Emergency Contraceptive Pills Analysis Report 2025: A $1.44 Billion Market in 2032, Driven by Growing Awareness and Education Campaigns, & Product Innovation and Extended Efficacy

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts Up to 2032" Report Has Been Added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's Offering.

The Study on Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market Covers the Analysis of the Leading Geographies Such As North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the Period of 2022-2032.



The Report on the Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market Provides Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis for the Period from 2022-2032. The Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market Was Valued at USD 947.35 Million in 2023 and is Expected to Reach USD 1.44 Billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 5.01% During the Forecast Period 2024-2032.







The Report on Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market is a Comprehensive Study and Presentation of Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Demand Factors, Market Size, Forecasts, and Trends in the Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market Over the Period of 2022-2032. Moreover, the Report is a Collective Presentation of Primary and Secondary Research Findings.



Porter's Five Forces Model in the Report Provides Insights Into the Competitive Rivalry, Supplier and Buyer Positions in the Market and Opportunities for the New Entrants in the Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market Over the Period of 2022-2032. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix Gave in the Report Brings an Insight Into the Investment Areas That Existing or New Market Players Can Consider.

What Does This Report Deliver?

Comprehensive Analysis of the Global As Well As Regional Markets of the Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market.

Complete Coverage of All the Segments in the Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market to Analyze the Trends, Developments in the Global Market and Forecast of Market Size Up to 2032.

Comprehensive Analysis of the Companies Operating in the Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market. The Company Profile Includes Analysis of Product Portfolio, Revenue, SWOT Analysis and Latest Developments of the Company.

Growth Matrix Presents an Analysis of the Product Segments and Geographies That Market Players Should Focus to Invest, Consolidate, Expand And/or Diversify.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $947.35 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1445.86 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



Report Findings

Drivers

The Rising Incidence of Unplanned Pregnancies is Driving the Growth of the Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market.

Growing Awareness and Education Campaigns are Driving the Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market.

Restraints

Side Effects and Health Concerns Associated with Emergency Contraceptive Pills May Hamper the Market Growth.

Opportunities

Product Innovation and Extended Efficacy are Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market.

Company Profiles

Afaxys, Inc.

Syzygy Healthcare LLC

Bayer AG

Perrigo Company Plc

Gedeon Richter Plc.

Foundation Consumer Healthcare, LLC

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Rapha Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Piramal Pharma Ltd.

Segment Covered



The Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market by Product Type

Combination Pills

Progesterone Pills

Ulipristal Acetate

The Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market by Distribution Channel

Retail Store

Online Store

Others

For More Information About This Report Visit Https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hs9x92/emergency-contraceptive-pills-market-global?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the World's Leading Source for International Market Research Reports and Market Data. We Provide You with the Latest Data on International and Regional Markets, Key Industries, the Top Companies, New Products and the Latest Trends.

Attachment