Turtle Raises an Additional $5.5M to Expand Its Liquidity Distribution Network

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turtle , the on-chain liquidity distribution protocol, has raised an additional $5.5 million, bringing its total funding to $11.7 million.

The raise follows a period of significant growth and product expansion, positioning Turtle as Web3’s largest liquidity hub in Crypto, with over 358,000 connected wallets and more than $5.5 Billion in liquidity routed to Turtle partners.

A New Primitive for On-Chain Liquidity

Turtle is building the infrastructure that powers how liquidity moves across Web3.

By creating the first Liquidity Distribution Protocol, Turtle connects capital and protocols through a transparent, data-driven coordination layer, one that curates opportunities, consolidates liquidity, and distributes them across an expanding network of partners.

This approach brings structure to a market that has long been fragmented, aligning incentives between liquidity providers and protocols while making capital deployment more efficient and verifiable.

”Liquidity is the infrastructure everything else runs on,” said Essi Lagevardi, CEO of Turtle.

“It’s long been opaque, fragmented, and expensive. We’re making liquidity programmable - transparent, efficient, and coordinated - so protocols can attract capital sustainably, and capital providers can deploy it with confidence.

The Three-Pronged Product Strategy

Turtle’s product vision is anchored around three pillars that together define its liquidity distribution network:

1. Curated Opportunities: Boosted Deals, Ecosystem Campaigns, and Web3 CRM

Turtle began by curating the best earning opportunities across Web3: verified, structured, and designed for efficient participation. Its Boosted Deals and large-scale ecosystem campaigns, including TAC, Linea Ignition, Katana, and Avalanche, have helped leading networks bootstrap billions in liquidity through transparent, on-chain coordination.

2. Consolidated Liquidity: Turtle Vaults

Turtle Vaults enable liquidity providers to earn passive, risk-adjusted rewards while reducing the need for manual allocation across multiple venues. Vaults serve as the foundation for larger campaigns, improving capital efficiency, risk management, and long-term alignment between LPs and partner protocols.

3. Distributed Network: Earn Widget and Liquidity Leaderboard

The Earn Widget empowers wallets, exchanges, and analytics platforms to integrate Turtle opportunities directly into their interfaces, instantly extending access to curated yields.

The Liquidity Leaderboard complements this by tracking wallet activity and social influence through integrations with Kaito and Cookie3, rewarding users and communities that help distribute or refer liquidity.

Together, these products create a self-reinforcing distribution loop, curating, consolidating, and broadcasting the best opportunities across a growing ecosystem.

Growing Institutional Backing

The latest funding round drew support from a wide range of institutional investors and angels, including:

Follow-on

Bitscale VC, Theia, Trident Digital

Institutional Investors



SNZ HOLDING, GSR, FalconX, Anchorage VC, Fasanara Capital, NRD, Tower 18 Capital, Varys Capital, Relayer, Coinix, Flowdesk, Wise3, JPEG, Reflexive, Amber, Gami Capital, Wise3 Ventures, and others.

Founders from

Polygon, 1inch, Gnosis, Altlayer.

Angel investors from



ECHO, Spartan, Hypernest, Sky9, Selini, Figment Capital, Binance, and others.

Turtle has been backed by nearly 150+ of the world’s largest on-chain and most active Liquidity Providers, forming the foundation of its liquidity network. Funds from this round will accelerate development of Turtle’s Earn infrastructure, expand its engineering team, and deepen integrations with protocols and ecosystems across multiple chains.

About Turtle

Turtle has become Web3’s largest liquidity hub, connecting over 358,000 wallets and coordinating more than $5.5 billion in provisioned liquidity.

In just 18 months since launch, Turtle has redefined how liquidity moves through Web3 by introducing the first Liquidity Distribution Protocol, an on-chain infrastructure that monetizes activity through wallet, vault, and API tracking.

As the central hub for structuring, packaging, and democratizing access to yield opportunities, Turtle allows users to participate in best-in-class liquidity campaigns while securing preferred terms from partner protocols.

By combining the collective bargaining power of its users and reducing capital acquisition costs for protocols, Turtle has generated over $6 million in revenue, proving that sustainable coordination can outperform short-term incentive models.

Media contact

Pedro Verdades

Head of Marketing at Turtle

pedro@turtle.xyz

