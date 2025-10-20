First Federal Savings Bank Celebrates 121 Years of Service and Community Impact

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Federal Savings Bank began with a simple mission: to provide accessible, reliable financial services to hardworking individuals and families. Today, the bank has grown into a pillar of the community with ten branches, 135 employees, and a legacy of innovation and personal service.

"As we reflect on 121 years of serving our customers, we are filled with gratitude for the generations who have trusted us with their financial journeys," said Michael Head, President & CEO of First Federal Savings Bank. "This milestone is not just a celebration of our history—it’s a recommitment to the future we’re building together."

A Legacy of Local Impact

From launching its first savings account in Evansville in 1904 to supporting small businesses through economic shifts, First Federal Savings Bank has remained a consistent force for local financial empowerment. The bank has a long-standing tradition of supporting nonprofits, education programs, and economic development efforts that strengthen the communities it serves.

"We've always believed that when our community thrives, we thrive," added Michael Head. "That’s why we’re investing not only in digital tools and smarter banking—but also in our neighborhoods, schools, and local leaders."

Looking Ahead

As First Federal Savings Bank enters its 122nd year, the focus remains on innovation, access, and trust. New digital enhancements, expanded financial education resources, and small business lending initiatives are all part of the bank’s strategic vision for the next chapter.

About First Federal Savings Bank

First Federal Savings Bank is a full-service financial institution serving the Vanderburgh region since 1904. They are also proud to offer locations across the Posey, Warrick, Henderson, Daviess, and Pike counties. With a commitment to personal service, community investment, and long-term relationships, the bank offers solutions for personal, business, and digital banking across its ten locations.

For more information, visit www.firstfedsavings.bank or follow us on Facebook/ Twitter/ LinkedIn / YouTube.