Wisp & Vesalius Forge Women-Centric Longevity Path With Peptide Therapy Launch





NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vesalius Longevity Labs , the first soon-to-be publicly traded company dedicated exclusively to longevity science, today announced a landmark partnership with Wisp, the largest women’s telehealth provider in the United States. Together, the companies will co-develop a new line of peptide therapeutics designed specifically for women, marking a pivotal expansion of Vesalius’ growing Peptual™ portfolio and a major step toward addressing the gender gap in longevity care.

Through this collaboration, Vesalius and Wisp will introduce an exclusive range of science-backed peptide formulations targeting key stages of women’s lives including fertility, hormonal balance, and menopause. The products will draw from Vesalius’ existing Peptual line of primarily US-sourced injectables, patches, nasal sprays, oral, and topical formulations, all manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant facilities.

“Our product innovation team and globally recognized Scientific Advisory Board are committed to working closely with Wisp to accelerate access to safe, effective solutions,” said Vesalius Longevity Labs’ CEO Kevin Rabbitt. “By combining Vesalius’ expertise in longevity science with Wisp’s leadership in women’s healthcare, we’re ushering in a new era that will meaningfully extend women’s lifespan.”

Redefining Longevity Through Inclusion

Peptide therapeutics, a $43.1 billion global market projected to reach $106 billion by 2033, have become one of the fastest-growing segments in health science. Yet much of the category’s recent growth has been driven by men seeking metabolic and performance enhancement.

Through this partnership, Vesalius Longevity Labs and Wisp aim to rebalance the market by introducing female-focused longevity solutions that address biological differences often overlooked in traditional healthcare.

“Women make up half the population, yet they’ve been treated like an afterthought in the longevity space,” shares Wisp CEO Monica Cepak. “Our mission is to close that gap by making advanced therapeutics both accessible and affordable for women at every stage of life. By partnering with Vesalius, we’re introducing peptides into women’s healthcare and expanding access to a powerful tool that can transform how women age.”

Integrating AI and Personalization

Beyond product development, Vesalius Longevity Labs and Wisp are also exploring the integration of AI-driven longevity platforms to support personalized care. The companies will jointly evaluate technologies designed to enhance clinical decision support, patient engagement, and precision treatment matching, with potential strategic investments planned in this area.

The first co-developed peptide products are expected to launch in early 2026, following the introduction of Wisp’s science-backed Thrive Creatine and Revive Collagen supplements earlier this month, signaling both companies’ growing focus on long-term, proactive wellness solutions.

Building the Foundation for Women’s Longevity

With this partnership, Vesalius Longevity Labs continues to expand its leadership in the fast-growing peptide and bioregulator category. The company’s Peptual™ line already spans multiple delivery forms and therapeutic focuses, and its global B2Doctor ecosystem provides physicians and clinics with end-to-end access to peptide innovation.

By joining forces with Wisp, a telehealth pioneer serving more than 1.5 million women nationwide, Vesalius is extending its reach directly to patients and positioning itself at the forefront of the next generation of women’s healthcare.

About Vesalius Labs:

Vesalius Longevity Labs is a next-generation health and wellness company at the forefront of longevity science. Guided by clinical researchers, physicians, and biotech veterans, Vesalius harnesses the power of peptide innovation to deliver advanced products and services grounded in state-of-the-art research. Through a global, end-to-end B2Doctor ecosystem, Vesalius offers a comprehensive portfolio of injectables, patches, nasal sprays, oral, and topical formulations—primarily US-sourced and manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant facilities.

For more information, users can visit vesaliuslabs.com .

About Wisp

Wisp is the largest pure play women’s telehealth provider in the U.S., serving more than 1.5 million patients nationwide. Offering discreet, online care and a comprehensive range of first-to-market products, Wisp addresses women’s health needs across every stage of life—from birth control to fertility, menopause, STI testing, and more. Recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2023 and by Inc. as Best in Business 2024, Wisp is majority-owned by WELL Health Technologies Corp. Users can visit hellowisp.com or follow @hellowisp on social media.

Disclaimer

1) The author of the Article, or members of the author’s immediate household or family, do not own any securities of the companies set forth in this Article. The author determined which companies would be included in this article based on research and understanding of the sector.

2) The Article was issued on behalf of and sponsored by, Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc. Market Jar Media Inc. was paid $1,500 for the production and publishing of this article by Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc.’s Digital Marketing Agency of Record (Native Ads Inc.). Additional details relating to Market Jar Media Inc.’s engagement by Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc.’s Digital Marketing Agency of Record (Native Ads Inc.) are set out in https://pressreach.com/disclaimer-vlab .

3) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the author and not Market Jar Media Inc., its directors or officers. The author is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The author was not paid by Market Jar Media Inc. for this Article. Market Jar Media Inc. was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this Article. Market Jar has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of Market Jar or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Market Jar Media Inc. requires contributing authors to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Market Jar Media Inc. relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Market Jar Media Inc. has no means of verifying its accuracy.

4) The Article does not constitute investment advice. All investments carry risk and each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional. Any action a reader takes as a result of the information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Market Jar Media Inc.’s terms of use (https://pressreach.com/terms-of-use/) and full legal disclaimer as set forth here (https://pressreach.com/disclaimer/). This Article is not a solicitation for investment. Market Jar Media Inc. does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on pressreach.com should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Market Jar Media Inc. does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on pressreach.com.

5) Market Jar Media Inc. and its respective directors, officers and employees hold no shares for any company mentioned in the Article.

6) This document contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), which reflect management’s expectations regarding Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc.’s future growth, future business plans and opportunities, expected activities, and other statements about future events, results or performance. Wherever possible, words such as “predicts”, “projects”, “targets”, “plans”, “expects”, “does not expect”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “anticipate” or “does not anticipate”, “believe”, “intend” and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology have been used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (a) revenue generating potential with respect to Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc.’s industry; (b) market opportunity; (c) Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc.’s business plans and strategies; (d) services that Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc. intends to offer; (e) Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc.’s milestone projections and targets; (f) Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc.’s expectations regarding receipt of approval for regulatory applications; (g) Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc.’s intentions to expand into other jurisdictions including the timeline expectations relating to those expansion plans; and (h) Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc.’s expectations with regarding its ability to deliver shareholder value. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this document including, without limitation, assumptions about: (a) the ability to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to execute Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc.’s business plan; (b) that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; (c) Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc.’s ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; (d) Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc.’s ability to enter into contractual arrangements with additional parties; (e) the accuracy of budgeted costs and expenditures; (f) Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc.’s ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; (g) political and regulatory stability; (h) the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third-party approvals, licenses and permits on favorable terms; (i) changes in applicable legislation; (j) stability in financial and capital markets; and (k) expectations regarding the level of disruption to as a result of CV-19. Such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc. to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: (a) Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc.’s operations could be adversely affected by possible future government legislation, policies and controls or by changes in applicable laws and regulations; (b) public health crises such as CV-19 may adversely impact Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc.’s business; (c) the volatility of global capital markets; (d) political instability and changes to the regulations governing Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc.’s business operations (e) Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc. may be unable to implement its growth strategy; and (f) increased competition.

Except as required by law, Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future event or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Neither does Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc. nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this document. Neither Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc. nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this document by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this document.

7) Any graphs, tables or other information demonstrating the historical performance or current or historical attributes of Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc. or any other entity contained in this document are intended only to illustrate historical performance or current or historical attributes of Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc. or such entities and are not necessarily indicative of future performance of Vesalius Longevity Labs, Inc. or such entities.

8) Investing is risky. The information provided in this article should not be considered as a substitute for professional financial consultation. Users should be aware that investing in any form carries inherent risks, and as such, there is a possibility of losing some or all of their investment. The value of investments can fluctuate significantly within a short period, and investors must understand that past performance is not indicative of future results. Additionally, users should exercise caution as transactions involving investments may be irreversible, even in cases of fraud or accidental actions. It is crucial to acknowledge that rapidly evolving laws and technical issues can have adverse effects on the usability, transferability, exchangeability, and value of investments. Furthermore, users must be cognizant of potential security risks associated with their investment activities. Individuals are strongly encouraged to conduct thorough research, seek professional advice, and carefully evaluate their risk tolerance before engaging in any investment endeavors. Market Jar Media Inc. is neither an investment adviser nor a broker-dealer. The information presented on the website is provided for informative purposes only and is not to be treated as a recommendation to make any specific investment. No such information on pressreach.com constitutes advice or a recommendation.

More investing news on PressReach.com .

Subscribe to the PressReach RSS feeds:

PressReach on Twitter

PressReach on TikTok

PressReach on Instagram

PressReach on Youtube

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cca7026-62d7-44d7-a179-e069b79ea5f5