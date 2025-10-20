Hillshire Farm® Brings Flaky Stuffed Croissants and Ciabatta Deli Sandwiches to the Frozen Aisle

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillshire Farm is calling™! For the first time ever, consumers can find the brand they know and love in the freezer aisle. As part of Tyson Foods’ expanding portfolio, Hillshire Farm is bringing savory snacks to the freezer with the debut of Stuffed Croissants and Ciabatta Deli Sandwiches.





From flaky, real-butter croissants to rustic ciabatta bread, the new culinary-inspired handhelds pair the Hillshire Farm lunch meats that consumers already rely on with an easier way to enjoy them: simply heat and eat. These versatile handhelds are ready in minutes, making them a convenient option for a quick bite or a filling snack between meals.

Hillshire Farm Stuffed Croissants contain 9–12 grams of protein and are offered in three varieties:

Ham & Cheese – Black Forest ham and cheddar cheese.

Buffalo Style Chicken – Premium diced chicken, mozzarella cheese and a zesty Buffalo-style sauce.

Philly Style Cheesesteak – Tender beef, cheese, onions and green bell peppers.



Hillshire Farm Ciabatta Deli Sandwiches range from 20 to 25 grams of protein and are also offered in three varieties:

Chicken Pesto – Rotisserie-style chicken breast, Gouda cheese and basil pesto.

Italiano – Black Forest ham, salami, provolone cheese and pepperoni.

Turkey & Bacon – Oven-roasted turkey, provolone cheese, hickory-smoked bacon and chipotle aioli.



The six new products will be available in the freezer aisle nationwide by the end of October.





About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family® and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members as of September 2024. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

