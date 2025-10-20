2025 Strategic Intelligence on Data Centers: Tech Giants Pour $245 Billion into Data Centers for AI Advancement

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Data Centers" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scale of investment in data center infrastructure is reaching new heights. Leading tech companies-Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta-reported a combined capital expenditure of $245 billion in 2024. Projections suggest that their spending could surpass $360 billion in 2025, primarily fueled by AI-related investments. These organizations are engaged in fierce competition to construct expansive data centers equipped with specialized chips, positioning themselves at the forefront of AI advancements.

Key Highlights:

Large-scale data centers are crucial for AI training. AI models necessitate high-performance computing infrastructure, specialized chips, ample memory, and advanced cooling systems, underscoring the vital role of modern data centers in facilitating AI development. This has triggered rapid expansion, resulting in more facilities, broader geographic distribution, and increased capacity to handle AI workloads, evidenced by their considerable physical and technological growth.

Data centers are major contributors to electricity demand. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the industry's electricity consumption is anticipated to more than double from 415 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2024 to approximately 945TWh by 2030. This increase is driven significantly by energy-intensive cooling and air conditioning systems, alongside water usage concerns.

The shift toward low-carbon energy solutions by tech giants and data center operators is becoming more pronounced to meet the rising power demands. Companies developing innovative cooling technologies, such as liquid cooling, are poised to experience heightened demand.

Report Scope:

This report presents a comprehensive overview on data centers.

It provides an industry analysis, including forecasts for data center and hosting revenues extending to 2029.

It details the value chain, comprising data center energy sources, infrastructure, connectivity, and services across four layers.

Reasons to Buy:

Data centers have become indispensable to modern life, increasingly recognized as a crucial utility. They offer stability and computing power, enabling businesses to operate vital applications, store essential data, and deliver online services.

Significant technological and business trends are reshaping the data center industry. These include the growing demand for digital and online services, increased automation across sectors, and the broader use of integrated networks of systems and platforms by businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift toward remote work, subsequently boosting the demand for computing power. The launch of ChatGPT by OpenAI at the end of 2022 further magnified the demand for AI, placing additional strain on data center infrastructure due to AI workloads' substantial computing power requirements.

This report serves as an ideal introduction to the data center theme, offering insights into the factors driving rapid data center expansion and an analysis of leading tech vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The Evolving Data Center Landscape

Industry Analysis Players Value Chain Companies

Sector Scorecards

Glossary

Research Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

3M

ABB

Accton

Acer

Achronix Semiconductor

Adani Green Energy

Adata

Adtran

AES Corp

AES Solar

AGL Energy

Alibaba

Alkira

Alphabet (Google)

Amazon

AMD

American Tower

Apple

Arista

Arm

Asetek

Asperitas

Assetspire

AT&T

AtlasEdge

Atos

Auras Technology

Aviatrix

Axiom Space

Baidu

Baseload Capital

Biren Technology

Bloom Energy

Bouygues

BP

Broadcom

Brookfield Renewable

BT

Burlywood

ByteDance

Calmac

Calpine

Cambricon

Cato Networks

Celestica

Celona

Centec Comms

Cerebras

Chevron

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chindata

Ciena

Cisco

Cloud Software Group (Citrix)

CNNC

CNPC

Coal India

Coherent

Comcast

CommScope

Commvault

Compass Datacenters

Constellation Energy

CoreWeave

Crucial

CyrusOne

Cyxtera Technologies

DartPoints

Data Foundry

DataCore

DDN

Deep Atomic

DeepSeek

Dell Technologies

Delta Electronics

Deutsche Telekom

Device42

Digital Realty

Dominion Energy

DTE Energy

Duke Energy

DXC Technology

E.ON

Eaton

Eavor

EDF

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

EdgeMicro

EDP

EkkoSense

Electron Green

Elementl Power

Enel Green Power

Enercon

ENGIE

Equinix

Ericsson

EticaAG

Etisalat

European Energy

Exceed Geo Energy

Exelon Corporation

Exowatt

Extreme Networks

Exus Renewables

ExxonMobil

Fervo Energy

First Gen Corporation

First Solar

Flexential

flexiWAN

Fluence

FNT Software

Fortinet

Foxconn

Fujitsu

GDS

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

GE Vernova

Global Switch

Graphcore

Graphical Networks

GRC

Groq

Habana Labs

HCLTech

HiCloud

Hitachi

HPE

Huawei

Hydro Quebec

Hyperview

Iberdrola

IBM

Iceotope

Infinidat

Inspur

Intel

Inventec

Iron Mountain

JetCool

Kairos Power

KDDI

KEPCO

Kepler Space

Kingston Technology

Kioxia

KT

Lambda

Lattice Semiconductor

Leading Edge Data Centres

Lenovo

LiquidStack

Liteon

Lonestar Data Holdings

Lumen Technologies

Lumentum

Macom

Malta

ManageEngine

Maruwa

Marvell

Meta

MGX

Microchip Technology

Micron

Microsoft

Mistral AI

Mitsubishi Power

Mobileye

Mobily

Moore Threads

Movidius

National Grid

Nautilus Data Technologies (NDT)

Naval Group

Nervana

NetApp

Netcracker

Netgear

NEXTDC

NextEra Energy

NGD systems

nLighten

Nlyte

Nokia

Northern Power Systems

NoviFlow

NTPC

NTT Data

NuScale

Nutanix

NV Energy

Nvidia

Oklo

OpenAI

OpenDCIM

Oracle

Orange

Orano

Ormat Technologies

Orsted

OVHcloud

Panduit

Pattern Energy

Penta Infra

PG&E

Pica8

PLDT

Powerex

Primoris Renewables

Proximity Data Centres

Proxmox

Pure Storage

Qcells

QCT

QTS Data Centers

Qualcomm

Quobyte

Rackspace Technology

Rakuten

RFCode

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

RusHydro

RWE

Rye Development

Saft

Sage Geosystems

SambaNova

Samsung Electronics

Saudi Aramco

Scale Computing

Scality

Schneider Electric

Seagate

SGCC

Shell

Siemens

Silk

Singtel

SK Hynix

SK Telecom

SKY Perfect

Skyloom

SoftBank

Solidigm

Standard Power

Star Energy Geothermal

Starcloud

Statkraft

STC

StorONE

StorPool

STT

Stulz

Submer

Subsea Cloud

Sugon

Sunbird

Supermicro

SUSE

Suwag Energie

Switch

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Telefonica

Telenor

Telia

Telstra

Telxius

Tencent

Tesla

Three Gorges Group

TidalScale

Toshiba

Total Energies

Trina Solar

TSMC

Ubiquity

Uniper

Vapor IO

VAST Data

Vattenfall

Verizon

Vertiv

Vestas

Virtuozzo

Vodafone

Waaree Energies

Weebit Nano

Western Digital

Wipro

Wistron

Wpd

X-energy

Xerox

XGS Energy

ZT Systems

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gf56x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.