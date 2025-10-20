INCOME FINANCIAL Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07542 per unit. The distribution is payable November 10, 2025, to unit holders on record as at October 31, 2025.

Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on October 31, 2025, will receive a dividend of $0.07542 per unit based on the VWAP of $9.05 payable on November 10, 2025. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $39.52 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.





Distribution Details

Trust Unit (INC.UN)



Record Date:



Payable Date:

$0.07542



October 31, 2025



October 31, 2025











