Curing Agents Research Report 2025: Global Market Trends with Revenue Data for 2024, Estimates for 2025, Forecast for 2029, and Projections of CAGRs Through 2030

The global market for curing agents is estimated to grow from $7.4 billion in 2025 and forecast to reach $10 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030.
The key properties of curing agents - such as viscosity, thermal resistance, flexibility and moisture resistance - have attracted the attention of manufacturers in the global economy. Due to their properties, curing agents address specific requirements and challenges in product development. For instance, these can provide lightweight, resistance-free and durable engineering plastic products.
The growth of the global curing agents market is dependent on the development of building and construction, aerospace, electronics, and wind energy industries. Globally, the consumption and production of electric vehicles (EVs) have increased, and customers demand high-performance curing agents for EVs. Moreover, these enhance the strength of wind turbines.
The growing demand for renewable energy production and rapidly growing wind energy production further creates a huge demand for curing agents in the developed economy. The key public chemical producers are deliberately entering the curing agents market. The growing demand for coatings, adhesives, composites, sealants and elastomers is creating new prospects for the market.
The growing innovation in the marine, aerospace, medical, infrastructure and coatings industries has led to new opportunities for manufacturers. Due to their unique properties, curing agents enhance the operational performance of polymers in ships, aircraft, protective coatings and automotive components. They are also used in the production of customized adhesive, coating and composite-based products. Curing agents are also improving the performance, flexibility, lifespan and durability of transformers, switchgear, circuit breakers, wind turbine blades, power cables, terminations and printed circuit boards. The demand for curing agents is also growing due to the rising global use of plastics and bioplastics.
Report Scope
This report segments the curing agents market based on type, grade, form, application and end use. It analyzes the markets of major countries, such as the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, India, Germany, France, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and the U.K., where the opportunity for curing agents is gaining momentum globally. The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
The report is prepared in an easy-to-understand format - tables and figures illustrate historical, current and future market scenarios. It considers 2024 as the base year, with 2025 as the estimated year, and market values are forecasted for five years until 2030. All market values are in dollar ($) million.
