American Employers Almanac 2026: Statistics and Trends of Leading Corporate Employers in America

A complete report, analyzing both America's top employers and the major trends sweeping through business and the economy that affect job seekers of all types. The Almanac of American Employers is the premier guide to 500 of the largest, most successful corporate employers in the nation (those with 2,500+ employee count), their employment practices, benefits and financial performance.

Key Features:

Job market trends analysis, data and competitive intelligence

Statistical tables

Employment forecasts and statistics

Important Contacts for Job Seekers

In-Depth Profiles of 500 of the largest, fastest-growing corporate employers

Key Insights, Such As:

How is each industry evolving?

How is employment being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

The Almanac of American Employers and the related online Major Employers Research Center are designed to be time-saving business tools for job seekers, marketers, sales directors, consultants, and strategists seeking to understand vibrant American corporate employers. It will also be of great use to placement, recruiting and human resources professionals, as well as professionals working in economic development, lending, and media. This feature rich almanac includes:

This Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting Job Seekers

The U.S. Job Market Overview

Cost Control Remains a Major Concern at Employers/Consolidation Through Mergers Continues

The Sharing & Gig Economy's Effect on Employment, Work Life and Careers

Technology Continues to Create Sweeping Changes in the Workplace

Continued Growth in Outsourcing, Including Supply Chain and Logistics Services

Offshoring and the Reshoring of American Manufacturing

Older Americans Will Delay Retirement and Work Longer/Many Employers Find Older Employees Desirable

Employment Sectors that Will Offer an Above-Average Number of Job Opportunities

This Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Statistics

U.S. Employment Statistics Overview: 2024-2025

U.S. Civilian Labor Force: 1998 - July 2025

Employment by Major Industry Sector: 2013, 2023 & Projected 2033

Number of People Employed and Unemployed, U.S.: July 2024 vs. July 2025

U.S. Labor Force Ages 16 to 24 Years Old by School Enrollment, Educational Attainment, Sex, Race & Ethnicity: October 2024

Retirement Benefits in the U.S.: Access, Participation and Take-Up Rates, March 2024

Top 30 U.S. Fastest Growing Occupations By Percent Change: 2023-2033

Occupations with the Largest Expected Employment Increases, U.S.: 2023-2033

Occupations with the Fastest Expected Decline, U.S.: 2023-2033

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 3: Research: 7 Keys for Job Seekers

Financial Stability

Growth Plans

Research and Development Programs

Product Launch and Production

Marketing and Distribution Methods

Employee Benefits

Quality of Work Factors

Other Considerations

Chapter 4: Important Contacts for Job Seekers

Addresses, Telephone Numbers and Internet Sites

Chapter 5: The American Employers 500: Who They Are and How They Were Chosen

Index of Companies Within Industry Groups

Alphabetical Index

Index of U.S. Headquarters Location by State

Individual Data Profiles on each of The American Employers 500

Additional Indexes

Index of Firms Noted as Hot Spots for Advancement for Women & Minorities

Index of Subsidiaries, Brand Names and Selected Affiliations

