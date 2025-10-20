Direct Travel Leaders Named to GBTA Foundation’s 2025 WINiT Top 50 Honorees List

Denver, CO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, Inc., a leader in corporate travel management, joins Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Foundation in recognizing three of its leaders who have been named to the GBTA Foundation’s 2025 WINiT Top 50 list. The annual recognition celebrates the women and allies shaping the future of business travel through innovation, leadership, and mentorship.

This year’s honorees include:

Sarah Kuberry Martino, Chief Product Officer, Direct Travel - recognized in the Women Innovating the Way We Travel for reimagining how business travelers connect and move, leading with creativity and purpose to elevate every journey

Christine Sikes, Executive Vice President Customer Experience, Direct Travel - named among Global Leaders with Global Impact for her global leadership, collaboration, and commitment to driving meaningful change across the travel community

Jordan Jones, Director, Strategic Accounts, Direct Travel - recognized as a Rising Female Leader for her forward-thinking ideas, performance, and growing influence as one of the industry’s next-generations changemakers

“These recognitions speak to the incredible women who are shaping what’s next for Direct Travel and the business travel industry at large,” said Christal Bemont, CEO, Direct Travel. “Sarah, Christine, and Jordan’s leadership exemplify the progress we’re making as we continue to grow, innovate, and empower the next generation of leaders.”

Now in its 11th year, GBTA WINiT honors women across the business travel industry who are advancing opportunity, mentorship, and equity. The recognition of these Direct Travel leaders underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to empowering women and fostering professional growth across all levels of the organization.

This achievement comes amid a period of continued momentum for Direct Travel. The company expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions, including ATPI, and advanced its technological capabilities with the launch of Avenir Travel Edition. Together, these milestones reflect Direct Travel’s focus on building a people-first travel management company that unites innovation, service, and Duty of Care to deliver secure and personalized travel solutions backed by data-driven insights.

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is one of the world’s largest travel management companies, focused on delivering exceptional, groundbreaking solutions to every client and traveler. With a long history of proven market expertise, we blend advanced technology, superior service, and expert insights to drive tangible value and meaningful savings—offering solutions across Corporate Travel, Leisure Travel, and Meetings & Events.

Through Avenir, our next-generation platform developed with leading technology partners, we provide the industry’s broadest inventory and a modern, real-time shopping experience that empowers travelers and simplifies program management. What truly sets us apart is the human care behind the technology: an experienced, passionate team dedicated to anticipating needs and delivering exceptional service at every step.

For more information, visit www.dt.com.