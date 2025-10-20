Electric Power Sports Market Worth USD 17.96 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric power sports market generated revenue of USD 11.34 billion in 2025, and this figure is projected to grow to USD 17.96 billion in 2034, according to research conducted by Towards Automotive, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardsautomotive.com

Key Takeaways

By region, North America held the largest market share in 2024.

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest throughout the forecast years.

By application, the recreational riding segment held the largest share of the market.

By application, the utility work segment is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period.

work segment is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period. By vehicle type, the electric motorcycles segment led the market.

led the market. By vehicle type, the electric ATVs segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

rate during the forecast period. By power source, the battery powered segment dominated the market this year.

the market this year. By power source, the hybrid powered segment is seen to be the fastest growing.

By end use, personal use led the market as of 2024.

By end use, sports events are the fastest growing segment as of this year.

What is an Electric Power Sports Market?

The electric power sports market is a crucial segment of the automotive industry. This industry deals in manufacturing and distribution of electrically-powered sport vehicles in various parts of the world. There are several types of vehicles developed in this sector comprising of electric motorcycles, electric ATVs, electric snowmobiles, electric bicycles, electric scooters and many others. The growing adoption of EVs in developed nations to curb emissions has boosted market expansion and will continue to grow throughout the forecasted period.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions - Access Report Sample: https://www.towardsautomotive.com/download-sample/1190

Market Trends

Advancements in Battery Technology: Innovations in battery technology are increasing driving range and reducing the charging time of electric power sports vehicles, thus leading to market growth.

Increased Connectivity: Electric power sports vehicles are becoming increasingly connected with the help of cloud, AI and other tools, enabling riders to monitor vehicle performance and also access entertainment features.

Subscription-Based Ownership Models: Subscription-based ownership models are gaining traction, allowing riders to access electric power sports vehicles without the need for any upfront investments.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Partnerships between electric power sports vehicle manufacturers and technology companies are on the rise, accelerating innovation and bringing new products into the market.

Rising Disposable Incomes: Consumers in developed countries have increasing disposable incomes, which allows them to afford leisure activities such as electric power sports.



Market Dynamics

Driver

Popularity of Outdoor Recreational Activities and EVs

One of the key drivers propelling the electric power sports market forward is the rising popularity of outdoor recreational activities. As more and more individuals seek adventure and leisure experiences, electric power sports vehicles are becoming increasingly attractive for outdoor enthusiasts. This trend is particularly evident in regions that have vast natural landscapes, heavy tourism and high youth population. The growing interest in activities such as off-roading, trail riding and water sports is likely to contribute to the market's expansion.

The electric power sports market is also expanding due to the increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) in the sports and recreational domain. Consumers are looking for high-performance, eco-friendly alternatives to traditional fuel-powered vehicles for activities like off-roading, snowmobiling, and motocross as they lower operational costs and reduced environmental impact, making them attractive to sports enthusiasts.

Restraint

High Initial Costs and Infrastructure Limitations

Despite growth, the market does face several challenges such as high initial costs and infrastructure limitations in the electric power sports market. The high upfront costs of electric vehicles and the lack of sufficient charging infrastructure, especially in remote or under developed areas can limit their adoption.

Additionally, high-performance capabilities and advanced technological systems that are required in power sports vehicles need specialized, costly components. This can make it challenging for small scale and medium scale manufacturers as well as companies to keep up in the market, thus slowing down growth and development.

Opportunity

Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Options and Technological Advancements

The Global Electric Power Sports Market is experiencing a notable surge in consumer demand for eco-friendly recreational vehicles. As environmental awareness increases all over the world, consumers are seen gravitating towards electric power sports options that can offer reduced emissions and lower noise levels than compared to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. This shift indicates a rising interest in sustainable alternatives.

Manufacturers are actively responding by innovating electric models that not only meet regulatory standards but also enhance user experience, suggesting a long-term commitment to sustainability within the industry.

Technological advancements are also shaping the Electric Power Sports Market and opening up new possibilities. Innovations in battery technology, electric drivetrains and lightweight materials are enhancing the performance and efficiency of electric power sports vehicles. Recent improvements in lithium-ion batteries are leading to longer ranges and shorter charging times are making electric options more appealing to consumers as they not only improve the functionality but also contribute to their overall appeal, leading to market expansion.

More Insights of Towards Automotive:

Regional Analysis

Why is North America dominating the market?

North America led the electric power sports market. The growing popularity of powersports events in the U.S. and Canada has boosted market growth. The region also benefits from numerous government initiatives which are aimed at developing the EV charging infrastructure coupled with rapid investment by automotive brands. Moreover, the presence of numerous market players such as Rivian, Juiced Bikes, Lightning Motorcycles etc. is expected to drive the growth of the electric power sports market in this region even more.

U.S Market Drivers:

There is a growing interest in recreational electric vehicles and increasing consumer awareness of sustainability, which is driving market growth.

The country is quick to adopt latest tools and technological advancements in electric vehicle technologies and infrastructure, supporting market expansion.

The region also benefits from a strong government which focusses on promoting clean energy solutions and reducing carbon emissions.

The increasing awareness of environmental sustainability, combined with advancements in electric vehicle technologies and infrastructure is contributing to market growth.

What are the advancements in Asia-Pacific?

Asia Pacific is expected to rise at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The rising sales of electric ATVs and electric motorcycles in numerous countries such as China, India, Japan, Singapore and some others is boosting the market expansion. Additionally, rapid development in the battery manufacturing industry coupled with growing awareness for adopting EVs is further driving the industrial growth. Moreover, the presence of numerous electric power sport manufacturing brands such as Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Honda Motors, Yamaha Motors etc. is expected to drive growth and development in this region.

China Market Drivers:

There is a growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions and eco-friendly recreational vehicles, which is increasing their popularity.

transportation solutions and eco-friendly recreational vehicles, which is increasing their popularity. China’s strong manufacturing base accelerates adoption of electric power sports as well as encourages advancements in battery technologies.

China has strong government policies and incentives that promotes clean energy and green transportation, further boosting market expansion.

China’s strong manufacturing base and advancements in electric vehicle battery technologies further contributes to the adoption of electric power sports.

Elevate your automotive strategy with Towards Automotive. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today: https://www.towardsautomotive.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Analysis

Vehicle Type Insights

Which vehicle type dominated the market in 2024?

The electric motorcycles segment dominated the market in 2024. This is due to the growing demand for eco-friendly two-wheelers with an aim to reduce vehicular emission. Additionally, the rising numbers of EV startup companies engaged in developing electric two-wheelers coupled with rapid investment by bike manufacturers to develop electric motorcycles is shaping the industrial landscape and driving growth.

Moreover, heavy research and development activity related to the production of batteries for e-motorcycles is expected to boost the growth of the electric power sports market even further.

The electric ATVs segment is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The rising sales of electric ATVs in numerous countries such as the U.S., New Zealand, Germany and some others has boosted the market expansion. Additionally, the growing application of ATVs in the agricultural and recreational sector is playing a prominent role in shaping the market in a positive direction.

Application Insights

Which application led the market this year?

The recreational riding segment led the market as of this year. The growing interest of consumers towards outdoor recreational activities in leisure time has increased the demand for ATVs, thereby driving the market growth.

Additionally, increasing emphasis of automotive brands to develop advanced recreational vehicles to attract maximum consumer attention is adding to the industrial expansion. Moreover, the rising adoption of electric bikes and electric scooters for touring short distances is expected to drive up market growth even more.

The utility work segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growing adoption of electric scooters by ride-sharing companies to facilitate urban commute has boosted the market expansion. Additionally, the rising application of electric ATVs in several sectors such as mining, agriculture, construction and several others is playing a vital role in driving market expansion and development.

Power Source Insights

Which power source dominated the market this year?

Battery-powered systems dominated the market this year. This dominance is because they provide high energy efficiency and performance, contributing to the growing acceptance of electric sports vehicles. Battery technology is a central component electric power sports, with lithium-ion batteries leading adoption due to higher energy density, longer lifespan and faster charging times compared to lead-acid and NiMH alternatives. They aim to improve safety, depth-of-discharge performance, and thermal stability, making them a popular choice.

Hybrid Systems are seen to have the fastest growth rate. These types of systems combine traditional fuel sources with electric power, offering extended range and versatility, making them appealing for various activities. Their market growth can be attributed to rising environmental awareness, technological advancements and an increasing emphasis on energy-efficient transportation modes.

End Use Insights

Which end user held the largest market share?

The personal use segment dominated the market, where consumers increasingly seek eco-friendly alternatives for recreational activities. Growth in outdoor recreational activities post-pandemic has led to a higher demand for electric motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs and snowmobiles for leisure and adventure sports. Personal use consumers also increasingly prefer customizable vehicles with smart features, GPS connectivity, app integration and performance-enhancing options, further pushing market expansion as well as innovation.

The sports events segment is expected to grow the fastest. This is because they create visibility and excitement around electric power sports, fostering wider acceptance among audiences. Rental services are also gaining traction, driven by the push for more accessible recreational options, allowing individuals to experience electric power sports without the commitment of ownership.

Top Vendors and their Offerings

Honda stands as a pioneering force in the Power Sports Market, blending cutting-edge engineering with a passion for adventure. Known for its reliability and innovation, Honda consistently delivers high-performance motorcycles, ATVs, and watercraft. Government data from the U.S. Department of Transportation reveals Honda’s significant market share in off-road vehicles, accounting for approximately 27% of new ATV registrations in 2026, underlining its dominance and consumer trust in safety and technology integration. BRP (Bombardier Recreational Products) is recognized for revolutionizing power sports with its innovative product portfolio that includes snowmobiles, watercraft, and side-by-side vehicles. BRP’s focus on electrification and smart technology aligns with global trends toward sustainability. Canadian government transport statistics, BRP commands over 30% of the North American market in snowmobile sales, underscoring its leadership in niche segments and commitment to performance-driven recreation. KTM exemplifies the spirit of adventure and competitive edge in the power sports industry. Specializing in off-road motorcycles, KTM’s advanced engineering and racing pedigree have made it a favorite among enthusiasts worldwide. Data from the European Union’s vehicle registration shows KTM has experienced a 15% growth in new registrations of motocross bikes in 2026, highlighting its strong foothold and brand loyalty in the off-road motorcycling market.

Top Electric Power Sports Market Key Players

Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

Alta Motors

BRP Inc. (Can-Am)

Onewheel

Polaris Inc.

Kuberg

Stealth Electric Bikes

Electric Motion

KTM AG



Recent Developments

In September 2025, the new Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman sports cars will be ditching electric powertrains for a pure-petrol engine. The move comes as the brand realigns its range to suit changing market conditions, and should see the reintroduction of models such as the GT4, Spyder and GT4 RS in the future line-up. The 718’s bespoke platform was designed to fit a block of batteries behind the driver, with a high-powered e-motor then to the front and rear axles.

In August 2025, BRP Inc. is moving ahead with its mission to electrify powersports with the launch of the all-new 2026 Can-Am Outlander Electric, an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) engineered for performance, durability and a quiet ride. This latest innovation strengthens BRP's long-term commitment to redefining the riding experience through purpose-built electric models that deliver all the excitement of combustion, but with an equally thrilling ride experience.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Application

Racing

Utility Work

Adventure Sports

Touring

By Vehicle Type

Electric Motorcycles

Electric ATVs

Electric Snowmobiles

Electric Bicycles

Electric Scooters



By Power Source

Battery Powered

Hybrid System

Solar Powered



By End Use

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Sports Events

Rental Services

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa



Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.towardsautomotive.com/checkout/1190

Become a Valued Research Partner with Us - Schedule a meeting: https://www.towardsautomotive.com/schedule-meeting

Request a Custom Case Study Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardsautomotive.com

About Us

Towards Automotive is a leading research and consulting firm specializing in the global automotive industry. We deliver actionable insights across key segments such as electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving, connected cars, automotive software, aftermarket services, and more. Our expert team supports both global enterprises and start-ups with tailored research on market trends, technology, and consumer behavior. With a focus on accuracy and innovation, we empower clients to make informed decisions and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Stay Connected with Towards Automotive:

Towards Automotive Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out: