Industrial Decarbonization Market Report 2026-2036, with Comprehensive Profiles of 150 Leading Companies Driving Industrial Decarbonization Across All Technology Sectors

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Decarbonization Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial sector accounts for approximately 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions, making industrial decarbonization one of the most critical challenges in achieving net-zero targets. This comprehensive market intelligence report provides an exhaustive analysis of technologies, markets, and strategic opportunities driving the transformation of heavy industry toward carbon neutrality.
The Global Industrial Decarbonization Market 2026-2036 report examines eight interconnected pillars of industrial decarbonization, delivering actionable insights across green steel production, hydrogen economy infrastructure, carbon capture and storage systems, industrial heat electrification, process electrification technologies, circular economy solutions, environmental remediation technologies, and green building materials. Each sector analysis includes detailed technology assessments, market forecasts through 2036, competitive landscape mapping, and profiles of 1,300+ leading companies pioneering low-carbon industrial solutions.
Green steel manufacturing represents a pivotal transformation, with this report analyzing hydrogen-based direct reduction, electrolysis-based production, carbon capture integration, and renewable energy-powered processes. Detailed cost analyses, production capacity forecasts, and end-use market assessments across automotive, construction, and manufacturing sectors provide investors and industry stakeholders with critical decision-making intelligence.
The hydrogen economy section delivers comprehensive coverage of production technologies including alkaline, PEM, solid oxide, and anion exchange membrane electrolyzers, with granular cost projections and efficiency comparisons. Market forecasts extend across ammonia production, steel manufacturing, sustainable aviation fuels, maritime applications, and power generation, supported by analysis of 145 hydrogen technology companies and over 50 major production projects globally.
Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) receives exhaustive treatment with 500+ pages analyzing point-source capture, direct air capture, and carbon dioxide removal technologies. The report examines 250+ operational and planned CCUS facilities, evaluating capture technologies from chemical absorption and membrane separation to emerging solutions like metal-organic frameworks and electrochemical systems. Detailed cost projections through 2046 and carbon credit market analysis provide essential context for CCUS investment decisions.
Industrial heat decarbonization technologies are analyzed across electric heating systems (resistance, induction, microwave, and plasma), high-temperature heat pumps, biomass solutions, and emerging technologies including concentrated solar thermal and geothermal systems. Temperature-based market segmentation and application-specific analyses across chemical, metal processing, and materials manufacturing sectors enable targeted technology deployment strategies.
The circular economy section provides comprehensive coverage of advanced recycling technologies including pyrolysis, gasification, dissolution, and depolymerization, alongside critical materials recovery from electronic waste, batteries, and industrial byproducts. Market forecasts for 18 critical materials through 2040, combined with extraction and recovery technology assessments, address supply chain resilience for the energy transition.
Environmental technologies covering water treatment, air quality management, and soil remediation are analyzed alongside digital environmental solutions leveraging IoT, AI, and machine learning for optimization and monitoring. Green building technologies complete the analysis with detailed market forecasts for sustainable construction materials, advanced insulation systems, smart windows, modular construction, and 3D printing applications.
Each technology chapter includes SWOT analyses, technology readiness level assessments, competitive landscape mapping, and detailed company profiles with technology descriptions, production capacities, and strategic partnerships. Market forecasts are segmented by technology type, application sector, and geographic region, with particular attention to policy drivers, carbon pricing mechanisms, and regulatory frameworks shaping market development.
This report serves as an essential resource for industrial corporations developing decarbonization roadmaps, technology developers seeking market opportunities, investors evaluating clean technology portfolios, policymakers designing industrial transition strategies, and financial institutions assessing climate risk and opportunity in industrial sectors. The comprehensive analysis of technology costs, performance metrics, and deployment timelines enables evidence-based strategic planning for the industrial transformation required to meet global climate commitments.
Report Contents include:
- Green Steel Production Technologies
- Current steelmaking processes and decarbonization pathways
- Hydrogen-based direct reduced iron (H-DRI) production systems
- Electrolysis and molten oxide technologies
- Carbon capture integration for blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace routes
- Renewable energy integration and grid requirements
- Biochar, hydrogen blast furnaces, and flash ironmaking
- Advanced materials including composite electrodes and hydrogen storage metals
- Production capacity forecasts 2020-2036 by technology and region
- End-use market analysis: automotive, construction, machinery, rail, packaging, electronics
- Competitive landscape with 46 company profiles
- Cost analysis and economic competitiveness projections
- Green Hydrogen Production and Utilization
- Hydrogen classification systems and color coding
- Electrolyzer technologies: alkaline, PEM, solid oxide, anion exchange membrane
- Cost structures and levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) analysis
- Balance of plant requirements and system integration
- Production volume and market revenue projections 2024-2036
- Hydrogen storage and transportation infrastructure
- Application markets: fuel cells, sustainable aviation fuel, ammonia, methanol, steel, power generation, maritime
- eFuels and power-to-X technologies
- Green ammonia and methanol production pathways
- 145 company profiles across production, storage, and utilization
- Regional market analysis and policy frameworks
- Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage
- Point-source capture from power, cement, steel, and chemical industries
- Post-combustion, pre-combustion, and oxy-fuel combustion technologies
- Solvent-based systems: amines, physical solvents, and emerging alternatives
- Solid sorbent technologies including MOFs and zeolites
- Membrane separation systems
- Direct air capture: solid and liquid sorbent technologies
- CO2 utilization in fuels, chemicals, construction materials, and enhanced oil recovery
- Carbon dioxide removal: BECCS, mineralization, enhanced weathering, biochar
- Ocean-based CDR methods
- Carbon credit markets and pricing mechanisms
- Capture capacity forecasts to 2046 by technology, source, and region
- 370+ company profiles
- Cost projections and economic analysis
- Industrial Heat Decarbonization
- Electric heating: resistance, induction, microwave, and plasma systems
- High-temperature industrial heat pumps
- Biomass combustion and gasification technologies
- Solar thermal and geothermal solutions
- Thermal energy storage systems
- Application analysis: chemical, food processing, paper, glass, ceramics, metals, cement
- Temperature-based market segmentation
- Cost competitiveness and carbon abatement analysis
- Grid integration requirements
- 39 company profiles
- Market forecasts and technology deployment roadmaps
- Electrification of Industrial Processes
- Grid integration and smart grid technologies
- Energy storage: battery, thermal, and hybrid systems
- Renewable energy integration strategies
- Electric process heating technologies
- Electrochemical processes and advanced electrolysis
- Electric motors and variable frequency drives
- Digital twin and AI/ML optimization
- Applications across chemical, metal, food, and mining sectors
- 126 company profiles
- Technology maturity and market readiness assessment
- Circular Economy and Advanced Recycling
- AI-powered sorting and detection technologies
- Advanced recycling: pyrolysis, gasification, dissolution, depolymerization
- Chemical recycling of plastics and thermosets
- Carbon fiber recycling technologies
- Critical materials recovery from batteries, electronics, and industrial waste
- Extraction technologies: hydrometallurgical, pyrometallurgical, biometallurgy
- Recovery methods: solvent extraction, ion exchange, electrowinning
- Market forecasts 2025-2040 by material type and recovery source
- 18 critical materials analysis: lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, copper, graphite
- 277 company profiles
- Regional market breakdown and supply chain analysis
- Environmental Technologies
- Advanced membrane systems for water treatment
- Advanced oxidation processes
- Biological treatment and bioremediation
- Air quality management and emission control
- Soil and groundwater remediation
- Environmental IoT and sensor networks
- AI-driven monitoring and optimization
- Novel materials: nanomaterials, bio-based solutions, smart materials
- 93 company profiles
- Market forecasts 2026-2036 by technology segment
- Green Building Technologies
- Sustainable construction materials: low-carbon concrete, bio-based materials, recycled content
- Advanced insulation: aerogels, vacuum insulation, bio-based systemsSmart windows and electrochromic glazing
- Modular construction and prefabrication
- 3D printing and additive manufacturing
- Building energy systems and heat pumps
- CCUS integration in cement production
- Alternative fuels for cement kilns
- Kiln electrification technologies
- Market forecasts 2020-2036 by material type, technology, and region
- 172 company profiles
- Residential, commercial, and infrastructure market analysis
The report features comprehensive profiles of 150 leading companies driving industrial decarbonization across all technology sectors, including:
- 1414 Degrees
- 374Water
- 8 Rivers
- ABB
- ABIS Aerogel Co.
- AccuRec Recycling GmbH
- ACE Green Recycling
- Aclarity
- Active Aerogels
- Adaptavate
- Adani Green Energy
- Advanced Ionics
- Aduro Clean Technologies
- Aemetis
- Aerogel Technologies LLC
- AeroShield Materials Inc.
- Agilyx
- Air Company
- Air Liquide S.A.
- Air Products
- Aker Horizons ASA
- Alchemr
- Algoma Steel
- Allonnia
- Alterra Energy
- Altilium
- Ambercycle
- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC)
- Andritz
- Anellotech
- Antora Energy
- Aperam BioEnergia
- APK AG
- Applied Carbon
- Aquacycl
- Aquafil S.p.A.
- Aquatech International
- AquaBattery
- Arborea
- ArcelorMittal SA
- Arkema
- Armacell International S.A.
- Arvia Technology
- Asahi Kasei
- Ascend Elements
- Aspen Aerogels
- AspiraDAC Pty Ltd.
- Atmonia
- Avantium
- Axens SA
- Baker Hughes
- BASF
- Battolyser Systems
- Betolar
- BHP
- Biomason
- Blastr Green Steel
- Bloom Energy
- Blue Planet Systems Corporation
- Boomitra
- Borealis AG
- Boston Metal
- Botree Cycling
- Braven Environmental
- Brenmiller Energy
- Brightmark
- Brimstone
- C-Capture
- Cambridge Carbon Capture Ltd.
- Cambridge Electric Cement
- Caplyzer
- Captura Corporation
- CarbiCrete
- Carbios
- Carboliq GmbH
- Carbon8 Systems
- CarbonBuilt
- CarbonCure Technologies Inc.
- Carbon Engineering Ltd.
- Carbon Recycling International
- Carbon Upcycling Technologies
- Carbyon BV
- Cassandra Oil AB
- CATL
- Ceibo
- Ceres Power Holdings plc
- CGDG
- Charm Industrial
- Chart Industries
- Cheetah Resources
- Chevron Corporation
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- China Baowu Steel Group
- Chiyoda Corporation
- Cipher Neutron
- CIRC
- Cirba Solutions
- Circunomics
- Clariter
- Clean Planet Energy
- Climeworks
- CMBlu Energy
- C-Motive Technologies
- Cognite
- Coolbrook
- Coval Energy B.V.
- Covestro AG
- CreaCycle GmbH
- Cummins
- CuRe Technology BV
- Cyclic Materials
- Cylib
- C-Zero
- Daikin
- Dalian Rongke Power
- Danfoss
- Deep Branch Biotechnology
- DeepTech Recycling
- DePoly SA
- Dimensional Energy
- Dioxide Materials
- Dioxycle
- Domsjo Fabriker AB
- Dow Chemicals
- Dowa Eco-System Co.
- Drax
- DuPont
- Dynelectro ApS
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Ebb Carbon
- Econic Technologies Ltd
- Ecopek S.A.
- EcoPro
- Eion Carbon
- Elcogen AS
- Electra
- Electra Battery Materials Corporation
- Electric Hydrogen
- Electrified Thermal Solutions
- Electron Energy Corporation
- Elogen H2
- Emirates Steel Arken
- Enapter
and many more......
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fuyndf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.