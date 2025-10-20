Automotive Bearing Market worth $12.82 billion by 2032, Globally, at a CAGR Of 11.97%, Says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL , Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive bearing market for EVs is projected to rise from USD 5.81 billion in 2025 to USD 12.82 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.97%, and the global automotive bearing market for ICE is projected to grow from USD 31.02 billion in 2025 to USD 31.72 billion by 2032, reflecting a modest CAGR of 0.32%, during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Surge in the demand for SUVs worldwide is fueling the demand for wheel hubs and high-load-bearing tapered roller bearings, while luxury features are driving the adoption of precision miniature bearings in powered seats, steering, and climate systems. Additionally, electrification is reshaping the usage of ceramic and deep-groove ball bearings for e-motors, cylindrical roller bearings for e-axles, and specialized bearings for dedicated transmissions. Moreover, the need for autonomy and use of ADAS is boosting the demand for high-precision angular contact ball bearings in sensors and steering systems, while lightweighting trends accelerate the shift to polymer and hybrid bearings. At the same time, sustainability is pushing the adoption of recyclable and remanufactured bearing solutions.

The market is also witnessing significant technological advancements. The adoption of ceramics, high-performance polymers, and hybrid composites is enabling lighter, longer-lasting, and more energy-efficient designs. In parallel, the integration of sensor-enabled bearings is advancing real-time condition monitoring and predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and improving operational efficiency. Additionally, innovations in sealing and lubrication technologies are enhancing resilience against dust, moisture, and extreme environments.

By vehicle type, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period

Heavy commercial vehicles, including long-haul trucks, construction vehicles, and intercity buses, demand the most rugged and high-performance bearing systems in the automotive sector. These vehicles operate under extreme stress, hauling heavy loads over long distances, often across variable terrain and in challenging climates. Bearings in these applications, especially wheel hubs, axles, transmissions, and suspensions, must deliver maximum load-bearing capacity, high thermal stability, and extended fatigue life. As industrial logistics, freight transport, and infrastructure projects scale across Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America, the demand for durable, high-efficiency bearings in heavy commercial vehicles is becoming increasingly critical.

With global regulations tightening around emissions rules, such as Euro VI regulation in Europe, Bharat Stage VI regulation in India, and EPA Phase 3 regulation in the US, the bearing innovation aligns with next-generation drivetrain demands. Manufacturers are deploying lightweight materials, ceramic-hybrid compositions, and advanced lubrication technologies to reduce rolling resistance and improve thermal performance. As electric and hybrid commercial vehicles enter logistics and construction fleets, bearings must adapt further to support higher torque loads, quieter operation, and stricter performance thresholds, marking a new frontier for innovation in the heavy commercial vehicles segment.

The BEV segment is projected to account for a significant share during the forecast period.”

By EV type, the BEV segment is projected to account for a significant share during the forecast period. Since BEVs lack an internal combustion engine, bearings are mainly found in electric drive motors, gear reduction units, and auxiliary systems. Deep groove ball bearings are widely used in electric motors for their ability to handle radial and axial loads while ensuring smooth, low-friction rotation at high speeds critical for extending range. Cylindrical roller bearings are deployed in gearboxes to support high radial loads and maintain precise gear alignment. In contrast, tapered roller bearings are used in differential assemblies to manage combined load forces. More miniature ball bearings are also integrated into systems like HVAC blowers, electric steering, and pumps, where quiet operation and compact design are essential.

BEV bearings must withstand high rotational speeds, frequent acceleration cycles, and temperature variations without excessive wear. To achieve this, manufacturers increasingly adopt hybrid ceramic bearings combining steel races with ceramic rolling elements to reduce friction, extend service life, and improve efficiency under high-speed electric motor conditions. Additionally, low-viscosity lubrication and specialized coatings like diamond-like carbon are introduced to reduce energy loss and resist wear. The result is a bearing ecosystem optimized not for sheer quantity, but for precision, energy savings, and long-term reliability, aligning with the BEV’s core goals of maximizing range and minimizing maintenance.

The US is projected to account for the largest share of the North American market during the forecast period.”

Stringent safety, emission, and trade policies shape the US automotive bearing market and drive its growth. Regulations from the EPA and CAFE standards drive the adoption of advanced, lightweight bearing technologies. At the same time, trade policies, import tariffs, and anti-dumping duties influence the supply and pricing of imported bearings. The market is supported by leading global and domestic companies, such as The Timken Company, AB SKF, Schaeffler AG, JTEKT Corporation, NSK Ltd., and NTN Corporation, which supply OEMs like Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, and the robust aftermarket. The Timken Company and AB SKF, in particular, have significant manufacturing and distribution presences in the US. Strong sales of SUVs and pickups, a recovery in hatchback and sedan production, drive the demand for bearings. Consumer preference for larger vehicles, combined with federal and state incentives for electric mobility, influences bearing design requirements toward heavy-duty and precision types.

Manufacturing hubs of companies like The Timken Company, AB SKF, and JTEKT are concentrated in states like Ohio, South Carolina, Michigan, and Texas. They offer proximity to major vehicle assembly plants, enabling efficient supply chain operations. The US market predominantly uses rolling-element bearings, such as tapered roller, ball, and needle roller bearings, for applications, including wheel hubs, transmissions, engines, and electric drivetrains. The pickup and SUV trend favors high-load-capacity bearings, while electric vehicles require low-friction, high-efficiency designs. The aftermarket of automotive bearings is highly developed, supported by an aging vehicle fleet and extensive independent repair networks.

NSK Ltd. (Japan)

NTN Corporation (Japan)

The Timken Company (US)

Regal Rexnord (US)

Nachi Fujikoshi (Japan)

Schaeffler AG (Germany)

SKF (Sweden)

JTEKT Corporation (Japan)

Wagandian Guangyang Bearing Group Co. (China)

Tenneco Inc. (US)

Fersa (Spain)

C&U Company Limited (China)

