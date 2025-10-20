Chef John Currence Brings Big Bad Breakfast to Atlanta





OXFORD, Miss., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Big Bad Chef is coming to Atlanta! John Currence, the James Beard Award–winning chef and cookbook author, will make his highly anticipated Atlanta debut on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, with the opening of Big Bad Breakfast (“BBB”), the beloved Southern breakfast and lunch restaurant. Known across the South as one of the most influential and outspoken chefs in the region, Currence brings a taste of Oxford, Mississippi’s culinary soul, through his unapologetically indulgent, from-scratch dishes to Atlanta for the first time. The Buckhead, Atlanta restaurant marks the 27th BBB location, joining a growing family that stretches from Destin to Nashville, Oxford to Durham.

“I have had a front row seat to watch the explosive growth of Atlanta for the last four decades, rising on every occasion to represent its role as the major player in Southern cities,” says Currence, “I could not be happier to join the ranks of culinary excellence that has come to define Atlanta!”

BBB has earned a cult following for its playful take on breakfast classics and bold Southern flavors. Guests can expect John Currence’s iconic Shrimp and Grits, the Big Bad Skillet, and the restaurant’s signature bacon, cured exclusively for BBB in a Tabasco mash for a spicy twist. The restaurant’s flaky, buttery biscuits have become a breakfast legend in their own right, while its Big Bad Bloody Mary anchors a full cocktail program designed to keep the good times rolling well past brunch.

While BBB is best known for its breakfast and brunch, guests will also find hearty sandwiches, fresh salads, and craft cocktails, made with locally sourced ingredients and always made from scratch. True to its ethos, the Atlanta restaurant features artwork by local artists and highlights Georgia-made spirits behind the bar.

To celebrate opening day, Chef Currence will appear in person to sign copies of his acclaimed cookbook, Big Bad Breakfast. “I could never fully put into words the inspiration I have gotten from watching friends like Annie Quatrano, Steven Satterfield, Kevin Gillespie, Linton Hopkins, Ford Fry, Virginia Willis and so many others help elevate the cuisine of the city to meet the demands and expectations of the city’s residents and visitors from all over the world. It’s an inexplicable joy for us to be able to set up shop and celebrate Atlanta’s history and culture alongside so many of these guys who have paved the way,” exclaims Currence.

BBB first opened its doors in Oxford, Mississippi, before expanding throughout the South. Each location is designed to reflect the character of its community, blending the brand’s signature menu with touches unique to each city. The Atlanta opening gives diners a chance to experience one of the South’s most talked-about breakfast spots, without leaving town. “We have so much natural connectivity to Atlanta, we look forward to seeing lots of old friends and making even more new ones. We could not be more excited to be tucked into the little corner of Buckhead where we are! Our space could not feel like a more organic slot for us to fall into, says Currence, “We have a couple of special items to roll out specifically for this location and can not wait to welcome everyone in for a taste of BBB, Your Daily Diner!”

Big Bad Breakfast Atlanta

1952 Howell Mill Road, Suite 200

Atlanta, GA 30318 (Buckhead)

Opening Day: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Big Bad Breakfast is open for breakfast, brunch, and lunch daily from 7:00 AM to 2:30 PM.

About Big Bad Breakfast

Founded by award-winning chef and author John Currence, Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) is a southern-inspired breakfast concept fueled by childhood memories and the soul of southern cuisine while building partnerships with local artisans and producers to help enhance the existing BBB menu items with local products and ingredients.

Located at 1952 Howell Mill Road, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30318 (Buckhead), the restaurant has 27 locations throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The Big Bad Breakfast Buckhead location serves both breakfast and lunch, incorporating local and regional ingredients to craft Chef Currence’s signature menu items. The restaurant is open from 7:00 AM to 2:30 PM, Monday through Sunday. For more information, visit BigBadBreakfast.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook .

