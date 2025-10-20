Uniti Wholesale Expands at MDC San Diego to Boost Cross‑Border Connectivity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Wholesale, a leading provider of fiber-based infrastructure, is broadening its West Coast footprint with a new data center presence at MDC San Diego, 7014 Manya Circle, and reinforcing its commitment to international expansion. The move into MDC San Diego is a pivotal step in strengthening the ecosystem that connects the U.S. and Mexico’s digital economies. Extending Uniti Wholesale’s Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) through MDC’s Actively Neutral™ platform will help customers deliver Ethernet services and 100G–800G wavelengths to scale on demand. This expansion offers faster, more resilient cross-border connectivity, providing choice and openness across these critical routes.

As an early tenant, Uniti Wholesale underscores its commitment to delivering high‑capacity connectivity across vital U.S–Mexico routes while expanding customer choice at the border.

MDC San Diego, Southern California’s first 100% carrier‑neutral border‑crossing data center, is strategically located near the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry. The facility enables diverse fiber‑crossing solutions that connect San Diego to Baja California and support substantial traffic from western Mexico and the Baja Peninsula. The incorporation of Uniti Wholesale in San Diego reinforces the value of MDC’s BorderConnect Platform™, which integrates carrier‑neutral colocation, diverse International Fiber Crossings, and a growing ecosystem of global networks.

“Establishing services at MDC San Diego significantly extends the ICON Network’s cross‑border capabilities, offering our customers expanded choice, diversity, and superior performance for U.S–Mexico routes,” said Joe Scattareggia, Uniti Wholesale executive vice president and chief revenue officer. “This new gateway aligns with our strategy to meet the escalating demand for high‑capacity transport between Southern California and Baja California and supports our broader international footprint expansion.”

Integrating MDC San Diego into the ICON Network gives customers diverse, resilient long‑haul pathways engineered to optimize performance and reach for West Coast U.S.–Mexico traffic and simplify access to Mexican networks. It also continues Uniti Wholesale’s ongoing international expansion, delivering high performance waves into key U.S. data centers from international access points in Wall Township (N.J.), Jacksonville, Boca Raton, and Miami (Fla.), and Virginia Beach (Va.), enabling resilient paths that link Central America to Europe.

“Uniti’s expansion into MDC San Diego strengthens the connective tissue of the U.S.–Mexico digital corridor,” said Juan Salazar, chief executive officer of MDC Data Centers. “By extending the ICON Network through our Actively Neutral™ ecosystem, Uniti is helping create more resilient, diverse pathways for cross-border connectivity. Their presence reflects the kind of partnership that turns neutrality into progress — where each participant contributes to a stronger, more open infrastructure.”

Uniti Wholesale’s ICON long‑haul core transport network delivers customer‑ready advantages: open line systems and multi‑vendor scaling for true platform choice; diverse, protected paths with automated restoration for higher availability, and accelerated delivery across key domestic and international corridors.

Services at MDC San Diego are immediately available for qualifying customers. For details on routes, pricing, and activation timelines, please contact your Uniti Wholesale representative. Interested customers can request tailored designs, diversity validations, and service quotes for cross‑border requirements as part of Uniti’s continuing international location expansion strategy.

About Uniti Wholesale:

Uniti Wholesale, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), builds and delivers customer-driven dark fiber infrastructure and high-capacity wavelengths, ethernet and wireless access leveraging our optical transport network reaching nearly every hyperscale and AI firm, communications services provider, Fortune 500 enterprise and federal government customers in the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about Uniti Wholesale is available at unitiwholesale.com . Engage with us on LinkedIn .

Uniti Wholesale Media Contact:

Brandi Stafford, 501-748-6250

brandi.stafford@uniti.com

About MDC Data Centers:

MDC Data Centers provides neutral data centers and International Fiber Crossings, enabling seamless interconnection between the U.S. and Mexico. Through its BorderConnect Platform™, MDC centralizes key points of presence for Mexican, North American, and global networks, creating a dense, interconnected ecosystem that empowers partners to scale quickly and efficiently.

For updates on construction milestones, network expansions, and new partnerships, visit mdcdatacenters.com and follow MDC Data Centers on LinkedIn and X @mdcdatacenters. For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact press@mdcdatacenters.com.

MDC Data Center Media Contact:

Julio Hernandez, 954-477-0404

press@mdcdatacenters.com