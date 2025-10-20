Lionsgate Expands The Strangers: Chapter 2 Beyond the Screen with Multi-Game Halloween Activation on Roblox

Pinup Girl, Scarecrow, and Dollface stalk players across 5 of Roblox games, where fans and players can unlock signed merch, collectibles, and more

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lionsgate, in collaboration with Virtual Brand Group (VBG) and Super League , has announced the launch of The Strangers: Chapter 2 immersive survival experience within multiple games on Roblox, an immersive gaming & creation platform with 111.8 million daily active users. A one-of-a-kind activation, just in time for the Halloween season, drops fans into the infamous cabin setting inspired by the movie and challenges them to survive against the masked killers stalking five popular Roblox games.

Five Worlds. Endless Fear.

Launching inside Build an Island , Skinwalkers , Dudes Battlegrounds , Escape and Survive Head , and Dungeon Saga , players aged 13+ must escape the relentless terror of Pinup Girl, Scarecrow, and Dollface. Each escape-room-style mini-game offers unique survival challenges in one of Roblox’s most popular genres.

“Forget haunted houses and candy, for Gen Z, the scariest place this Halloween is inside their favorite game, where the reward is killer prizes,” said Justin W. Hochberg, CEO of Virtual Brand Group. “The Strangers: Chapter 2 experience on Roblox shows how immersive marketing blends content and real-world activations into playable cultural moments fans want to live.”

“Major entertainment studios have embraced Roblox as an essential marketing platform to build awareness and community excitement among younger generations. Other digital advertising solutions just cannot deliver the same powerful outcome: immersive, interactive, long-term audience engagement,” said Matt Edelman, CEO of Super League. “Playable spaces become instant cultural touchpoints where fans can live inside the universe of a film before and after its theatrical run, and where real-time connections with friends – and strangers – drive outsized enthusiasm.”

Tapping Into a Survival Gaming Trend

Survival remains one of the hottest categories on Roblox, with 5 of the top 20 most-played games falling into this genre according to Super League’s Rotrends.com (as of Sept 15, 2025). Hits like 99 Nights in the Forest (#2), Forsaken (#6), Murder Mystery 2 (#14), Evade (#18), and Dandy’s World (#20) have captured millions of players, proving the appetite for high-stakes, edge-of-your-seat experiences.

And with the Halloween season marking one of the peak periods for player activity on Roblox, this activation brings The Strangers: Chapter 2 into the platform at the exact moment audiences are most primed for horror, thrills, and immersive seasonal play.

Rewards for the Fearless

Fans who play The Strangers: Chapter 2 experience on Roblox have a chance to unlock exciting rewards via the Lionsgate virtual Movie Store: unlockables.gg/moviestore .

Own The Strangers: Chapter 2 Virtual Masks and Emote:

Beyond survival games, The Strangers: Chapter 2 will extend its reach into PopMall, Super League’s proprietary shopping catalog integrated across 1,200+ Roblox experiences. For the entire month of October, The Strangers: Chapter 2 will take over the Halloween Tab, with franchise avatar fashion featured in the top row, anchored by an immersive The Strangers: Chapter 2-themed Dressing Room where fans can virtually try-on and purchase items.

Horror for a New Generation

With Roblox home to millions of players, the collaboration extends Lionsgate’s horror universe into the cultural playground where fans live and play daily. By merging cinematic terror with interactive gameplay, The Strangers: Chapter 2 experience on Roblox delivers an always-on franchise experience that bridges film, gaming, and fandom.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 premiered in U.S. theaters on September 26, 2025. The Roblox “Halloween Survival Multi-Game Event” runs September 25 – October 31, 2025.

About Lionsgate Global Products & Experiences

Lionsgate Global Products & Experiences is a division within Lionsgate (NYSE: LION), one of the world’s leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies. By leveraging the studios’ world-class portfolio of film and television brands and franchises, the division drives incremental revenue and builds consumer engagement via live shows and experiences, location-based entertainment destinations, games, physical and digital merchandise, and select strategic partnerships and investments.

The group has announced multiple stage productions (Dirty Dancing, La La Land, Wonder and Nashville for Broadway, and The Hunger Games for London), integrations with marquee games (Call of Duty, Dead By Daylight, Roblox, and Fortnite), and collaborations with best-in-class consumer products licensees (LEGO, American Classics, Hot Toys, Funko, and more). Attractions based on Lionsgate’s top franchises The Hunger Games, John Wick, SAW and other iconic IP can be found at theme parks and destinations in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East, with the highly anticipated JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE now open in Las Vegas.

About Virtual Brand Group

Virtual Brand Group (VBG) is an award-winning immersive content and commerce agency that makes brands ‘playable’ to amplify how they engage with Gen Z and Alpha in gaming and virtual environments. VBG specializes in crafting and managing innovative experiences across gaming, avatar fashion, virtual commerce, and brand partnerships. VBG has collaborated with iconic brands like Barbie, Lionsgate, Forever 21, NBC, XOMG POP, Authentic Brands Group, and The Voice, reaching audiences across 180 territories. The VBG team is credited with pioneering the world’s first physical fashion line born from virtual merchandise, as well as creating "Infinite Loop Marketing™," the groundbreaking avatar-to-ecommerce program that enables products to be sold simultaneously in both virtual and real-world spaces.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The company creates moments that matter by placing brands directly in the path of play through playable ads and gamified content across mobile, web, CTV, social, and the world’s largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technologies, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League enables brands to stand out culturally, inspire loyalty, and drive measurable impact in today’s attention-driven economy. For more information, visit superleague.com .

