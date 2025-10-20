Alterra IOS Reports Summer Leasing Surge, Secures 30 New Leases and Renewals Across Markets

Leading national IOS owner-operator executes long-term agreements spanning over

140 usable acres with a diverse mix of national and publicly traded tenants

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterra IOS , a prominent player in the industrial outdoor storage (IOS) sector that has acquired over 400 sites nationwide, today announced significant leasing velocity during Q2 and Q3 2025. Alterra executed 30 total new leases and renewals across its portfolio this summer, leasing multiple sites to a diverse mix of national and publicly traded tenants in industries including logistics and fleet management, equipment rentals, renewable energy, waste management, automotive manufacturing and specialty construction.

The recent leasing activity spans 23 distinct markets in 21 states, and includes 18 new leases and 12 renewals. The recent surge in leasing activity underscores Alterra’s ability to attract high-quality, credit-worthy tenants and reinforces the broad utility and resilience of IOS assets.

“Leasing activity over the past two quarters has remained resilient despite broader economic uncertainty, with 30 new leases and renewals executed across the Alterra IOS platform,” said Matt Pfeiffer, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Alterra IOS. “These results validate our thesis of constrained supply paired with durable demand driven by infrastructure and e-commerce. Alterra is well-positioned to capitalize on these market dynamics as we strategically expand our portfolio of mission-critical IOS assets in target markets."

The influx in leasing activity this summer was concentrated in high-demand logistics markets that continue to demonstrate strong fundamentals for IOS assets, driven by proximity to major transportation corridors, increasing infrastructure investment and economic growth. Alterra executed 18 new lease agreements for IOS sites totaling over 140 usable acres and nearly 260,000 square feet of building improvements. The new leases secured (excluding renewals) are as follows:

Atlanta MSA: Liberty Industrial Parkway, Two partial-site leases totaling 12.5 usable acres with over 32,000 SF of building improvements, secured by a national logistics provider and a mechanical flushing solutions firm. 1955 Monier Ave., 6.0 usable acres leased to a national data center developer. 2620 Campbell Road, 10.3 usable acres leased to a publicly traded truck body manufacturer. 12801 Veterans Memorial Highway, 6.0 usable acres leased to a regional waste management firm.

Charleston MSA: 2830 Rivers Ave., 4.0 usable acres leased to a publicly traded global equipment rental firm.

Cincinnati MSA: 4710 Dues Drive, 9.0 usable acres leased to a regional industrial contractor.

Kansas City MSA: 1240 Claycomo Road, 22.5 usable acres leased to a publicly traded global automobile manufacturer.

Minneapolis MSA: 4025 85th Ave. North, 4.5 usable acres leased to a global renewable energy production company.

Orlando MSA: 3255 Clarcona Road: 4.8 usable acres leased to a national transportation and traffic engineering firm. 4777 Old Winter Garden Road: 6.3 usable acres leased to a specialty construction and infrastructure company.

Phoenix MSA: 2625 S 12th Place, 6.1 usable acres leased to a global dry van and refrigerated trailer manufacturer.

Seattle MSA: 7807 44th Ave. West, 1.7 usable acres leased to a national traffic control services company.

Tampa MSA: 5504 South 15th St. East, 2.9 usable acres leased to a national energy infrastructure provider.





Alterra IOS has acquired more than 400 properties across 37 states as of Q3 2025, reinforcing its position as the industry’s leading institutional buyer in a historically fragmented and undercapitalized asset class. As a vertically integrated investor, developer, and operator of IOS, Alterra is uniquely positioned to serve companies in search of national connectivity to store equipment, machinery, vehicle fleets, shipping containers, building materials, retail inventory, and more. Alterra’s investment strategy focuses on acquiring prime IOS locations within dense, infill logistics and transportation gateways, ensuring proximity to critical infrastructure and end-users.

About Alterra IOS

Alterra’s industrial real estate platform, Alterra IOS, is dedicated to providing real estate solutions through property acquisition, development, management & leasing for tenants in the heavy industrial & outdoor storage space. Focused on low-building coverage sites with large, stabilized yard space to accommodate an array of uses such as vehicle, material, and equipment storage, Alterra brings an institutional comprehension of the municipal & logistical complexities in securing mission-critical real estate for the often-overlooked sectors of the U.S. industrial landscape. Over the past six years, Alterra IOS has created tenant relationships in the transportation & logistics, vehicle storage, equipment rental, and building materials industries through the acquisition or development of over 400 properties across 37 states as of Q3 2025. The dedicated team of investment, development, construction, and asset management professionals provide tenants the resources to grow and improve their businesses through site selection, development, and/or sale-leaseback transactions.