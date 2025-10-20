CANADIAN LIFE COMPANIES SPLIT CORP. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Preferred share ($0.700 annualized). Distributions are payable November 10, 2025, to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2025.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $9.55 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.67 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $22.22 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.





Distribution Details

Class A Share (LFE)



Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)



Record Date:



Payable Date:



$0.10000



$0.05833



October 31, 2025



November 10, 2025









Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.lifesplit.com info@quadravest.com



