TIVA Prepares for Launch: A New Era in Healthcare Credentialing on Blockchain





AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crypto market anticipates dovish monetary shift coupled with consistent institutional inflows in October 2025, Intiva Health’s token- $TIVA is gearing up to go live, promising to revolutionize credentialing, payments, and utility in the healthcare sector on Oct 22nd 2025. Built atop Intiva’s existing infrastructure and trusted reputation, $TIVA is more than a token — it’s the financial masterful tapestry that’s weaving together credentialing, compliance, and real-world utility in medicine.

From Intiva Health to TIVA: A Seamless Evolution

Intiva Health is a healthcare parent company powering innovation across diverse verticals, such as: Credentialing via Incredable, Wellness via Nova Vita, and Nutraceutical manufacturing via Gummi World.

At the center of the Intiva ecosystem, Incredable- is a credentialing solution built to reduce bottlenecks and enhance trust through automation and compliance.

By layering $TIVA— on this foundation, Intiva enables frictionless token-powered services and financial flows within its robust healthcare network.

Unlock the Power of TIVA: Use Cases & Utility

Credentialing & Verification

TIVA tokens power identity verification, document checks, and credential renewals — creating a closed-loop economy between providers, institutions, and verifiers Payment & Claim Handling

From malpractice premiums to CME (Continuing Medical Education) purchases, TIVA enables native payment channels across the Intiva ecosystem Tokenized Incentives & Rewards

Participants in the ecosystem — from providers submitting data to institutions verifying credentials — will earn $TIVA rewards, fostering greater engagement and data quality Credible Liquidity Engine

Post-listing, TIVA will support token transfers, and advance yield mechanics tailored to healthcare stakeholders

Why TIVA— The Market Gaps It Bridges

Broken credentialing today : In many markets, getting verified can take weeks or months (and costs thousands). TIVA, powered by a pre-existing health infrastructure, drastically cuts down time, cost and human error

: In many markets, getting verified can take weeks or months (and costs thousands). TIVA, powered by a pre-existing health infrastructure, drastically cuts down time, cost and human error Utility over speculation : Unlike many tokens built purely for speculation, TIVA is grounded in real operations — healthcare providers, facilities, and credentialing systems pre-existing

: Unlike many tokens built purely for speculation, TIVA is grounded in real operations — healthcare providers, facilities, and credentialing systems pre-existing First-mover in health utility tokens: While many crypto projects flirt with healthcare, TIVA is one of the first to conjoin a token to a full-stack credentialing platform



“What Does the Future Hold for TIVA?”

During the recently hosted Binance Live AMA, Garry McIntosh (TIVA’s Chief Revenue Officer), shared TIVA leadership’s visions for scaling globally, expanding partnerships, and deepening token utility inside Intiva’s ecosystem.

Key takeaways:





TIVA will be the primary asset for all transactions in Incredable’s credentialing and compliance modules

Listing on BitMart is just the beginning — further exchange listing plans and liquidity bridges are in motion

Community participation is central: rewards, referral engines, and governance loops will be user-driven





Watch the full AMA session here: Binance Live AMA – Garry McIntosh & TIVA





Tokenomics & Roadmap at a Glance

Limited Circulating Supply : Strategic tokenomics to ensure sustainable growth and avoid oversupply

: Strategic tokenomics to ensure sustainable growth and avoid oversupply Automated reward flows : Every transaction will allocate portions to treasury, reward pools, and burn or reinvestment paths

: Every transaction will allocate portions to treasury, reward pools, and burn or reinvestment paths Future Phases: Cross-chain expansion, advanced governance models, and enterprise integrations are slated for post-launch



Leadership & Trust Anchors

Intiva’s leadership includes Alexander C. Candelario (CEO & Chairman), Ayan Monpara, M.D. (Chief Medical Officer), Shawn Frasquillo (Chief Strategic Projects Officer) and Garry McIntosh, MBA (Chief Revenue Officer).

Their combined track record in healthcare innovation, operations, and regulation lends trust to TIVA’s mission.

What to Watch for on October 22nd 2025

TIVA listing on BitMart

Real-time listings and trading volume

Onboarding & wallet-binding campaigns

Staking, reward launch, and community incentive drops

Media coverage, influencer panels, and educational push

Conclusion

TIVA isn’t just another vagrant token — it’s the financial fabric for a healthcare-centric economy. With Intiva’s existing infrastructure, domain expertise, and community of healthcare professionals, TIVA’s launch is uniquely positioned to combine utility, compliance, and growth. As October 22 approaches, the world will see whether blockchain can truly heal one of its most complex verticals: Healthcare.

