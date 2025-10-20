AIM ImmunoTech to Attend the 2025 Maxim Growth Summit

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), today announced it will participate at the 2025 Maxim Growth Summit, taking place October 22-23, 2025 in New York, NY. This prestigious event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and premier institutions to explore the latest trends and advancements across several industries.

As part of the conference, members of management will be available to participate in in-person one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. To view the Company’s Maxim Growth Summit presentation slide deck, please visit the Presentations page on aimimmuno.com.

For more information and a complete agenda of the Maxim Growth Summit, please visit www.maximgrp.com/2025-growth-summit.

About Maxim Group

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The independent and employee-owned firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group LLC, visit maximgrp.com.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials. Ampligen is currently being studied in collaboration with AstraZeneca in Phase 2 of a clinical trial combining AIM’s drug with durvalumab for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer.



For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.