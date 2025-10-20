Curing Agents Research Report 2025: Global Market Trends with Revenue Data for 2024, Estimates for 2025, Forecast for 2029, and Projections of CAGRs Through 2030

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Curing Agents Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for curing agents is estimated to grow from $7.4 billion in 2025 and forecast to reach $10 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030.



The key properties of curing agents - such as viscosity, thermal resistance, flexibility and moisture resistance - have attracted the attention of manufacturers in the global economy. Due to their properties, curing agents address specific requirements and challenges in product development. For instance, these can provide lightweight, resistance-free and durable engineering plastic products.







The growth of the global curing agents market is dependent on the development of building and construction, aerospace, electronics, and wind energy industries. Globally, the consumption and production of electric vehicles (EVs) have increased, and customers demand high-performance curing agents for EVs. Moreover, these enhance the strength of wind turbines.

The growing demand for renewable energy production and rapidly growing wind energy production further creates a huge demand for curing agents in the developed economy. The key public chemical producers are deliberately entering the curing agents market. The growing demand for coatings, adhesives, composites, sealants and elastomers is creating new prospects for the market.



The growing innovation in the marine, aerospace, medical, infrastructure and coatings industries has led to new opportunities for manufacturers. Due to their unique properties, curing agents enhance the operational performance of polymers in ships, aircraft, protective coatings and automotive components. They are also used in the production of customized adhesive, coating and composite-based products. Curing agents are also improving the performance, flexibility, lifespan and durability of transformers, switchgear, circuit breakers, wind turbine blades, power cables, terminations and printed circuit boards. The demand for curing agents is also growing due to the rising global use of plastics and bioplastics.



Report Scope



This report segments the curing agents market based on type, grade, form, application and end use. It analyzes the markets of major countries, such as the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, India, Germany, France, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and the U.K., where the opportunity for curing agents is gaining momentum globally. The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).



The report is prepared in an easy-to-understand format - tables and figures illustrate historical, current and future market scenarios. It considers 2024 as the base year, with 2025 as the estimated year, and market values are forecasted for five years until 2030. All market values are in dollar ($) million.



Report Includes

79 data tables

Overview and an analysis of the global market for curing agents

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2029, and projections of CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects for global market, along with a corresponding market share analysis based on type, grade, form, application, end user industry, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations, prospects, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Analysis of the industry structure, including strategic initiatives and M&A activity

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Scope

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Regional and Emerging Markets

Segmental Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Global Curing Agents Market

Key Takeaways

Geographic Breakdown

Global Market for Curing Agents, by Region

Global Market for Curing Agents, by Type

Global Market for Curing Agents, by Grade

Global Market for Curing Agents, by Form

Global Market for Curing Agents, by Application

Global Market for Curing Agents, by End Use

Chapter 3 North American Curing Agents Market

Key Takeaways

North American Market for Curing Agents, by Country

North American Market for Curing Agents, by Type

North American Market for Curing Agents, by Grade

North American Market for Curing Agents, by Form

North American Market for Curing Agents, by Application

North American Market for Curing Agents, by End Use

Chapter 4 Asia-Pacific Curing Agents Market

Key Takeaways

Asia-Pacific Market for Curing Agents, by Country

Asia-Pacific Market for Curing Agents, by Type

Asia-Pacific Market for Curing Agents, by Grade

Asia-Pacific Market for Curing Agents, by Form

Asia-Pacific Market for Curing Agents, by Application

Asia-Pacific Market for Curing Agents, by End Use

Chapter 5 European Curing Agents Market

Key Takeaways

European Market for Curing Agents, by Country

European Market for Curing Agents, by Type

European Market for Curing Agents, by Grade

European Market for Curing Agents, by Form

European Market for Curing Agents, by Application

European Market for Curing Agents, by End Use

Chapter 6 South American Curing Agents Market

Key Takeaways

South American Market for Curing Agents, by Country

South American Market for Curing Agents, by Type

South American Market for Curing Agents, by Grade

South American Market for Curing Agents, by Form

South American Market for Curing Agents, by Application

South American Market for Curing Agents, by End Use

Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa Curing Agents Market

Key Takeaways

MEA Market for Curing Agents, by Country

MEA Market for Curing Agents, by Type

MEA Market for Curing Agents, by Grade

MEA Market for Curing Agents, by Form

MEA Market for Curing Agents, by Application

MEA Market for Curing Agents, by End Use

Chapter 8 Global Curing Agents Market by Type

Key Takeaways

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Rubber

Acrylic

Others

Chapter 9 Global Curing Agents Market by Grade

Key Takeaways

Industrial

Reagent

Chapter 10 Global Curing Agents Market by Form

Key Takeaways

Liquid

Solid

Chapter 11 Global Curing Agents Market by Application

Key Takeaways

Coatings

Adhesives

Composites

Sealants

Elastomers

Others

Chapter 12 Global Curing Agents Market by End Use

Key Takeaways

Building and Construction

Transportation

Power and Energy

Electronics and Electrical

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pf0yql

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment