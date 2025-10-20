Targeting Pensioners in Financial Services, 2025: Mature Economies and Growth Markets Present Unique Financial Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Targeting Pensioners in Financial Services 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into the global market landscape, highlighting significant variations in retirement demographics across developed and emerging regions.

Developed countries report a high number of retiring individuals, while emerging markets show a prevalence of low-affluence retirees. These soon-to-be retirees, defined by age and wealth status, present financial institutions with targeted engagement opportunities concerning borrowing, investing, and savings needs. Notably, this demographic actively uses multiple channels, with a marked preference for online, mobile, and in-person banking services. The report also examines the requirements of high-net-worth individuals, focusing on channels and strategies essential for succession and wealth planning.

The global shift in age profile poses a critical challenge for nations to develop inclusive, long-term strategies addressing aging populations. Developed markets experience rapid aging, whereas emerging markets remain younger, creating two distinct strategic opportunities: retirement income and wealth transfer solutions in developed economies, along with foundational retirement planning in growth regions. Emerging markets' younger populations present opportunities for establishing long-term customer relationships, utilizing digital tools and flexible savings options.

Report Scope:

The mass market significantly comprises individuals aged 50 and older, underscoring the ongoing issue of limited wealth accumulation before retirement.

High-net-worth individuals tend to be older than the general populace, driving a consistent demand for pension and retirement planning services.

Financial engagement diminishes sharply as individuals transition to retirement, necessitating adaptive strategies from banks to maintain relevance and sustain customer interaction.

While environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations may not be a current priority for retirees, future retirees, particularly Gen X and younger groups, will demand investments and pensions that align with their values.

Despite a reliance on in-person channels for investment communication, a gradual increase in mobile usage among retirees signifies a generational shift crucial for banks to address.

Reasons to Buy:

Gain insights into the size and characteristics of retiree markets globally.

Identify effective strategies to engage retirees and those approaching retirement with suitable products and services.

Understand preferred communication channels for financial services among retirees.

Discover what retirees deem valuable in a financial services provider.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Sizing

3. Targeting

4. Product and Investment Preferences

5. Channel Usage and Provider Preferences

6. Competitor Profiles

7. Next Steps

8. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

HSBC

DBS

Scalable Capital

Nubank

Revolut

