QR TIGER’s Mystery QR Codes in New York, Los Angeles, and London Spark Marketers’ Curiosity

New York, October 16, 2025 — Early in September, mysterious posters began appearing across New York, Los Angeles, and London, each featuring a stark black-and-white QR code marked only by distinct shapes and patterns.

Each QR code carried a tongue-in-cheek line such as “This QR code has better tracking than your ex” or “Your CPM is too high. This QR code is not.” Scanning the code led passersby to a landing page with a punchline that complemented the poster’s message, along with the hashtag #qrtiger, revealing the brand behind the buzz: QR TIGER , a leading dynamic QR code generator platform.

Despite their minimalist design, the posters quickly drew attention online as videos and photos circulated on social media. Within a week, the campaign had taken over marketing circles, with professionals dissecting QR TIGER’s clever blend of mystery, humor, and technology

The Stunt Everyone Is Buzzing About





Courtesy of Alina Antman | Instagram

Taking place across three of the world’s busiest cities, the campaign naturally drew the attention of influencers and content creators, who helped amplify its momentum online.

In New York, lifestyle creator Alina Antman called it “smart, disruptive, and impossible to ignore.” In Los Angeles, Johnny Metro shared the QR codes he spotted around the Arts District, encouraging followers to check them out. Meanwhile, in London, Giuliana Bernaola Fernandini posted videos of the codes appearing in the city’s busiest spots.

Comments on their posts were overwhelmingly positive, with users praising the creativity and mystery behind the idea. A few raised concerns about scanning random QR codes—the only factor that might keep the campaign from being hailed as one of the best QR code marketing campaigns to date.

Clever Marketing Done Right: What Experts Have to Say









Brendan Cox via LinkedIn

The campaign soon reached LinkedIn, where marketers and industry leaders joined the conversation.

Dylan Hey, CEO of Hey Digital and HeyDesign, praised the stunt’s simplicity: “A bit of mystery is more powerful than telling what your product does.”

Brendan Cox, Head of Digital Marketing and Communications at Aescape, echoed the sentiment: “Don’t tell people what your product does. Make them want to find out.”

Erin Balsa, B2B marketing expert and founder of Haus of Bold, added, “It’s a great opportunity to push curious people to a landing page that highlights your brand’s big idea or key value prop.”

Collectively, their insights positioned QR TIGER’s campaign as a masterclass in understanding one’s audience and letting curiosity drive engagement.

Why This Guerrilla Strategy Stands Out

The campaign succeeded by turning curiosity into engagement. With just a QR code and a clever one-liner, it relied entirely on human instinct to uncover what lies behind the mystery.

The witty landing page reinforced QR TIGER’s reputation for creativity and seamless user experience, rewarding users’ curiosity with humor and a strong brand message.

Amplified by content creators and marketing professionals, these simple posters transformed into a viral conversation, proving how offline stunts can spark massive online reach.

According to data, 90 percent of consumers stay updated on cultural trends through social media, and this campaign capitalized on that behavior perfectly.

A Gamble That Paid Off

QR TIGER’s campaign achieved what it set out to do: turn curiosity into brand awareness. By using humor and language familiar to marketers, it reached the very audience who benefits most from its tools.

Its guerrilla-style execution showcased how QR codes can bridge the gap between physical and digital, turning everyday interactions into measurable engagement.

“This campaign proves that creativity doesn’t always require complexity,” said Benjamin Claeys, CEO of QR TIGER. “Sometimes, a simple idea that is executed boldly, is all it takes to get people talking.”

Ultimately, the campaign highlights a powerful truth: even the simplest executions can deliver the strongest results.

About QR TIGER

QR TIGER is a leading global platform for creating dynamic QR codes that help businesses connect offline experiences to measurable online engagement. Trusted by over 850,000 brands worldwide, QR TIGER provides customizable, trackable, and secure QR code solutions designed to enhance marketing, operations, and customer engagement.