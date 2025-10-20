Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Unmet Needs, Opportunity Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2034

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cystic Fibrosis: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2034 - Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report offers valuable insights into the cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market across seven major markets (7MM): the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Canada. Deliverables include a detailed PDF report and an Excel-based forecast model, analyzing data from a base year of 2024 through a forecast period extending to 2034. Enhanced features such as the US LoA analysis and an interactive patient flow tab are included to provide in-depth perspectives on patient treatment trends for each therapy class annually throughout the forecast period.

Analysts project that diagnosed prevalent cases of CF will rise across all age groups in the 7MM during the forecast period (2024-2034). This increase is driven by expanded newborn screening and genetic testing programs, improved patient life expectancy, and a surge in treatment modalities spurred by novel CFTR modulators and pipeline agents.

The focus of the CF pipeline is shifting from symptom management to targeting the disease itself, as evidenced by the limited yet strategic CFTR targeting within the pipeline. This market is set for substantial growth, with forecasts predicting an expansion from $11.1 billion in 2024 to $16 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% across the 7MM.

Report Scope:

In-depth overview of CF, including epidemiology, etiology, and management strategies.

Comprehensive analysis of the CF drugs market encompassing revenue insights, therapy costs, and projected sales of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Key market topics covering marketed therapies, pipeline assessments, unmet needs, and CG market outlook for the US, 5EU, and Canada over the decade-long forecast period.

Diligent pipeline analysis highlighting emerging trends and detailing late-stage pipeline drugs.

Evaluation of the current and prospective market competition in the CF therapeutics market in the seven markets, alongside insights into key industry drivers and barriers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Abbreviations

1.3. Related Reports



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of Cystic Fibrosis

3.2. Etiology and Pathophysiology of Cystic Fibrosis

3.3. Classification of Cystic Fibrosis

3.4. Cystic Fibrosis SWOT Analysis



4. Epidemiology

4.1. Registry-Based Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cystic Fibrosis, N, Men and Women, 2024-34

4.2. Sources and Methodology for Registry-Based Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cystic Fibrosis



5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. Treatment Paradigm

5.2. Current Treatment Options

5.3. Product Profiles



6. Patient Flow

6.1. Patient Flow: CF in 2024 Across the 7MM



7. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

7.1. Curative and Broader-Acting Therapies

7.2. Therapies for Chronic Lung Infection

7.3. Novel Mucolytic Therapies

7.4. Improvement of Treatment Compliance



8. R&D Strategies

8.1. Trends in Clinical Trials Design and Clinical Development

8.2. Trends in Deal-Making in Cystic Fibrosis



9. Pipeline Assessment

9.1. CF Pipeline Overview

9.2. Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for CF

9.3. Product Profiles

10. Market Outlook

10.1. CF Market Forecast

10.2. Market Drivers and Barriers



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Merck

Verona Pharma

4D Molecular Therapeutics

BiomX

Novabiotics

Enterprise Therapeutics

Spirovant Sciences

Boehringer Ingelheim

Armata Pharmaceuticals

Arna Pharma

