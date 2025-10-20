2025 Strategic Intelligence on Data Centers: Tech Giants Pour $245 Billion into Data Centers for AI Advancement

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Data Centers" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scale of investment in data center infrastructure is reaching new heights. Leading tech companies-Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta-reported a combined capital expenditure of $245 billion in 2024. Projections suggest that their spending could surpass $360 billion in 2025, primarily fueled by AI-related investments. These organizations are engaged in fierce competition to construct expansive data centers equipped with specialized chips, positioning themselves at the forefront of AI advancements.
Key Highlights:
- Large-scale data centers are crucial for AI training. AI models necessitate high-performance computing infrastructure, specialized chips, ample memory, and advanced cooling systems, underscoring the vital role of modern data centers in facilitating AI development. This has triggered rapid expansion, resulting in more facilities, broader geographic distribution, and increased capacity to handle AI workloads, evidenced by their considerable physical and technological growth.
- Data centers are major contributors to electricity demand. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the industry's electricity consumption is anticipated to more than double from 415 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2024 to approximately 945TWh by 2030. This increase is driven significantly by energy-intensive cooling and air conditioning systems, alongside water usage concerns.
- The shift toward low-carbon energy solutions by tech giants and data center operators is becoming more pronounced to meet the rising power demands. Companies developing innovative cooling technologies, such as liquid cooling, are poised to experience heightened demand.
Report Scope:
- This report presents a comprehensive overview on data centers.
- It provides an industry analysis, including forecasts for data center and hosting revenues extending to 2029.
- It details the value chain, comprising data center energy sources, infrastructure, connectivity, and services across four layers.
Reasons to Buy:
- Data centers have become indispensable to modern life, increasingly recognized as a crucial utility. They offer stability and computing power, enabling businesses to operate vital applications, store essential data, and deliver online services.
- Significant technological and business trends are reshaping the data center industry. These include the growing demand for digital and online services, increased automation across sectors, and the broader use of integrated networks of systems and platforms by businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift toward remote work, subsequently boosting the demand for computing power. The launch of ChatGPT by OpenAI at the end of 2022 further magnified the demand for AI, placing additional strain on data center infrastructure due to AI workloads' substantial computing power requirements.
- This report serves as an ideal introduction to the data center theme, offering insights into the factors driving rapid data center expansion and an analysis of leading tech vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- The Evolving Data Center Landscape
- Industry Analysis
- Players
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Glossary
- Research Methodology
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gf56x
