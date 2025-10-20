Kitron receives EUR 100 million defence order

(2025-10-20) Kitron has received an order with a value of EUR 100 million from a customer in the Defence/Aerospace market sector.

“This new order adds to our growing defence order backlog and demonstrates the strong customer demand in this segment,” says Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron.

Deliveries are set to take place in 2025 and 2026.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.