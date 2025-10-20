Muscular Dystrophy Association Launches Holiday Retail Campaign in Thousands of Retail Locations Nationwide

New York, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today kicked off its largest annual MDA Holiday Retail Campaign, spanning thousands of retail locations nationwide from November through January 2026. For more than a decade, retail partners including GPM Investments, Circle K, and Florida Turnpike Services have been integral to MDA’s mission. Their continued support fuels groundbreaking research, the advancement of clinical care, and advocacy efforts for families across the country living with neuromuscular disease. This holiday season, these partners invite customers to make donations at checkout, round up their purchases, or contribute online here. In return, customers’ donations will be proudly displayed on MDA Holiday pinups, symbolizing the shared commitment to helping MDA families live longer, more independent lives.

MDA and its retail partners aim to raise $750,000 for the continued progress of its mission:

GPM Investments, LLC: More than 1,500 company-operated retail locations across 27 states will invite customers to round up purchases or donate $1, $5, or more. Customers will receive a Buy 1, Get 1 Free coupon for Hi-Chew and a 20oz bottle of 7UP & Canada Dry Family Beverages in return. Pinups will be available from November 15 through December 15 at participating stores (including 1-Stop, Admiral, Apple Market, and others).

Circle K: Over 400 Circle K locations across North Florida and Central/South Georgia will participate throughout November.

Florida Turnpike Services: Running a scan sheet program at eight locations from November 21 through January 5.

“For 75 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association has built a legacy of impact through the generosity of our partners and supporters,” said Ruth Ann Dailey, Chief Development Officer, Muscular Dystrophy Association. “That support has helped lead to more than 25 FDA-approved treatments, giving families living with neuromuscular diseases the chance to live longer, more independent lives. The commitment of our retail partners, their employees, and customers during the holiday season continues to fuel this momentum, ensuring progress and hope for generations to come.”

“Everyone in the Muscular Dystrophy Association community is so grateful to all the amazing retailers who support the Holiday Retail Campaign,” said Lily Sander, MDA National Ambassador, who lives with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. “Your kindness and generosity help make a real difference for people like me living with a neuromuscular condition. Knowing that people in communities across the country care enough to donate what they can during the holidays gives us so much hope.”

This year’s Holiday Retail Campaign symbolizes the enduring impact of partnerships built on compassion and a shared vision. MDA will be sharing campaign highlights on its social media channels @MDAorg using #GiveStrength #HappyHolidays #MDA75.

Kenzie’s parents Sydney and Kody share how their family remains #MDAstrong here.

Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association’s 75th Anniversary

In 2025, the Muscular Dystrophy Association proudly marks 75 years of legacy, impact, and momentum in the fight against neuromuscular diseases. Since our founding, MDA has been at the forefront of research breakthroughs, providing access to comprehensive care, and championing the rights of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular diseases. This milestone has been made possible by generations of dedicated support from people living with neuromuscular disease, their families, researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and donors—who boldly drive our mission forward. As we look ahead, we remain committed to honoring this legacy, building on the impact we’ve made together, and continuing our momentum toward transformative progress for people living with neuromuscular disorders. For more information visit MDA75.org.

