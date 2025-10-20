India Gamer Spending Knowledge Report 2025: Explore the Impacts of Income and Geography, & Strategic Recommendations for Companies Looking to Segment Audiences

India's video game market offers growth opportunities with a forecast of over 700 million gamers in five years. Success hinges on understanding regional diversity, income, and preferences. Strategic audience segmentation is key for developers and publishers to capture this burgeoning market.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How Income and Geography Impact Gamer Spending in India" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Knowledge Brief explores the relationship between income, geographic location, and gamer preferences in India, while attempting to provide some starting recommendations for companies looking to segment audiences in this market.

India is the fastest growing video game market in Asia. According to this proprietary research, India will be home to more than half a billion gamers by the end of 2025 and over 700 million in the next five years.

Despite these significant numbers, video game developers, publishers, and distributors face a significant challenge in getting Indian gamers to spend. As India is a vast and diverse country, regional states and buying power are critical factors in identifying the spending behavior in the country.

Knowledge Briefs are timely, short-form topic reports written by senior analysts using proprietary data on Asia and MENA. Based on the proprietary data and insights, the publisher writes and publishes a new Knowledge Brief every two weeks. These short-form reports empower companies to access high-integrity data, insights, and research in a bite-sized format.

Key Data Exhibits:

  • Median Monthly Incomes of Top 5 States Based on Respondent Origin
  • Reasons to Spend on Games
  • Preferred Activities of Developing States Relative to Rich States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8830w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Game Developer
                            
                            
                                Gamer
                            
                            
                                Gaming
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading