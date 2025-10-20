AMA Launches Center for Digital Health and AI to Put Physicians at the Heart of Health Care Innovation

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Medical Association (AMA) today announced the launch of its Center for Digital Health and AI, a new endeavor created to put physicians at the center of shaping, guiding, and implementing technologies transforming medicine.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and digital health tools are advancing rapidly, but without physician leadership and input, they risk creating unintended burdens and failing to reach their full potential. The new Center will tap the full potential of AI and digital health by embedding physicians throughout the lifecycle of technology development and deployment to ensure it fits into clinical workflow and physicians know how to utilize it.

“Augmented Intelligence will be a defining force in the future of health care, but right now we are barely scratching the surface of its potential. Digital health tools are everywhere and the technology has limitless opportunity, but if you don’t understand clinical practice or clinical workflow, even the best tools will never be fully implemented,” said AMA CEO & Executive Vice President John Whyte, MD, MPH. “By launching this Center, the AMA is leading in this space so physicians have a say in the technology and clinical care of the future. Our goal is to harness innovation responsibly and effectively, so it improves patient care and reduces unnecessary burdens on physicians.”

The Center for Digital Health and AI will focus on:

Policy and regulatory leadership: Working with regulators, policymakers, and technology leaders to shape benchmarks for safe and effective use of AI in medicine and digital health tools.

Working with regulators, policymakers, and technology leaders to shape benchmarks for safe and effective use of AI in medicine and digital health tools. Clinical Workflow Integration: Creating opportunities for doctors to shape AI and digital tools so they work within clinical workflows and enhance patient and clinician experience.

Creating opportunities for doctors to shape AI and digital tools so they work within clinical workflows and enhance patient and clinician experience. Education & training: Equipping physicians and health systems with knowledge and tools to integrate AI efficiently and effectively into practice.

Equipping physicians and health systems with knowledge and tools to integrate AI efficiently and effectively into practice. Collaboration: Building partnerships across the tech, research, government, and health care sectors to drive innovation aligned with patient needs.

There’s clear excitement among physicians about AI’s future. Recent AMA surveys show growing enthusiasm— roughly two-thirds of physicians have incorporated AI-enabled tools in some form into practice. But concerns persist: a quarter of physicians remain more worried than excited, recognizing potential risks to data privacy as well as reliability and safety concerns.

The new Center for Digital Health and AI has potential to capitalize on growing enthusiasm around AI, help incorporate the technology into clinical workflow, and allay concerns.