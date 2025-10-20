 Planet 13 Continues Florida Expansion, Opening its New Pace Dispensary on a Busy Retail Corridor near Pensacola

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of its newest Florida dispensary in Pace at 4612 School Lane just off busy US Highway 90.

Located along a bustling retail corridor directly across from a Walmart and Lowe’s, Planet 13 Pace will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, 365 days a year. Pace is one of the fastest-growing communities in the Panhandle, known for its family-friendly neighborhoods and welcoming small-town atmosphere.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence along Florida’s beautiful panhandle, and we look forward to serving patients in Pace and the nearby communities of Milton, Bagdad and Avalon with Planet 13’s best-in-class cannabis products and unmatched customer service,” said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “Our location is in the heart of the busiest shopping district in the area and Planet 13 is excited to provide quality care and a local, community-focused experience.”

Grand opening celebrations are planned on November 22, 2025, with exciting perks, exclusive swag and local vendors highlighting the event.

Visit Planet 13 Pace today and experience why Planet 13 is a leader in cannabis innovation. Order in advance at https://planet13.com/locations/ for fast, convenient pickup.

