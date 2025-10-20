Industrial Decarbonization Market Report 2026-2036, with Comprehensive Profiles of 150 Leading Companies Driving Industrial Decarbonization Across All Technology Sectors

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Decarbonization Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial sector accounts for approximately 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions, making industrial decarbonization one of the most critical challenges in achieving net-zero targets. This comprehensive market intelligence report provides an exhaustive analysis of technologies, markets, and strategic opportunities driving the transformation of heavy industry toward carbon neutrality.

The Global Industrial Decarbonization Market 2026-2036 report examines eight interconnected pillars of industrial decarbonization, delivering actionable insights across green steel production, hydrogen economy infrastructure, carbon capture and storage systems, industrial heat electrification, process electrification technologies, circular economy solutions, environmental remediation technologies, and green building materials. Each sector analysis includes detailed technology assessments, market forecasts through 2036, competitive landscape mapping, and profiles of 1,300+ leading companies pioneering low-carbon industrial solutions.

Green steel manufacturing represents a pivotal transformation, with this report analyzing hydrogen-based direct reduction, electrolysis-based production, carbon capture integration, and renewable energy-powered processes. Detailed cost analyses, production capacity forecasts, and end-use market assessments across automotive, construction, and manufacturing sectors provide investors and industry stakeholders with critical decision-making intelligence.

The hydrogen economy section delivers comprehensive coverage of production technologies including alkaline, PEM, solid oxide, and anion exchange membrane electrolyzers, with granular cost projections and efficiency comparisons. Market forecasts extend across ammonia production, steel manufacturing, sustainable aviation fuels, maritime applications, and power generation, supported by analysis of 145 hydrogen technology companies and over 50 major production projects globally.

Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) receives exhaustive treatment with 500+ pages analyzing point-source capture, direct air capture, and carbon dioxide removal technologies. The report examines 250+ operational and planned CCUS facilities, evaluating capture technologies from chemical absorption and membrane separation to emerging solutions like metal-organic frameworks and electrochemical systems. Detailed cost projections through 2046 and carbon credit market analysis provide essential context for CCUS investment decisions.

Industrial heat decarbonization technologies are analyzed across electric heating systems (resistance, induction, microwave, and plasma), high-temperature heat pumps, biomass solutions, and emerging technologies including concentrated solar thermal and geothermal systems. Temperature-based market segmentation and application-specific analyses across chemical, metal processing, and materials manufacturing sectors enable targeted technology deployment strategies.

The circular economy section provides comprehensive coverage of advanced recycling technologies including pyrolysis, gasification, dissolution, and depolymerization, alongside critical materials recovery from electronic waste, batteries, and industrial byproducts. Market forecasts for 18 critical materials through 2040, combined with extraction and recovery technology assessments, address supply chain resilience for the energy transition.

Environmental technologies covering water treatment, air quality management, and soil remediation are analyzed alongside digital environmental solutions leveraging IoT, AI, and machine learning for optimization and monitoring. Green building technologies complete the analysis with detailed market forecasts for sustainable construction materials, advanced insulation systems, smart windows, modular construction, and 3D printing applications.

Each technology chapter includes SWOT analyses, technology readiness level assessments, competitive landscape mapping, and detailed company profiles with technology descriptions, production capacities, and strategic partnerships. Market forecasts are segmented by technology type, application sector, and geographic region, with particular attention to policy drivers, carbon pricing mechanisms, and regulatory frameworks shaping market development.

This report serves as an essential resource for industrial corporations developing decarbonization roadmaps, technology developers seeking market opportunities, investors evaluating clean technology portfolios, policymakers designing industrial transition strategies, and financial institutions assessing climate risk and opportunity in industrial sectors. The comprehensive analysis of technology costs, performance metrics, and deployment timelines enables evidence-based strategic planning for the industrial transformation required to meet global climate commitments.

Report Contents include:

Green Steel Production Technologies Current steelmaking processes and decarbonization pathways Hydrogen-based direct reduced iron (H-DRI) production systems Electrolysis and molten oxide technologies Carbon capture integration for blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace routes Renewable energy integration and grid requirements Biochar, hydrogen blast furnaces, and flash ironmaking Advanced materials including composite electrodes and hydrogen storage metals Production capacity forecasts 2020-2036 by technology and region End-use market analysis: automotive, construction, machinery, rail, packaging, electronics Competitive landscape with 46 company profiles Cost analysis and economic competitiveness projections

Green Hydrogen Production and Utilization Hydrogen classification systems and color coding Electrolyzer technologies: alkaline, PEM, solid oxide, anion exchange membrane Cost structures and levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) analysis Balance of plant requirements and system integration Production volume and market revenue projections 2024-2036 Hydrogen storage and transportation infrastructure Application markets: fuel cells, sustainable aviation fuel, ammonia, methanol, steel, power generation, maritime eFuels and power-to-X technologies Green ammonia and methanol production pathways 145 company profiles across production, storage, and utilization Regional market analysis and policy frameworks

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Point-source capture from power, cement, steel, and chemical industries Post-combustion, pre-combustion, and oxy-fuel combustion technologies Solvent-based systems: amines, physical solvents, and emerging alternatives Solid sorbent technologies including MOFs and zeolites Membrane separation systems Direct air capture: solid and liquid sorbent technologies CO2 utilization in fuels, chemicals, construction materials, and enhanced oil recovery Carbon dioxide removal: BECCS, mineralization, enhanced weathering, biochar Ocean-based CDR methods Carbon credit markets and pricing mechanisms Capture capacity forecasts to 2046 by technology, source, and region 370+ company profiles Cost projections and economic analysis

Industrial Heat Decarbonization Electric heating: resistance, induction, microwave, and plasma systems High-temperature industrial heat pumps Biomass combustion and gasification technologies Solar thermal and geothermal solutions Thermal energy storage systems Application analysis: chemical, food processing, paper, glass, ceramics, metals, cement Temperature-based market segmentation Cost competitiveness and carbon abatement analysis Grid integration requirements 39 company profiles Market forecasts and technology deployment roadmaps

Electrification of Industrial Processes Grid integration and smart grid technologies Energy storage: battery, thermal, and hybrid systems Renewable energy integration strategies Electric process heating technologies Electrochemical processes and advanced electrolysis Electric motors and variable frequency drives Digital twin and AI/ML optimization Applications across chemical, metal, food, and mining sectors 126 company profiles Technology maturity and market readiness assessment

Circular Economy and Advanced Recycling AI-powered sorting and detection technologies Advanced recycling: pyrolysis, gasification, dissolution, depolymerization Chemical recycling of plastics and thermosets Carbon fiber recycling technologies Critical materials recovery from batteries, electronics, and industrial waste Extraction technologies: hydrometallurgical, pyrometallurgical, biometallurgy Recovery methods: solvent extraction, ion exchange, electrowinning Market forecasts 2025-2040 by material type and recovery source 18 critical materials analysis: lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, copper, graphite 277 company profiles Regional market breakdown and supply chain analysis

Environmental Technologies Advanced membrane systems for water treatment Advanced oxidation processes Biological treatment and bioremediation Air quality management and emission control Soil and groundwater remediation Environmental IoT and sensor networks AI-driven monitoring and optimization Novel materials: nanomaterials, bio-based solutions, smart materials 93 company profiles Market forecasts 2026-2036 by technology segment

Green Building Technologies Sustainable construction materials: low-carbon concrete, bio-based materials, recycled content Advanced insulation: aerogels, vacuum insulation, bio-based systemsSmart windows and electrochromic glazing Modular construction and prefabrication 3D printing and additive manufacturing Building energy systems and heat pumps CCUS integration in cement production Alternative fuels for cement kilns Kiln electrification technologies Market forecasts 2020-2036 by material type, technology, and region 172 company profiles Residential, commercial, and infrastructure market analysis



The report features comprehensive profiles of 150 leading companies driving industrial decarbonization across all technology sectors

