Pen Needles Global Research Report 2025: A $4.2 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Injection Safety, Emerging Markets, Home Healthcare and Self-Administration Trends

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pen Needles: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the global pen needles market and analyzes industry trends. The report examines key drivers, emerging trends, and significant players and provides market estimates through 2030.



The global market for pen needles is experiencing steady expansion, driven by critical healthcare trends such as rising diabetes prevalence, increased insulin dependency, and growing preference for home-based care. The market is witnessing increased investment from pharmaceutical companies, device manufacturers and healthcare systems aiming to improve continuing disease management in home and outpatient settings.







The global market for pen needles is undergoing notable evolution, driven by rising diabetes prevalence, growing self-administration trends, and the push for enhanced injection safety and convenience. As injectable therapies expand beyond insulin, covering glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, growth hormones (GHs) and biologics, the demand for precision-engineered, patient-friendly pen needles is accelerating. Innovations such as ultra-thin, tri-bevel needles, silicone lubrication and safetyengineered designs transform user experience, reduce injection pain and prevent needlestick injuries.



Report Scope



The report provides an overview of the global market for pen needles and analyzes market trends. It includes forecast global revenue ($ millions) for the base year 2024 and estimated data for the forecast period 2025 through 2030. The market is segmented based on type, application, length and region. The regions covered in this study include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America, focusing on major countries in these regions.



The report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market. It concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking/share of key companies in the global market for pen needles. It also has a chapter of company profiles covering the details of key market players.



Report Includes

An overview of the global market for pen needles

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022-2024, and estimated figures for 2025, including projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to pen needles, accompanied by a market share analysis based on type, application, needle length and region

Analysis of current and future demand in the global pen needles market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices

Analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth

Impact of U.S. tariffs on the pen needle industry

Discussion on technological advancements, such as ultra-fine gauge needles and safety-engineered designs for patient comfort and compliance

Review of patent grants for innovations related to pen needles across each major category

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market

Market share analysis of the key market participants in the market, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and competitive landscape

Profiles of major companies within the industry

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 101 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Emerging Technologies

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Types of Diabetes

Future Outlook

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Global Economic Growth

Impact of U.S. Tariffs

Impact of the Ukraine-Russia War on the Pen Needle Industry

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

U.S.

European Union

Japan

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes and Increasing Aging Population

Growing Use of Insulin Pens

Home Healthcare and Self-Administration Trends

Market Restraints

Rising Adoption of Needle-Free Alternatives

Needle Phobia and Patient Reluctance

Stringent Government Regulations

Market Opportunities

Injection Safety Innovation: A Strategic Opportunity

Expansion in Emerging Markets

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies

Key Takeaways

Pen Needles Market Overview

Newest Technologies/Trends

Ultra-Thin and Precision Needle Tips

Smart and IoT-Enabled Pen Needles

User friendly-Specific Innovation

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Options

Variation by Length and Sensitivity

Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Pen Needle Market, by Type

Key Takeaways

Standard Pen Needles

Safety Pen Needles

Global Pen Needle Market, by Application

Key Takeaways

Insulin

GLP-1

Growth Hormone

Others

Global Pen Needle Market, by Length

Key Takeaways

8 mm

5 mm

4-mm

Others (6 mm, 10 mm, 12 mm)

Geographic Breakdown

Global Pen Needle Market, by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

MEA

South America

Chapter 6 Sustainability: An ESG Perspective in Pen Needles

Introduction to ESG

ESG Risk Ratings

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 8 Appendix



Companies Featured

Advacare Pharma

Allison Medical

B. Braun Se

Embecta Corp.

Medical Technology And Devices S.P.A.

Nipro

Novo Nordisk A/S

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Terumo Corp.

Ultimed Inc.

