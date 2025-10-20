Low-Calorie Foods Market Size to Worth USD 20.24 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global low-calorie foods market size stood at USD 10.10 billion in 2024 with a forecasted growth trajectory from USD 10.83 billion in 2025 to USD 20.24 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is observing growth due to the rising population of obese people, prevalence of different types of lifestyle-related disorders, and availability of healthier alternatives demanded by health-conscious consumers.

Low-Calorie Foods Market Overview

The low-calorie foods market is observing growth lately due to rising health consciousness, technological advancements, and rising demand for diet and healthy food options. Healthier alternatives are helpful to avoid various commonly observed health issues, such as diabetes, obesity, and heart problems. Hence, healthy alternatives that are low in calories, sugar, and sodium help to manage the health profile. Advanced technology is allowing the food and beverage industry to offer options that are similar to refined sugar options in taste and texture, but with fewer calories. Hence, such factors help in the growth of the market.

Key Alternatives of the Low-Calorie Foods Market

By region, North America led the market with the largest share of 35% in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By product type, the sugar substitutes segment captured the maximum share of 55% in 2024, whereas the fat-based replacers segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By application, the food segment led the low-calorie foods market with highest share of 60% in 2024, whereas the healthcare and nutrition segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment captured the maximum share of 45% in 2024, whereas the online retail segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By consumer type, the health-conscious individual segment led the low-calorie foods sector with largest share of 70% in 2024, whereas the weight management seekers segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By packaging type, the multi-serve packs segment captured the maximum share of 50% in 2024, whereas the single-use packs are expected to grow in the forecast period.

By ingredient source, the natural segment led the low-calorie foods market in 2024, whereas the biotechnologically derived segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.



New Trends in the Low-Calorie Foods Market

High demand for plant-based, vegan, organic, and functional food and beverage options is helping the growth of the market for low-calorie foods.

and beverage options is helping the growth of the market for low-calorie foods. Sugar substitutes low in calories with the same taste and texture are further fueling the growth of the low-calorie foods market.

Personalization and customization, helpful to manage health and taste in food and beverage options , are also helping the growth of the market.

, are also helping the growth of the market. E-commerce platforms are also fueling the market’s growth by providing different types of innovative food options.

Multinational Corporations Providing Low-Calorie Foods in the Market

Nestle- The brand offers different types of low-calorie food options for health-conscious consumers and has also expanded its weight management portfolio through acquisitions.

PepsiCo- the brand provides low-calorie foods and snacks such as Diet Pepsi, baked chips, and Quaker snacks for health-conscious people.

The Coca-Cola Company- Provides multiple low-calorie beverage options, and is an ideal competitor in the market.



Impact of AI on the Low-Calorie Foods Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) has had a significant impact on the low-calorie foods market by driving product innovation, personalization, and operational efficiency. In research and development, AI-powered algorithms analyze extensive datasets on nutrition science, ingredient functionality, and consumer preferences to help manufacturers formulate low-calorie foods that retain desirable taste, texture, and nutritional value. Machine learning models simulate ingredient interactions, such as sugar substitutes, fiber, and natural flavor enhancers, to develop healthier alternatives without compromising sensory quality. This accelerates innovation in categories like beverages, snacks, dairy, and bakery product.

AI is also fueling personalized nutrition, with platforms using individual health data, activity levels, and dietary goals to recommend or even tailor low-calorie food products. In manufacturing, AI-driven predictive analytics optimize production processes, improving efficiency, minimizing energy consumption, and reducing waste. Computer vision systems further enhance quality control by detecting inconsistencies, contamination, or labeling errors, ensuring regulatory compliance and product integrity.

Recent Developments of the Low-Calorie Foods Market

In June 2025, Monin, a global leader in premium flavor solutions, announced the launch of ‘Pure’, their new collection of eight innovative concentrates that are low in calories. (Source- https://www.independent.com.mt)



Top Products in the Low-Calorie Foods Market

Product Category Description Low-Calorie Sweeteners Low-calorie sweeteners such as stevia, sucralose, and aspartame dominate the market as sugar substitutes in beverages, baked goods, and dairy products. Their ability to deliver sweetness without the calories makes them central to weight management and diabetic-friendly diets. Sugar-Free Beverages Sugar-free soft drinks, flavored water, and diet sodas represent one of the largest and fastest-growing product categories. Supported by strong demand from health-conscious consumers, these beverages leverage artificial and natural sweeteners to maintain taste with minimal calories. Low-Fat Dairy Products Products such as low-fat yogurt, skim milk, and reduced-fat cheese are widely consumed for their nutrient content and lower calorie density. They cater to consumers seeking balanced diets without sacrificing protein and calcium intake. Low-Calorie Snack Foods Snacks like air-popped popcorn, baked chips, protein bars, and rice cakes continue to gain popularity due to their convenient, portion-controlled nature. These options meet the growing need for healthier snacking alternatives amid busy lifestyles. Meal Replacement Products Shakes, protein powders, and nutrition bars formulated with controlled calorie counts are widely used for weight loss and fitness goals. They provide balanced nutrition while supporting portion control and calorie monitoring. Low-Calorie Frozen Desserts Frozen desserts such as low-fat ice creams, sorbets, and frozen yogurts appeal to consumers seeking indulgence with reduced caloric intake. Innovations in flavor and texture have helped expand this category’s popularity among younger demographics.



Trade Analysis - Low-Calorie Foods Industry

The global low-calorie foods industry has expanded steadily over the past five years, fueled by increasing consumer awareness of obesity, diabetes, and lifestyle-related diseases. Rising demand for low-sugar, low-fat, and low-carb products, along with the popularity of plant-based and clean-label foods, has transformed global trade flows. Both developed and emerging economies are witnessing strong demand for sugar-free beverages, diet snacks, and functional low-calorie foods, resulting in growing cross-border trade in ingredients and finished products.

Top Exporters in the Low-Calorie Foods Market

United States

The U.S. is the leading exporter of branded low-calorie foods and beverages. It also plays a dominant role in the export of advanced ingredients such as low-calorie sweeteners, protein isolates, and fiber-based bulking agents. Major multinational brands and ingredient suppliers headquartered in the U.S. enable strong export linkages to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.



China

China is one of the largest exporters of low-calorie food ingredients, especially sugar substitutes like erythritol, sucralose, and stevia extracts. It also exports a wide range of private-label low-calorie snacks and beverages to global markets due to its large-scale manufacturing capacity and competitive pricing.



European Union (Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom)

European countries are key exporters of functional low-calorie ingredients, including natural sweeteners, polyols, and flavor modulators. The Netherlands and Germany act as re-export and packaging hubs for low-calorie finished foods distributed across the EU.



Southeast Asia (Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam)

These countries are emerging as major exporters of low-calorie and health-oriented food products. They supply coconut-based ingredients, low-calorie sweeteners, and private-label diet snacks for regional and international markets.



Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Latin America is increasingly exporting low-calorie beverages and sugar-free confectionery, benefiting from strong domestic production of stevia and other natural sweeteners used in global formulations.



Top Importers and Demand Centers

North America

The U.S. and Canada remain major importers of both low-calorie finished foods and sweetener ingredients. Demand is driven by strong consumer interest in sugar-free and diabetic-friendly products, as well as by the expansion of health-conscious retail chains.



European Union

Europe is one of the largest consumer regions for low-calorie foods, owing to stringent regulations limiting sugar and trans fats. EU importers focus on clean-label, organic, and plant-based low-calorie formulations, leading to increased imports of specialty sweeteners and reformulated packaged goods.



Asia-Pacific

Countries like Japan, South Korea, and Australia import low-calorie foods and beverage ingredients to meet growing consumer demand for functional and diet-friendly products. Urbanization and rising disposable incomes have accelerated market growth across this region.



Low-Calorie Foods Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Low-Calorie Foods Market?

The growing population of health-conscious consumers, which leads to a higher demand for low-calorie food options, is one of the major factors driving market growth. The prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as obesity, high cholesterol, and heart issues, leads consumers to opt for healthier alternatives with less sugar and sodium, which also helps fuel market growth. Rising awareness of health and nutrition, leading consumers to opt for healthier choices and ditch the junk, is also helping the low-calorie foods industry grow.

Challenge

High Ingredient Cost Is Hampering the Growth of the Market

One of the major restrictions of the low-calorie foods market is the higher cost of ingredients utilized for making healthier recipes. Healthier ingredients, such as almond flour, coconut flour, organic fruits and vegetables, and functional ingredients, are costly, which further affects the final price of healthy food options. Hence, such factors affect the growth of the market.

Opportunity

Product Innovation is a Major Opportunity for the Growth of the Market

Product innovation is one of the major opportunities for the growth of the low-calorie foods market. Food options such as gluten-free, vegan, low-calorie, low-sugar, and healthier alternatives further fuel the growth of the market. Healthier alternatives to sugar, such as natural sweeteners, monk fruit, and stevia, can be used to create sweet options and healthier dairy and confectionery products, further fueling the growth of the market for low-calorie foods.

Low-Calorie Foods Market Regional Analysis

North America Dominated the Low-Calorie Foods Market in 2024

North America led the low-calorie foods market in 2024 because health-conscious consumers demanded these options, fueling market growth. Prevalence of health issues such as diabetes, obesity, and heart problems further fuels the market’s growth as consumers ensure to opt for healthier alternatives for a clean health profile. Technological advancements and the availability of various products online further fuel the growth of the market in the region. The US plays a major role in the growth of the low-calorie foods sector in North America.

Asia Pacific Is Observed to Be the Fastest Growing Region in the Foreseen Period

Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest growing region in the foreseen period due to higher demand for refined sugar alternatives that are healthier and low in calories. Such alternatives help manage health profiles and allow consumers to reduce the side effects of issues like obesity, diabetes, and heart problems. Such alternatives are easily available on different platforms, further helping the growth of the market in the region. Hence, consumers demand plant-based alternatives, low-calorie foods, and options low in sugar and salt to stay healthy and avoid extra calories. Countries such as India and China have a major role in the growth of the market due to rapid industrialization and rising disposable income.

Low-Calorie Foods Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.2% Market Size in 2025 USD 10.83 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 11.61 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 20.24 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Low-Calorie Foods Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The sugar substitutes segment led the low-calorie foods market in 2024 due to its higher demand by the health-conscious consumers. Prevalence of health issues such as diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Hence, consumers today prefer sugar-free or low-sugar food options, further fueling the growth of the market. Hence, healthy sugar substitutes that help manage the sweetness profile of food items without extra calories are driving the growth of the market for low-calorie foods.

The fat-based replacer segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future as it focuses on reducing calorie consumption without altering the flavor, texture, and sensory enjoyment of the food. Fat substitutes help the food and beverage industry manage the calories of a dish without any changes in its flavor and texture. Hence, the segment is observed to aid the growth of the low-calorie foods market in the foreseeable period. Improvements in technology, research, and development are enhancing the quality of fat replacers, which is beneficial for market growth.

Application Analysis

The food segment led the low-calorie foods market in 2024, as food plays a vital role in managing an individual's health. Consumption of low-calorie foods helps to ward off obesity, diabetes, cholesterol, and other lifestyle-related health issues, further fueling the growth of the market. The segment includes various low-calorie food options, such as dairy, snacks, and beverages, which enable consumers to maintain their health goals and further fuel the growth of the market.

The healthcare and nutrition segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to the rising population of health-conscious consumers. Today, the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases is taking a major toll on health. Hence, consumers today prefer healthier and low-calorie food options to avoid major health problems such as obesity, diabetes, cholesterol, and heart problems. Hence, such factors further help to fuel the growth of the low-calorie foods market.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the low-calorie foods market in 2024 due to the availability of various options in these markets. Consumers can shop for a variety of food and beverage options from the health and fitness category in the store. Healthier options and sugar alternatives are properly stacked to guide consumers in shopping for the right product. Consumers can also gain information about new health products and try new categories, further fueling the growth of the market.

The online retail segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to factors such as convenience, the availability of various products, detailed product reviews, and other similar options. The online segment is ideal for consumers who cannot physically visit a store, such as the aged and physically disabled people. Online shopping also helps consumers browse through various new and innovative products, further fueling the growth of the low-calorie foods market in the foreseeable period.

Consumer Analysis

The health-conscious individual segment led the low-calorie foods market in 2024 due to the prevalence of various lifestyle-related health issues, which significantly hampered health. Obesity, diabetes, heart problems, and cholesterol are all majorly observed in consumers due to improper lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits. Hence, health-conscious consumers prefer low-calorie food and beverage options to maintain their health profile, further fueling the growth of the market for low-calorie foods. Hence, such consumers majorly prefer low-calorie, low-sugar, and sodium food and beverage options for healthier alternatives.

The weight management seekers segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to a major chunk of the population suffering from obesity. It leads to further major health issues, such as heart problems and type 2 diabetes. Such issues affect health massively and also prove to be fatal if not treated at the right time. Hence, consumers today prefer healthier food options that are low in sugar and calories to avoid such health problems, further fueling the growth of the low-calorie foods market in the foreseeable period.

Packaging Analysis

The multi-serve packs segment led the low-calorie foods market in 2024 because they are more economical than several single-serve options. They help stock up on necessary products, reducing repetitive shopping trips that may consume consumers' time and money. Reusable low-calorie food bag options allow consumers to maintain the required quality and re-seal the bag for future use without needing to shop again. Such factors help the growth of the market.

The single-use sachets segment is expected to grow during the forecast period, as they are ideal for products such as sweeteners, powdered supplements, coffee, and other similar food options. Such ingredients can be easily mixed in food and beverages, further fueling the growth of the market. Single-use sachets are also an economical option for price-conscious consumers, further fueling the growth of the low-calorie foods sectoor in the foreseeable period.

Ingredient Source Analysis

The natural ingredients segment led the low-calorie foods market in 2024 due to the rising population of health-conscious consumers demanding natural food options and healthier alternatives. Consumers prefer clean-label foods that are easy to understand and use, rather than those with a complicated ingredient list. Hence, healthy alternatives, low-calorie foods, and options with less sodium are highly preferred by consumers to avoid lifestyle-related health issues. Hence, it further leads to higher demand for organic, functional, and healthier food options.

The biotechnologically derived segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to factors such as accuracy and cost-effectiveness, allowing price-conscious consumers to opt for healthier alternatives. Such consumers can shop for healthy options without worrying about paying higher prices for them. Hence, products like plant-based sweeteners and clean-label items are in high demand, driving the growth of the low-calorie foods industry in the foreseeable future. Steviol glycosides are derived biotechnologically and are also regarded as a safe option to use by the FDA.

Top Companies in the Low-Calorie Foods Market

PepsiCo, Inc.: PepsiCo is a leading global food and beverage company with a strong portfolio of low-calorie and reduced-sugar products, including its Diet Pepsi, Zero Sugar, and baked snack ranges. The company continuously invests in sugar reduction technologies and natural sweeteners to align with health-conscious consumer trends.

PepsiCo is a leading global food and beverage company with a strong portfolio of low-calorie and reduced-sugar products, including its Diet Pepsi, Zero Sugar, and baked snack ranges. The company continuously invests in sugar reduction technologies and natural sweeteners to align with health-conscious consumer trends. General Mills Inc.: General Mills offers a variety of low-calorie and high-fiber foods through brands like Fiber One, Nature Valley, and Cheerios. The company focuses on portion control, whole grains, and reduced sugar content to promote balanced nutrition and weight management.

General Mills offers a variety of low-calorie and high-fiber foods through brands like Fiber One, Nature Valley, and Cheerios. The company focuses on portion control, whole grains, and reduced sugar content to promote balanced nutrition and weight management. Unilever PLC: Unilever produces low-calorie and reduced-fat foods and beverages under brands such as SlimFast, Hellmann’s Light, and Breyers Delights. Its innovation strategy centers on reformulating traditional products to reduce sugar, salt, and fat while maintaining taste and quality.

Unilever produces low-calorie and reduced-fat foods and beverages under brands such as SlimFast, Hellmann’s Light, and Breyers Delights. Its innovation strategy centers on reformulating traditional products to reduce sugar, salt, and fat while maintaining taste and quality. Danone S.A.: Danone leads in the low-calorie dairy and plant-based product segment with brands like Activia, Light + Fit, and Alpro. The company emphasizes gut health, natural ingredients, and reduced-calorie formulations to support consumer well-being and sustainability goals.

Danone leads in the low-calorie dairy and plant-based product segment with brands like Activia, Light + Fit, and Alpro. The company emphasizes gut health, natural ingredients, and reduced-calorie formulations to support consumer well-being and sustainability goals. Cargill, Incorporated: Cargill is a major supplier of food ingredients, including alternative sweeteners, fibers, and texturizers for low-calorie food formulations. Its stevia-based and erythritol products help manufacturers lower sugar content without compromising flavor or texture.

Cargill is a major supplier of food ingredients, including alternative sweeteners, fibers, and texturizers for low-calorie food formulations. Its stevia-based and erythritol products help manufacturers lower sugar content without compromising flavor or texture. Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion develops innovative ingredients such as plant-based sweeteners, starches, and fibers used in low-calorie food production. Its focus on clean-label and natural ingredients supports food manufacturers aiming for calorie reduction and better nutritional profiles.

Ingredion develops innovative ingredients such as plant-based sweeteners, starches, and fibers used in low-calorie food production. Its focus on clean-label and natural ingredients supports food manufacturers aiming for calorie reduction and better nutritional profiles. Tate & Lyle PLC: Tate & Lyle is a global leader in sweetening and texturizing solutions, offering products like sucralose, allulose, and soluble fibers. Its ingredient innovations enable food companies to create reduced-calorie versions of snacks, beverages, and baked goods.

Tate & Lyle is a global leader in sweetening and texturizing solutions, offering products like sucralose, allulose, and soluble fibers. Its ingredient innovations enable food companies to create reduced-calorie versions of snacks, beverages, and baked goods. Hormel Foods Corporation: Hormel Foods provides a range of low-fat and reduced-calorie meat and protein products under brands like Jennie-O and Applegate. The company emphasizes lean proteins and healthier ready-to-eat options to meet consumer demand for nutritious convenience foods.

Hormel Foods provides a range of low-fat and reduced-calorie meat and protein products under brands like Jennie-O and Applegate. The company emphasizes lean proteins and healthier ready-to-eat options to meet consumer demand for nutritious convenience foods. Conagra Brands, Inc.: Conagra’s portfolio includes low-calorie meal and snack options across brands such as Healthy Choice, Smart Ones, and Orville Redenbacher’s. Its focus on balanced nutrition and portion-controlled meals supports consumers pursuing calorie-conscious lifestyles.

Conagra’s portfolio includes low-calorie meal and snack options across brands such as Healthy Choice, Smart Ones, and Orville Redenbacher’s. Its focus on balanced nutrition and portion-controlled meals supports consumers pursuing calorie-conscious lifestyles. Mondelez International, Inc.: Mondelez offers reduced-sugar and portion-controlled snacks under brands like BelVita and Oreo Thins. The company invests in reformulating its products with alternative sweeteners to maintain indulgence while cutting calories.

Mondelez offers reduced-sugar and portion-controlled snacks under brands like BelVita and Oreo Thins. The company invests in reformulating its products with alternative sweeteners to maintain indulgence while cutting calories. Beneo Group: Beneo specializes in functional ingredients such as chicory root fiber, isomalt, and rice starch, used to create low-calorie and sugar-free foods. Its products support digestive health, energy balance, and calorie reduction.

Beneo specializes in functional ingredients such as chicory root fiber, isomalt, and rice starch, used to create low-calorie and sugar-free foods. Its products support digestive health, energy balance, and calorie reduction. Ajinomoto Co., Inc.: Ajinomoto is known for its amino acid-based sweeteners like aspartame and Advantame, widely used in low-calorie beverages and processed foods. The company also focuses on food solutions that enhance flavor while promoting healthier eating habits.

Ajinomoto is known for its amino acid-based sweeteners like aspartame and Advantame, widely used in low-calorie beverages and processed foods. The company also focuses on food solutions that enhance flavor while promoting healthier eating habits. Bernard Food Industries, Inc.: Bernard Food Industries produces low-calorie, sugar-free baking mixes, sweeteners, and beverage products. Its offerings cater to diabetic and weight-conscious consumers seeking flavorful, calorie-controlled alternatives.

Bernard Food Industries produces low-calorie, sugar-free baking mixes, sweeteners, and beverage products. Its offerings cater to diabetic and weight-conscious consumers seeking flavorful, calorie-controlled alternatives. Zydus Wellness Ltd.: Zydus Wellness is an Indian company recognized for its low-calorie products under brands such as Sugar Free and Nutralite. It leads the domestic market in artificial sweeteners and low-fat spreads designed for health-focused consumers.

Zydus Wellness is an Indian company recognized for its low-calorie products under brands such as Sugar Free and Nutralite. It leads the domestic market in artificial sweeteners and low-fat spreads designed for health-focused consumers. Danisco A/S: Danisco, now part of DuPont Nutrition & Health, manufactures specialty food ingredients including fibers, sweeteners, and emulsifiers used in low-calorie and functional foods. Its innovations enable texture and taste enhancement in reduced-calorie formulations.

Danisco, now part of DuPont Nutrition & Health, manufactures specialty food ingredients including fibers, sweeteners, and emulsifiers used in low-calorie and functional foods. Its innovations enable texture and taste enhancement in reduced-calorie formulations. Galam Ltd.: Galam Ltd. produces natural sweeteners, starches, and polyols used in low-calorie food manufacturing. Its focus on plant-based carbohydrate ingredients supports sugar reduction trends in global food processing.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Sugar Substitutes Aspartame Sucralose Stevia Saccharin Cyclamate

Sugar Alcohols Xylitol Erythritol Sorbitol Maltitol Mannitol

Fat-Based Replacers

Protein-Based Replacers

Fiber-Based Replacers



By Application

Beverages Diet Soft Drinks Sugar-Free Juices Flavored Water

Food Dairy Products Low-Fat Yogurt Reduced-Fat Cheese Sugar-Free Ice Cream Bakery Products Low-Calorie Bread Dietary Cookies Sugar-Free Cakes Snacks Low-Calorie Chips Diet Bars

Healthcare & Nutrition Meal Replacement Products Functional Foods Weight Management Foods



By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Retail

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies & Drugstores

Foodservice/HoReCa



By Consumer Type

Health-Conscious Individuals

Weight Management Seekers

Diabetic Consumers

Fitness Enthusiasts

By Packaging Type

Single-Serve Packs

Multi-Serve Packs

Bulk Packaging

Single-Use Sachets

By Ingredient Source

Natural Ingredients (Plant-Based / Animal-Based)

Synthetic Ingredients (Artificial Sweeteners)

Biotechnologically Derived Ingredients (Enzyme-Produced / GMOs)



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

