo. "We focus not only on silica itself, but also on how it empowers our customers' end products, helping them gain a competitive advantage in their respective fields."

About TRUNNANO:

TRUNNANO is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of nanomaterials, high-end ceramic powders, and other high-purity chemicals. Driven by technological innovation, its products are widely used in various industrial fields. With its superior product quality and professional technical service, TRUNNANO has earned the trust of customers worldwide. Under the leadership of CEO Roger Luo, TRUNNANO is committed to promoting the advancement of materials science through continuous technological breakthroughs and contributing to global industrial development.

