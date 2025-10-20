TRUNNANO Launches Next-Generation Spherical Silica SiO2 Powder, Leading the Way in Materials Technology Innovation

LUOYANG, China, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUNNANO, a leading global nanomaterials manufacturer, officially announced that its R&D team has achieved a breakthrough in the preparation technology of spherical silica SiO2 powder, successfully launching a new generation of high-performance spherical silica SiO2 powder. This marks a technological leap for TRUNNANO in the field of fine chemicals and will provide superior material solutions for multiple key industries worldwide.

Spherical silica SiO2, a fundamental functional material, is widely used in electronic packaging, composite materials, coatings, adhesives, and advanced ceramics due to its high purity, excellent chemical stability, and tunable physical properties. However, traditional production processes have long faced challenges in controlling particle sphericity, surface smoothness, and batch consistency. TRUNNANO's newly released next-generation spherical silica SiO2 powder successfully overcomes these long-standing technical bottlenecks through its unique synthesis and refining processes.

Mr. Roger Luo, CEO of TRUNNANO, stated, "We have always viewed technological innovation as the core driving force behind our company's development. This breakthrough in spherical silica SiO2 technology stems not from a simple process improvement, but rather from our deep understanding and reinvention of the underlying principles of materials science. Our goal is to provide cutting-edge materials that not only meet current market needs but also lead future industry upgrades."
 

Test ItemsUnitTypical valueTest Method
Chemical Composition
SiOB2B%99.9Weight Method
FeB2BOB3Bppm105Spectrophotometer
Moisture%0.08Weight Method
Whiteness%94.5Whiteness Meter
Extraction Water
EcμS/cm13.0Conductivity Meter
Na+ppm0.7Atomic Absorption Spectrometer
Cl-ppm0.4Auto Electric Potential Titrator
pH/4.2PH Meter

Technical Parameter of Spherical quartz powder Spherical SiO2

Technical Breakthrough 1 - Ultimate Sphericity and Smooth Surface

This new technology ensures that each silica particle exhibits a highly perfect spherical structure with an exceptionally smooth surface. This near-ideal geometry significantly reduces inter-particle friction and stress concentration, enabling denser packing and more uniform dispersion in composite systems.

Technical Breakthrough 2 - Customizable Surface Properties
Based on a deep understanding of surface chemistry, TRUNNANO's technology allows for precise surface modification of spherical silica SiO2 powders. Customers can obtain products with varying surface activity and compatibility based on their specific application requirements, making them easier to integrate into various complex application systems and achieve optimal performance.

Catalogue
Spherical silica
No.
Brand
Particle sizePackage
D50，μmD100，μm
1TR-SS10050.3≤1.020kg/bag
2TR-SS1035I3.5/20kg/bag
3TR-SS1040G4.5/20kg/bag
4TR-SS1120D12/20kg/bag
5TR-SS1175D25/25kg/bag
6TR-SS1300D30/25kg/bag
7TR-SS1450D40/25kg/bag
8TR-SS156060/25kg/bag
9TR-SS1800A80/25kg/bag

Specification of TRUNNANO Spherical Quartz Powder Spherical SiO2

Furthermore, TRUNNANO strives to achieve exceptional batch-to-batch consistency, ensuring high consistency across key physical properties across different batches, providing a solid guarantee for product stability and yield for downstream customers.

"The launch of this new product is expected to create new development opportunities for industries with demanding material performance requirements, such as 5G communications, advanced integrated circuits, new energy vehicles, and high-end coatings and adhesives," added Roger Luo. "We focus not only on silica itself, but also on how it empowers our customers' end products, helping them gain a competitive advantage in their respective fields."

About TRUNNANO:

TRUNNANO is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of nanomaterials, high-end ceramic powders, and other high-purity chemicals. Driven by technological innovation, its products are widely used in various industrial fields. With its superior product quality and professional technical service, TRUNNANO has earned the trust of customers worldwide. Under the leadership of CEO Roger Luo, TRUNNANO is committed to promoting the advancement of materials science through continuous technological breakthroughs and contributing to global industrial development.

Media Contact: Roger Luo
Email: nanotrun@yahoo.com / sales8@nanotrun.com
Phone/WhatsApp: 0086 18837956556

