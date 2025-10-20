India Gamer Spending Knowledge Report 2025: Explore the Impacts of Income and Geography, & Strategic Recommendations for Companies Looking to Segment Audiences

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How Income and Geography Impact Gamer Spending in India" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Knowledge Brief explores the relationship between income, geographic location, and gamer preferences in India, while attempting to provide some starting recommendations for companies looking to segment audiences in this market.

India is the fastest growing video game market in Asia. According to this proprietary research, India will be home to more than half a billion gamers by the end of 2025 and over 700 million in the next five years.

Despite these significant numbers, video game developers, publishers, and distributors face a significant challenge in getting Indian gamers to spend. As India is a vast and diverse country, regional states and buying power are critical factors in identifying the spending behavior in the country.

Knowledge Briefs are timely, short-form topic reports written by senior analysts using proprietary data on Asia and MENA. Based on the proprietary data and insights, the publisher writes and publishes a new Knowledge Brief every two weeks. These short-form reports empower companies to access high-integrity data, insights, and research in a bite-sized format.

Key Data Exhibits:

Median Monthly Incomes of Top 5 States Based on Respondent Origin

Reasons to Spend on Games

Preferred Activities of Developing States Relative to Rich States

