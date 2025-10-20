Oilfield Chemicals Industry Analysis Report 2025: A $30 Billion Market by 2032, Driven by Growing Use of EOR, and Technological Advancements in Extraction Processes

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oilfield Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global oilfield chemicals market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022-2032. The global oilfield chemicals market was valued at USD 25 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 30 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2024-2032. The study on oilfield chemicals market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022-2032.



The report on oilfield chemicals market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global oilfield chemicals market over the period of 2022-2032. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global oilfield chemicals market over the period of 2022-2032. Further, the publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the oilfield chemicals market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the oilfield chemicals market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2032.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global oilfield chemicals market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings

Drivers

Rising global energy demand and production activities are driving the oilfield chemicals market.

The growing use of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques is boosting the oilfield chemicals market.

Restraints

Volatility in crude oil prices directly impacts exploration and production budgets, affecting chemical demand, further restraining the market growth.

Opportunities

Technological advancements in extraction processes may create lucrative opportunities for the oilfield chemicals market.

Company Profiles

Nouryon

Halliburton

BASF SE

CLARIANT

The Lubrizol Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Thermax Limited

Dow Inc.

Aquapharm Chemical Limited

GeoChemicals, LLC

Segment Covered



The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market by Product

Inhibitors

Demulsifiers

Rheology Modifiers

Friction Reducers

Biocides

Surfactants

Foamers

Polymers

Others

The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market by Location

Onshore

Offshore

The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market by Application

Drilling

Production

Cementing

Stimulation

Workover & Completion

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Others

